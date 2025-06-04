Unreal Fest reveals that 'The Witcher 4' looks great on PS5, but what does that mean for PC?
Unreal Engine 5.6 is going to make this place crowded.
If you weren't tapped into the Epic Games' Unreal Fest stream on Tuesday, you might’ve been sorry to miss all-new gameplay from The Witcher 4.
To be fair, it’s less of a gameplay demo and more of a tech demo, but it’s still quite exciting. The clip shown of The Witcher 4 was shot on PS5 at 60 frames per second. I haven’t seen a more high-fidelity game on the PS5 outside of The Last of Us Part II.
The truth is that developers can make games with super high fidelity. The problem is that it not only takes time, but it's a killer on graphics cards.
According to Epic Games, the solution to those problems is the latest version of its 3D graphics game engine, Unreal Engine 5.6, announced on Wednesday.
Here’s what The Witcher 4 is capable of, and how what was shown on just a PS5 may impact what we see on PC.
Get Laptop Mag's best gaming laptop for $500 off while you can. The MSI Raider 18 HX AI features an Intel Core Ultra 9-285HX, Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080, 64GB DDR5, 4TB NVMe SSD, and an 18-inch 4K UHD+ mini LED display.
'The Witcher 4' and Unreal Engine 5.6
Unreal Engine 5.6 is clearly focused on "eliminating key CPU bottlenecks," to use the words of an Epic Games press release.
For example, the Unreal Fest stream showed a crowd of over 300 people in the market square of Valdrest, the port city in The Witcher, going about their business with little impact on the performance.
Get The Snapshot, our free newsletter on the future of computing
Sign up to receive The Snapshot, a free special dispatch from Laptop Mag, in your inbox.
The demo also showed diverse character interactions, from people bargaining with merchants to people getting tossed out of the inn. Now, we’ve seen these things before in plenty of games. However, you usually don’t see that kind of thing with this level of fidelity, intractability, and quantity, because your GPU might explode.
But one of the biggest updates is to the foliage, specifically the addition of Nanite Foliage. Developers can model every leaf and pine needle while maintaining memory efficiency and fast rendering.
For those unaware, Unreal’s signature Nanite system is an internal mesh format and rendering technology that allows for pixel-scale detail that can dial back and reveal enough detail that can be perceived. So a tree off in the mountains may look like a mesh of cubes up close, but from where you’re standing, it looks like a perfect recreation of the trees around you.
There’s also an update to motion called Multi-Character Motion Matching. So when Ciri hops on her horse, Kelpie, the interaction looks seamless from every angle, even when you’re hopping on her at high speed. Unreal Engine’s Chaos Flesh Solver also makes Kelpie's muscles look realistic as you’re riding her.
What will 'The Witcher 4' look like on a gaming laptop?
Again, the demo was showcased in PS5. I can see myself getting lost in this immersive world of the demo alone. It’s thanks to consoles that technology like Unreal Engine 5.6 exists because high fidelity in relatively mid-performing tech is key.
But what will The Witcher 4 look like on one of the best gaming laptops?
Well, I’m a bit scared and excited. It won’t be the same level of fidelity just with enhanced resolution and frame rates. We know for a fact that Nvidia’s DLSS 4 super sampling technology is making its way onto The Witcher 4.
We still don’t know exactly what CD Projekt RED is implementing with Nvidia’s technology. More than likely, we’ll get DLAA and Multi-Frame Generation to remove visual artifacts, but what level of ray tracing will be available? And how much different will The Witcher 4 be compared with the PS5 demo we just saw?
Keep in mind that we don’t even have a release date for The Witcher 4, and the next generation of consoles is not too far away, likely within the next couple years.
So while the demo today was hella gorgeous, I think we only scratched the surface of what this game might look like.
More from Laptop Mag
- I played Elden Ring Nightreign on the RTX 5090, Intel Arc 140V, and AMD Radeon 8060S — here’s what happened
- Doom: The Dark Ages is my favorite kind of nightmare — this is how it runs on an RTX 5090 gaming laptop
- The Elder Scrolls IV Oblivion: Remastered is here, and this is how it runs on my RTX 5090 gaming laptop
Rami Tabari is the Reviews Editor for Laptop Mag. He reviews every shape and form of a laptop as well as all sorts of cool tech. You can find him sitting at his desk surrounded by a hoarder's dream of laptops, and when he navigates his way out to civilization, you can catch him watching really bad anime or playing some kind of painfully difficult game. He’s the best at every game and he just doesn’t lose. That’s why you’ll occasionally catch his byline attached to the latest Souls-like challenge.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.