Score up to 40% off on Anker charging stations: Clean up that messy charging setup for less!

Nothing helps streamline your desk or nightstand like a great charging station. I love being able to charge my phone, earbuds, and Apple Watch in the same place, and it significantly cuts down the clutter of having three or four charging cables sitting around.

Right now, you can clean up (or upgrade!) your charging setup with a sweet new Anker charging station — without paying full price.

Amazon is slashing up to 40% off five top Anker charging stations right now, like this 9-in-1 charging station that's down to just $35! It has built-in surge protection and supports 100W fast charging, so you can charge everything from your MacBook to your phone from one spot.

If you're looking for something more portable, check out the Anker Nano charging station, which is 39% off on Amazon right now. This thin-and-light charging station supports up to 67W charging, has a convenient flat cable, and charging space for up to 6 devices at once.

Top 5 Anker charging station deals this weekend

Anker 9-in-1 Charging Station (100W): was $59 now $35 at Amazon Save 40% on the Anker 9-in-1 charging station on Amazon This 9-in-1 Anker charging station is the perfect solution for those of us with cluttered desks. It includes all the ports you need to streamline your charging setup into one convenient hub: four USB Type-C ports, two USB Type-A ports, and three AC outlets. The flat plug and cable make it easy to connect this charging station anywhere.

Anker Prime Charger (200W): was $85 now $69 at Amazon Amazon slashes 19% off the Anker Prime charging station with this deal If you need a little more juice for your charging station, check out the Anker Prime Charger, which offers up to 200 watts of output. It includes four USB Type-C ports and two USB Type-A ports, making it perfect for charging mobile devices like laptops, tablets, and phones.

Anker Nano 6-in-1 Charging Station (67W): was $65 now $39 at Amazon Score 39% off on the Anker Nano 6-in-1 Charging Station Need a charging station that won't take up much space? Take a look at the Anker Nano, a 6-in-1 charging station with a unique flat design. While it tops out at 67W charging, it includes a diverse array of ports: two USB Type-A ports, two USB Type-C ports, and two AC ports.

Anker Desktop Charger (112W): was $43 now $39 at Amazon Snag a 9% discount on this 6-in-1 Anker Desktop Charger on Amazon This discount might seem modest, but it's always nice to save a few dollars, especially if this happens to be the perfect charging station for you! The 6-in-1 Anker Desktop Charger supports a max of 112W charging and includes three USB Type-A ports and three USB Type-C ports, making it ideal for refueling mobile devices.