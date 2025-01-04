Score up to 40% off on Anker charging stations: Clean up that messy charging setup for less!
Recharge your desk setup with these deals on top charging stations
Nothing helps streamline your desk or nightstand like a great charging station. I love being able to charge my phone, earbuds, and Apple Watch in the same place, and it significantly cuts down the clutter of having three or four charging cables sitting around.
Right now, you can clean up (or upgrade!) your charging setup with a sweet new Anker charging station — without paying full price.
Amazon is slashing up to 40% off five top Anker charging stations right now, like this 9-in-1 charging station that's down to just $35! It has built-in surge protection and supports 100W fast charging, so you can charge everything from your MacBook to your phone from one spot.
If you're looking for something more portable, check out the Anker Nano charging station, which is 39% off on Amazon right now. This thin-and-light charging station supports up to 67W charging, has a convenient flat cable, and charging space for up to 6 devices at once.
Top 5 Anker charging station deals this weekend
Save 40% on the Anker 9-in-1 charging station on Amazon
This 9-in-1 Anker charging station is the perfect solution for those of us with cluttered desks. It includes all the ports you need to streamline your charging setup into one convenient hub: four USB Type-C ports, two USB Type-A ports, and three AC outlets. The flat plug and cable make it easy to connect this charging station anywhere.
Amazon slashes 19% off the Anker Prime charging station with this deal
If you need a little more juice for your charging station, check out the Anker Prime Charger, which offers up to 200 watts of output. It includes four USB Type-C ports and two USB Type-A ports, making it perfect for charging mobile devices like laptops, tablets, and phones.
Score 39% off on the Anker Nano 6-in-1 Charging Station
Need a charging station that won't take up much space? Take a look at the Anker Nano, a 6-in-1 charging station with a unique flat design. While it tops out at 67W charging, it includes a diverse array of ports: two USB Type-A ports, two USB Type-C ports, and two AC ports.
Snag a 9% discount on this 6-in-1 Anker Desktop Charger on Amazon
This discount might seem modest, but it's always nice to save a few dollars, especially if this happens to be the perfect charging station for you! The 6-in-1 Anker Desktop Charger supports a max of 112W charging and includes three USB Type-A ports and three USB Type-C ports, making it ideal for refueling mobile devices.
Save $20 on the 250W Anker Prime Charger with this Amazon coupon
Looking for the ultimate charging station? The 250W version of the Anker Prime Charger not only includes six ports, it also features an LCD display where you can view the wattage for each port. When you're not charging, the display also acts as a digital clock.
Stevie Bonifield is a freelance tech journalist specializing in keyboards, peripherals, gaming gear, and mobile tech. Outside of writing, Stevie loves indie games, photography, and building way too many custom keyboards