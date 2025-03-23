Asus Vivobook 16 Flip vs. HP Spectre x360 16 (2024): Which 2-in-1 laptop is king?

At Laptop Mag we love a good convertible laptop, but we are very particular about which make it to our best 2-in-1 laptops list.

All of our top picks are 4 to 4.5-star convertibles, and even then the competition is fierce.

Asus' recent Vivobook 16 Flip (TP3607) 2-in-1 is the latest convertible worthy of consideration for our Best list, but where does it stack up against the competition?

While the HP Spectre x360 14 (2024) is our best 2-in-1 laptop overall, we were also very fond of the 16-inch model. So for this battle of the 2-in-1s, we'll be putting the HP Spectre x360 16 (2024) against the Asus Vivobook 16 Flip to determine which 16-inch convertible is worth the investment.

So, let's break it down.

Asus Vivobook 16 Flip vs. HP Spectre x360 16 (2024): Pricing and configurations

(Image credit: Future | Madeline Ricchiuto)

There is just one configuration for the Asus Vivobook 16 Flip, which features an Intel Core Ultra 7 258V processor, integrated Intel Arc 140V graphics, 32GB of on-package memory, a 1TB SSD, and a gorgeous 16-inch, 2880 x 1800, 120Hz OLED touchscreen. And it costs just $1,349.

The HP Spectre x360 16 (2024) does sport a discrete Nvidia RTX 40-series GPU option, so it offers a higher top-end price compared to the Vivobook 16 Flip, but the starting configuration for the Spectre is a more affordable $1,599.

Our review configuration costs a staggering $2,059 thanks to its Intel Core Ultra 7 155H processor, discrete Nvidia RTX 4050 graphics card, 16GB of memory, 1TB SSD, and 16-inch, 2880 x 1800, OLED touchscreen.

The Vivobook offers a newer, more efficient Intel Core Ultra 7 processor with increased RAM and a similarly luxe OLED display panel. So even if you just compare the base Spectre x360 model with the Vivobook, Asus is offering similar hardware at a lower price.

Because the Vivobook 16 Flip is a better value, it has a clear win here for pricing.

Winner: Asus Vivobook 16 Flip

Asus Vivobook 16 Flip vs. HP Spectre x360 16 (2024): Design

(Image credit: Stevie Bonifield)

Both 2-in-1 laptops sport sturdy hinges and portable designs, so this may come down to a matter of aesthetics.

The Asus Vivobook 16 Flip weighs just 3.9 pounds and measures 13.98 x 9.62 x 0.67~0.69 inches. The HP Spectre x360 weighs 4.3 pounds and measures 14.05 x 9.67 x 0.78 inches. So the Vivobook is a bit thinner and lighter than the Spectre, but neither is going to be a burden to carry.

As for the aesthetics of the designs, I'm fond of the HP Spectre x360's minimalist design with the angled corners. And in the Slate Blue colorway, the Spectre is a bit more eye-catching.

The Vivobook is very minimalist, in a Matte Gray colorway, and is a little more understated and boring.

Of course, if you want a laptop that blends in, the Vivobook will be as unnoticeable as you need. But I like seeing laptops in different colors, and HP's Slate Blue is fun while still being mature and professional enough to fit into a variety of environments.

Winner: HP Spectre x360 16 (2024)

Asus Vivobook 16 Flip vs. HP Spectre x360 16 (2024): Battery life

(Image credit: Future | Madeline Ricchiuto)

Thanks to its Nvidia RTX 4050 GPU and 16-inch OLED display, the HP Spectre x360 16 (2024) doesn't have all-day-plus battery life.

That said, it did last for a respectable 11 hours and 7 minutes on the Laptop Mag web surfing battery test. While not record-breaking, it is a decent amount of battery life for a laptop with a discrete GPU and OLED display.

Meanwhile, the Asus Vivobook 16 Flip leveraged its efficient Intel Lunar Lake processor for extended battery life, lasting nearly 14 hours (13:47) on the same battery test.

The Vivobook offers longer battery life according to our testing, and while the Spectre does well given its specs, battery life holds a lot of weight with 2-in-1s. You don't want to be tethered to an outlet while streaming video, surfing the web, or using it as a tablet. And you don't need an Nvidia graphics card for that (unless you're a creator).

Winner: Asus Vivobook 16 Flip

Asus Vivobook 16 Flip vs. HP Spectre x360 16 (2024): Display

Not all OLED panels are created equal, but the 2880 x 1800 OLED touchscreens on the HP Spectre x360 and Asus Vivobook 16 Flip are very similar. They feature the same screen size, display type, and even the same resolution.

Both OLEDs benefit from an infinite contrast ratio and look fantastic while streaming or gaming. They're both glossy and benchmarked similarly in our lab tests.

The HP Spectre's panel is a bit brighter at 376 nits and a bit more vibrant, covering 87.7% of the DCI-P3 color gamut, but the Vivobook's display offers a 120Hz refresh rate and is a bit more accurate, with a 0.22 Delta-E.

There are no real groundbreaking differences between the two, and the benchmark disparity in brightness, color gamut coverage, and color accuracy are within the realm of standard deviation.

Sure, the 120Hz refresh rate on the Vivobook does reduce screen flicker and can help offset eye fatigue, but that's not quite enough to push the Vivobook to victory.

Winner: Draw

Asus Vivobook 16 Flip vs. HP Spectre x360 16 (2024): Performance

(Image credit: Future | Madeline Ricchiuto)

In terms of raw performance power, you'd expect the HP Spectre x360 (2024) to have the edge. Intel's Core Ultra 100H Meteor Lake series was a bit more powerful in multicore performance compared to Intel's 200V Lunar Lake series.

And that's true, to a degree. When it comes to multitasking, the Spectre does offer a slight edge over the Vivobook. However, it's not a massive difference and most people won't hit a performance wall with the Vivobook.

The HP Spectre x360 is also slightly faster at copying files, but it's slower at transcoding video, and it gets much hotter than the Vivobook.

While power users may prefer the raw computing edge of the HP Spectre x360, in terms of overall performance the Vivobook 16 Flip will easily keep up with the majority of tasks.

The Vivobook will perform well even when unplugged from an outlet, and it won't get hot enough to singe your legs or risk a fire if you put the convertible on your bed for a late-night Netflix binge.

Winner: Asus Vivobook 16 Flip

Asus Vivobook 16 Flip vs. HP Spectre x360 16 (2024): Graphics and gaming

(Image credit: Future)

From a pure silicon standpoint, there isn't a contest here. The Asus Vivobook 16 Flip is powered by an integrated Intel graphics tile. The HP Spectre x360 leverages the power of an Nvidia RTX 4050 discrete GPU.

The RTX 4050 has a gaming edge over the Intel Arc 140V. Nvidia offers years of software support, supersampling, and frame-generation technology to increase graphics performance. However, the Arc 140V puts up more of a fight than we'd expect.

Based on our lab testing, the Asus Vivobook 16 Flip nearly matches the graphics and gaming performance of the HP Spectre x360's RTX 4050 GPU.

The Flip was just a few frames slower than the Spectre on the Civilization VI: Gathering Storm benchmark, and just 1,500 points off in the 3DMark Time Spy benchmark. The Vivobook even performed better than the HP Spectre x360 on the 3DMark Fire Strike benchmark.

This is honestly wild and just goes to show that the gaming performance of Intel's Lunar Lake platform is fantastic for an iGPU. It's why the new Intel-powered handhelds like the MSI Claw 8 AI+ opted for an AI PC chipset instead of something with a bit more power.

Winner: HP Spectre x360 16 (2024)

Bottom line

Convertible laptops like the HP Spectre x360 and Asus Vivobook 16 Flip are part of why we're so picky about our best 2-in-1 laptops. Both are powerful machines with stunning OLED displays. While they aren't budget convertibles in any sense, they're worth the investment.

Not a single one of these categories was an open-and-shut win for the Vivobook or the Spectre. Honestly, most of them could have been considered a draw. These are two very well-matched 2-in-1 laptops.

However, the Vivobook is cheaper and features better battery life, a gorgeous display, reliable performance, and gaming power that almost matches the Spectre's RTX 4050 GPU.

So while the Spectre looks a bit nicer, comes in a fun Slate Blue colorway, and supports a raw multicore performance and graphics edge, it just can't justify its price or lower battery life enough to take home the win.

Winner: Asus Vivobook 16 Flip