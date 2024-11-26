I review docking stations year-round, pay close attention to these Black Friday deals

Black Friday is right on our doorstep, and that means fantastic savings on just about every bit of tech you can name, including docking stations.

Docking stations are a vital component to anybody looking to build a fully-fledged setup around their laptop, mostly due to narrowing and dwindling port selection and number as these devices continue to become thinner and lighter.

A great docking station can turn even an average laptop into something of a workstation, managing keyboards, mice, speakers, webcams, controllers, and more — all while providing a steady charge that keeps your machine powered up throughout the day.

I review docking stations year-round, and I'd like to humbly suggest I know a good one when I see one. I also know a great deal when I see one, like the highly-rated (scoring four-and-a-half stars in our review) Plugable TBT4 & USB4 HDMI Docking Station now just $183 at Amazon, or one of my personal favorite docks for its versatility the Anker 675 USB-C Docking Station down to $169 at Amazon. Both of these docks have plenty to offer, and each at a fraction of their regular price.

Thanks to savings like these, Black Friday is one of the best times of the year to be investing in a docking station, and here are some other impressive deals to watch out for.

The best Black Friday deals on docking stations

Plugable 8-in-1 USB-C Hub for iPad: was $59 now $47 at Amazon Save 20% on Plugable's 8-in-1 USB-C Hub for iPad during Amazon's Black Friday sales. Plugable's USB-C hub for iPads isn't just an ergonomic stand that makes Apple's slate super comfortable to use, but it's also an 8-port expansion that turns your iPad into a micro-workstation with wider USB support, up to 100W of Power Delivery, and the option to connect an external display. It's a small discount, but it's applied to an already fairly-priced product, one that Apple's iPad can only benefit from being connected to. Laptop Mag review: ★★★★½

Satechi Dual Dock Stand: was $149 now $97 at Amazon Save $52 on the Satechi Dual Dock Stand during Amazon's Black Friday sales and receive this impressive zero-footprint docking station for MacBooks at its lowest price to date. Satechi's Dual Dock Stand is impressive for many reasons. Not only will this device expand on your MacBook's limited number of ports to great effect, but it acts as an ergonomic keyboard riser for greater comfort, and is also an external SSD enclosure giving you an all-in-one solution for ports, power, and storage. Laptop Mag review: ★★★★

Anker 675 USB-C Docking Station: was $249 now $169 at Amazon Save $80 on the Anker 675 USB-C Docking Station and grant yourself another fantastic multi-purpose docking station for Black Friday. Anker's USB-C dock is cleverly disguised as a monitor stand, offering a decent selection of ports for smaller setups and incredible cable management to keep your space clear and clean regardless of how many peripherals or cables you have nearby. This dock also offers a wireless Qi charging pad for your smartphone, meaning you can keep that and your laptop topped up throughout the day with ease. Want to score a similar docking station for even less? Anker also offers a model of this dock without the built-in wireless charger for just $99 @ Amazon. Laptop Mag review: ★★★★½

was $269 now $183 at Amazon Plugable TBT4 & USB4 HDMI Docking Station: $289 $215 @ Amazon Save $86 on Plugable's Thunderbolt 4 and USB4 (TBT4-UDX1) docking station on Black Friday with this excellent deal from Amazon. This docking station has a mix of it all, ports, power, presentation, but most of all: performance. Plugable's dock is an impressive piece of hardware that can easily expand on any setup it graces. One of the few gripes I had with this dock when I reviewed it was its launch price — a problem that this year's Black Friday sales have eliminated entirely. Laptop Mag review: ★★★★½