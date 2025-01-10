Why the Plugable UD-7400PD beat the multitudes of docking stations at CES 2025

Plugable may not have the big-name recognition of your Apples, your Samsungs, or your Razers, but it does have a catalog of accessories all three would be envious of in terms of performance, reliability, and user satisfaction.

That said, anybody who has browsed our best laptop docking stations buying guide will be familiar with this brand name, as it currently sits next to our favorite pick, the Thunderbolt 4 & USB4 Quad Display Docking Station.

Plugable set the bar pretty high with that effort, and its dock has held onto pole position for an impressive amount of time.

So imagine our excitement when CES 2025 showcased the Plugable UD-7400PD, a fantastic DisplayLink dock that trades its quad display potential for quint display possibilities.

Best docking station of CES 2025: Plugable UD-7400PD

(Image credit: Plugable)

Plugable hit the ground running with a couple of first-of-their-kind products this CES and among them is its new docking station, the UD-7400PD.

While there’s a lot to unpack, the biggest feat is this docking station’s support for a grand total of five monitors – four 4K and one 8K – which makes it, according to the accessory company, a first-ever in the category.

While using that many monitors simultaneously might feel like overkill, Plugable says its docking station is perfect for serious professionals like financial analysts or serious creatives.

Believe it or not, there are people out there who would sneer at Plugable's five monitor cap, though I assure you those people are few and far between.

This is of course, plentiful in terms of external monitor support for most, though perhaps a little lacking in port variety for those with a hunger for peripheral fueling ports.

That said, Plugable has plenty of alternatives for folk like that, the UD-7400PD is all about building your very own panopticon of productivity, and to that end, it looks set to serve you greatly.

We haven’t had a chance to test the UD-7400PD but if it’s anything like Plugable's other accessories, you can assume the best.

The Plugable UD-7400PD will be available later in Q1 2025 for a reported price of $265.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Plugable UD-7400PD: Specifications Laptop charging 140W Max. displays 5 Video outputs 2x HDMI, 3x USB-C Total ports 11 Ethernet 2.5Gbps

Disclaimer Plugable paid for travel and accommodation for this writer's visit to CES 2025. The company's sponsorship did not affect the outcome of this award, nor did it see the contents of this article before publication or influence its outcome.