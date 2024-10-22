Take charge and save up to 50% off Anker charging accessories at Amazon

Whether you've run out of wall outlets near your desk or need to quickly recharge your smartphone on the go, Anker has established itself as the name in gadget battery restoration. They make some fantastic charging hubs, wall outlet adapters, and portable power banks, and now, thanks to these sweet deals at Amazon, you can avoid draining the power out of your wallet, too.

If you have access to a power outlet and want to expand your capabilities, the Anker Prime 67W is $20 off at Amazon, down to just $39. It's a great travel companion with a compact form factor and folding design. It has two USB-C ports and one USB-A port, so you can quickly recharge your smartphone while you grab a coffee at Starbucks.

There are a couple of great options for those of you looking to expand your charging ports lineup at your desk. The Anker 9-in-1 Charging Station is $20 off, down to $39, and It certainly offers you the most bang for your buck in terms of ports, with 3 x AC outlets, 4 x USB-C ports, and 2 x USB-A ports. But if you value charging speed, the 140W High-Speed Anker Prime 6-in-1 USB C Charging Station might be the more compelling option at $69, down $40 from its usual price.

If you're wandering out of the reach of a wall outlet, then Anker's power banks are the answer to your quandary, and we've found two of them on sale right now. The Anker 633 is half price, down to just $39 and it's a great companion on long journeys, offering a kickstand and magnetic mounting system so you can still watch movies or stream YouTube while you charge. It has a 10,000mAh capacity which should keep your smartphone alive throughout the day even with heavy usage.

If you need to keep multiple devices going or survive for multiple days, then the 27,650mAh capacity Anker Prime Power Bank is also on sale at $50 off, down to $129.

Top 5 Anker charging accessory deals at Amazon

Anker Prime 67W USB C Charger: $59 $39 @ Amazon

The compact, travel-friendly USB wall charger turns any wall outlet into a tech recharging hub thanks to two USB-C and one USB-A slot. You can use any combination of two of these at once to recharge your phone, headphones, or laptop. Features: 2 x USB-C ports, 1 x USB-A port, 67W charging (with 65W Max Two-Port Charging), ActiveShield 2.0 safety system.

Anker 9-in-1 Charging Station (100W): $59 $39 @ Amazon

Make the most of your limited wall outlets with this 9-in-1 charger. It comes complete with 3 AC outlets, 4 USB-C ports, and 2 USB-A ports so you can charge all of the things. Features: 3 x AC outlets, 4 x USB-C ports, 2 x USB-A ports, 100W Fast Charging, Surge Protection

Anker Prime 6-in-1 USB C Charging Station: $109 $69 @ Amazon

Save $40 on this feature-packed 6-in-1 USB Type-C hub. it has multiple port options and can power up to six devices simultaneously. Features: 2 x AC outlets, 2 x USB-C ports, and 2 x USB-A ports, 140W High-Speed Charging

Anker 633 Magnetic Battery: $79 $39 @ Amazon Get 50% off this foldable 2-in-1 charger that offers both wired and wireless charging. It packs enough juice to charge an iPhone 13 Pro 1.8 times and even has a foldable stand so you can still watch videos as it charges. Features: 20W USB-C Power Delivery port, 10,000mAh capacity, wireless charge with magnetic attachment.