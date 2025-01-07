Plugable's beastly docking station supports an army of 4K displays

More isn't always better, but sometimes being maximalist just makes sense.

If more is your thing, then Plugable — an accessory maker based in Washington that's become known for its over-the-top accessories — is your company. Its new docking station, which was announced at CES 2025 in Las Vegas, supports an unprecedented 5 monitors, which brings your potential for screen overload to new heights.

So, if you're looking to submerge yourself in a sea of 4K, we've got some very good news.

A first-of-its-kind docking station

Plugable is already known for its robust accessories, and its recently announced UD-7400PD docking station is continuing that ethos.

According to Plugable, its new docking station is the first to support five whole external monitors. The UD-7400PD is powered by DisplayLink’s DL-7400 chipset, and impressively, it can handle up to four 4K, 120Hz monitors and one 8K monitor simultaneously.

It also offers 140W of power so it can keep you can keep your myriad laptops charged at the same time.

As an added perk, the dock comes with a screen that activates when powered on but not connected to a device which gives real-time status information.

Stay in the know with Laptop Mag Get our in-depth reviews, helpful tips, great deals, and the biggest news stories delivered to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Plugable)

Altogether the docking station has two HDMI ports and three DisplayLink-enabled USB-C ports. If that's not enough, the dock also has a front-facing 10Gpbs USB-C port that enables 30W charging and 2 front-facing 10Gbps USB-A ports and Ethernet and audio jacks for good measure.

If a docking station capable of running an army of 4K monitors isn't really a high priority for you, Plugable also announced a quad-HDMI adapter that funnels into one USB-C port.

The adapter is small but mighty according to Plugable and is capable of driving four 4K 60Hz HDMI outputs into a single USB-C port. And with and up to 100W USB-C PD passthrough, you can also do all of that while keeping your laptop powered at the same time.

How much kill is overkill?

Listen, not everyone is going to need a docking station that does all of that, but then again, if you're a serious creative professional who likes to run a suite of editing software or a financial analyst who relies on being surrounded by screens, it's easy to see how the UD-7400PD could be very appealing.

And even if you aren't trying to predict a major company's financial future, sometimes it's just nice to know that if you really needed the most out of a docking station that you could get it.

Both Plugable's new docking station and its four-HDMI to USB-C adapter will be available later in Q1 2025 and will retail for $264.95 and $124.95 respectively.