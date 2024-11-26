I review docking stations year-round, pay close attention to these Black Friday deals

Take full advantage of your laptop's potential with these excellent docking stations now on offer for Black Friday

Two CalDigit TS4 Thunderbolt 4 Docking Stations on a blue background with the Laptop Mag Black Friday deal badge overlayed in the lower left quadrant of the image.
(Image credit: CalDigit / Laptop Mag)

Black Friday is right on our doorstep, and that means fantastic savings on just about every bit of tech you can name, including docking stations.

Docking stations are a vital component to anybody looking to build a fully-fledged setup around their laptop, mostly due to narrowing and dwindling port selection and number as these devices continue to become thinner and lighter.

A great docking station can turn even an average laptop into something of a workstation, managing keyboards, mice, speakers, webcams, controllers, and more — all while providing a steady charge that keeps your machine powered up throughout the day.

I review docking stations year-round, and I'd like to humbly suggest I know a good one when I see one. I also know a great deal when I see one, like the highly-rated (scoring four-and-a-half stars in our review) Plugable TBT4 & USB4 HDMI Docking Station now just $183 at Amazon, or one of my personal favorite docks for its versatility the Anker 675 USB-C Docking Station down to $169 at Amazon. Both of these docks have plenty to offer, and each at a fraction of their regular price.

Thanks to savings like these, Black Friday is one of the best times of the year to be investing in a docking station, and here are some other impressive deals to watch out for.

The best Black Friday deals on docking stations

Plugable 8-in-1 USB-C Hub for iPad
Plugable 8-in-1 USB-C Hub for iPad: was $59 now $47 at Amazon

Save 20% on Plugable's 8-in-1 USB-C Hub for iPad during Amazon's Black Friday sales.

Plugable's USB-C hub for iPads isn't just an ergonomic stand that makes Apple's slate super comfortable to use, but it's also an 8-port expansion that turns your iPad into a micro-workstation with wider USB support, up to 100W of Power Delivery, and the option to connect an external display.

It's a small discount, but it's applied to an already fairly-priced product, one that Apple's iPad can only benefit from being connected to.

Laptop Mag review: ★★★★½

View Deal
Satechi Dual Dock Stand
Satechi Dual Dock Stand: was $149 now $97 at Amazon

Save $52 on the Satechi Dual Dock Stand during Amazon's Black Friday sales and receive this impressive zero-footprint docking station for MacBooks at its lowest price to date.

Satechi's Dual Dock Stand is impressive for many reasons. Not only will this device expand on your MacBook's limited number of ports to great effect, but it acts as an ergonomic keyboard riser for greater comfort, and is also an external SSD enclosure giving you an all-in-one solution for ports, power, and storage.

Laptop Mag review: ★★★★

View Deal
Anker 675 USB-C Docking Station
Anker 675 USB-C Docking Station: was $249 now $169 at Amazon

Save $80 on the Anker 675 USB-C Docking Station and grant yourself another fantastic multi-purpose docking station for Black Friday.

Anker's USB-C dock is cleverly disguised as a monitor stand, offering a decent selection of ports for smaller setups and incredible cable management to keep your space clear and clean regardless of how many peripherals or cables you have nearby. This dock also offers a wireless Qi charging pad for your smartphone, meaning you can keep that and your laptop topped up throughout the day with ease.

Want to score a similar docking station for even less? Anker also offers a model of this dock without the built-in wireless charger for just $99 @ Amazon.

Laptop Mag review: ★★★★½

View Deal
Plugable TBT4 & USB4 HDMI Docking Station: $289 $215 @ Amazon
was $269 now $183 at Amazon

Plugable TBT4 & USB4 HDMI Docking Station: $289 $215 @ Amazon

Save $86 on Plugable's Thunderbolt 4 and USB4 (TBT4-UDX1) docking station on Black Friday with this excellent deal from Amazon.

This docking station has a mix of it all, ports, power, presentation, but most of all: performance. Plugable's dock is an impressive piece of hardware that can easily expand on any setup it graces. One of the few gripes I had with this dock when I reviewed it was its launch price — a problem that this year's Black Friday sales have eliminated entirely.

Laptop Mag review: ★★★★½

View Deal
Dell Thunderbolt 4 Docking Station (WD22TB4)
Dell Thunderbolt 4 Docking Station (WD22TB4): was $299 now $258 at Best Buy

Save $41 on Dell's Thunderbolt 4 Docking Station at Best Buy this Black Friday.

Dell's Thunderbolt 4 Dock offers some lightning-fast ports, though is more angled to smaller setups due to a narrower port selection. However, it does have a secret weapon that will be sure to impress.

While most Thunderbolt 4 and lower docks will be capped to a charge of 100W or less, Dell's dock offers a whopping 130W of charge to supported Dell laptops, making it a super sturdy platform for machines that require a lot of juice.

Laptop Mag review: ★★★★

View Deal
CalDigit Thunderbolt Station 4
CalDigit Thunderbolt Station 4: was $449 now $379 at Amazon

CalDigit Thunderbolt Station 4: $399 $359 @ Amazon

Save $70 on Laptop Mag's favorite Thunderbolt 4 docking station during Amazon's Black Friday sales and enjoy a dock that has it all: ports, performance, and power.

While it has always been pricey, CalDigit's Thunderbolt Station 4 has at the same time remained constantly impressive, offering 18 ports (of which several are Thunderbolt compliant), a great source of charge, and near-flawless performance.

Whenever this dock is discounted, we're quick to point it out. CalDigit's dock is our top Thunderbolt pick in our best laptop docking station buying guide for good reason.

Laptop Mag review: ★★★★½

View Deal
Rael Hornby
Rael Hornby
Content Editor

Rael Hornby, potentially influenced by far too many LucasArts titles at an early age, once thought he’d grow up to be a mighty pirate. However, after several interventions with close friends and family members, you’re now much more likely to see his name attached to the bylines of tech articles. While not maintaining a double life as an aspiring writer by day and indie game dev by night, you’ll find him sat in a corner somewhere muttering to himself about microtransactions or hunting down promising indie games on Twitter.