This smart 10-port USB-C charger might be the last charging accessory you'll ever need

There are lots of ways to charge your glut of devices simultaneously, but very few can do so with efficiency in mind.

Plugable, an accessory company based out of Washington, however, introduced what it's calling the "world's first" 10-port charger with smart power allocation, meaning you can charge a lot of gadgets without using a ton of juice.

Charge smarter

If you're wondering what "smart power allocation" even means, let me explain.

According to Plugable, its robust 10-port charger can smartly identify devices that are plugged into the accessory and then doll out juice accordingly, depending on demand. In their words:

"The PS-10CC dynamically distributes power, prioritizing high-wattage devices such as laptops to ensure optimal performance. An efficient charging solution in environments with multiple devices like classrooms and offices, for families setting up a charging station, or tech enthusiasts managing a smart workspace."

Plugable says its smart charger delivers up to 100W of total power and is designed specifically to meet the increasingly high power demands of modern devices. On top of that, the charging hub is fairly compact, so it won't totally clutter your likely already crowded desk.

In short: Plugable's ambitious USB-C hub should give you all the ports you need to safely and efficiently charge all kinds of devices at once, including laptops, phones, watches, and more.

Is Plugable's charger really that rare?

There are always lots of "world's first" claims out there and not all of them are to be trusted, so I decided to take a gander around and see what other options for comparable chargers lie in the accessory universe.

Turns out, at least based on my research, there really aren't any other accessories that offer quite as much as Plugable's PS-10CC.

While dynamically distributing power isn't novel in the charger world — like this one, for example — there aren't any devices that I turned that have as many ports as the PS-10CC.

I also can't verify that the other companies I identified make products as reliable as Plugable. I've been using Plugables 40W fast charger with dual USB-C ports and really admire the slim design and speed at which it charges my smaller devices.

Likewise, Laptop Mag has reviewed Plugable's portable display and one of the company's docking stations, both of which scored 4.5 out of 5 stars. Multi-port USB-C charging docks might not be the sexiest products in the world, but it's hard to deny something that just works, and if you're already in the market for a way to manage all your power needs, why not do it in the most efficient way possible?

Plugable's USB-C charging hub will be available later in Q1 2025 and will retail for $99.95.