I love weird laptop designs, here are 3 that hit or missed in 2025

Features
By published

Is it innovation or irritation?

Asus Vivobook Pro 15 (N6506, 2025) on a white table, highlighting the keyboard.
The Asus Vivobook Pro 15 may look like a traditional laptop, but the dial in its touchpad gives it a unique spin. (Image credit: Laptop Mag/Rami Tabari)
Jump to:

I review a new laptop almost every week, so there are few things I appreciate more than a unique or weird laptop design to liven up the often homogenous sea of laptops.

That’s one of the reasons why I love Asus products; the company is always innovating (the Asus ROG Ally X is the best example). But the weirdest laptops aren’t always a hit. I just reviewed the Asus Vivobook Pro 15 (N6506, 2025), which is the best example of that.

Let’s take a look at some of the best and worst laptop designs I've encountered so far in 2025.

Miss — Asus Vivobook Pro 15’s Asus Dial

Asus Vivobook Pro 15 (N6506, 2025) open, highlighting the Asus Dial in the top left corner of the touchpad.

The dial in the touchpad of the Asus Vivobook Pro gives you a unique control option for a variety of software. (Image credit: Laptop Mag/Rami Tabari)

The Vivobook Pro 15 features the Asus Dial, which is a little dial embedded in the top left corner of the touchpad. You activate it by swiping down diagonally in the top right corner.

In the Asus Dial app, you can program how apps interact with it. Adjusting the volume or brightness of the laptop is the default feature. It also supports tight integration with Adobe and Microsoft Office products. That’s really cool, but my problem isn’t the software; it’s the hardware.

There’s a slight delay when using the Asus Dial, which is enough that it is awkward to use. And it’s hard to distinguish where my finger is on the dial because the impression is faint, and there’s no lighting. Overall, it felt like I needed to take an extra step to achieve what I wanted, which defeats the purpose.

Besides the Dial, the Asus Vivobook Pro 15 had a tacky design overall, with thick rubber padding all over the display and underside. It made for a real 2000s look.

Hit — Asus Zenbook Duo’s dual-displays

Asus Zenbook Duo 2025 laptop images

The dual-screen Asus Zenbook Duo 2025 is a unique form factor that makes it a multitaskers dream laptop. (Image credit: Claire Tabari / Laptop Mag)

Back to Asus’ hits, there’s the Asus Zenbook Duo 2025 with its dual displays. Now, this concept isn’t new, but the Zenbook Duo is one of the best ways to experience dual displays.

The Zenbook Duo is rocking two 14-inch, 2880 x 1800, 120Hz OLED touchscreen panels. Unlike some dual-display laptops of yore, you don’t need to hurt your neck to see the second display, as it supports a firm stand in the back to prop up the deck.

This is only a few hundred dollars more than the Vivobook Pro 15, and it offers an entire secondary display of functionality. This opens up a world of possibilities for multitaskers. As someone who loves to 100% games, it’s not the most fun to alt-tab out just so I can look at a guide. Having it side-by-side makes it easy to access all the information I need.

Not to mention that the magnetic Bluetooth keyboard is quite clicky and features a rather smooth touchpad.

Incoming — Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 6’s rollable display

Hands typing on Lenovo ThinkBook Plus 6 rollable

The Lenovo ThinkBook Plus 6 shows off its rollable display going from 14-inches to 16.7 inches. (Image credit: https://lenovo.com)

I’m not sure how I feel about the Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 6’s rollable display yet. Lenovo plans on launching at the end of March, so we should get our hands on it sooner rather than later.

The ThinkBook Plus features a 14-inch display (120Hz, 400 nits, 100% DCI-P3) that can extend vertically to 16.7 inches. I think it’s a great idea in concept, as it provides more screen space within a small form factor, keeping the laptop thin and light.

However, I worry about the sturdiness of the display and the mechanical functionality of the device overall. I remember the first Samsung Galaxy Fold shattering in the Laptop Mag offices back in 2019. Thankfully, rollable technology isn’t new, but Lenovo is leading the way with the first rollable screen laptop ever.

This could change the laptop industry as we know it, but it’s going to come down to cost and functionality. Starting at $3,499, I'd be terrified to carry one in my laptop bag.

What's next

Asus ROG Ally X

The Asus ROG Ally is one of my favorite laptop-adjacent innovations. (Image credit: Laptop Mag / Claire Tabari)

There are plenty of weird laptops and laptop-adjacent products I’m excited to see throughout 2025.

As I said earlier, Asus’ work with the ROG Ally is among my favorite examples of innovating in a space that clearly needed it. And I think a lot of people (including myself) are anxious to see its successor.

More weird stuff, please.

Rami Tabari
Rami Tabari
Editor

Rami Tabari is an Editor for Laptop Mag. He reviews every shape and form of a laptop as well as all sorts of cool tech. You can find him sitting at his desk surrounded by a hoarder's dream of laptops, and when he navigates his way out to civilization, you can catch him watching really bad anime or playing some kind of painfully difficult game. He’s the best at every game and he just doesn’t lose. That’s why you’ll occasionally catch his byline attached to the latest Souls-like challenge.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about laptops
The HP ZBook Fury 18 G1i open against a gradient purple background.

I'm a veteran laptop tester, and the new HP ZBook Fury is so powerful I'm shocked
Blue Lenovo Yoga 9i Gen 9 2-in-1 laptop with Intel Core Ultra 7 CPU against blue gradient background with epic deal sticker.

Laptop Mag's beloved Lenovo Yoga 9i with Intel Core Ultra 7 just dropped $450

The HP ZBook Fury 18 G1i open against a gradient purple background.

I'm a veteran laptop tester, and the new HP ZBook Fury is so powerful I'm shocked
See more latest
Most Popular
MacBook Air 13-inch M4 angled on a wooden table with the display on viewed in a split screen with a MacBook Air 13-inch M3 angled on a white table with its display on.
Apple MacBook Air 13-inch M4 vs. MacBook Air 13-inch M3: Which is the better value?
Photograph of a gaming laptop deck with a &#039;Powered by SteamOS&#039; badge added to the image.
I'm ready to gamble on this alternative gaming-focused underdog to Windows 11, are you?
Split image of the HP ZBook Studio 16 G11 and Apple MacBook Pro 16 (M4 Pro, 2024) side by side.
HP ZBook Studio 16 G11 vs. M4 Apple MacBook Pro 16: Which reigns supreme?
An illustration of a man&#039;s silhouette and the top of his head is open like a lid as a slew of app icons float out into the air. The illustration is on a flat orange background.
I found an app that connects all my apps — without trying to replace them. It's a life-changer.
A hand holding up the iPad Mini 7 connected to the Razer Kishi Ultra controller running Hades
I spent a week gaming on the iPad Mini 7 — is it a handheld gaming PC rival?
60 vs 75 percent keyboard comparison side by side
I switched from a standard size keyboard to a 60% one — here's why I love it!
A Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop playing Netflix on a kitchen counter.
I watch Netflix in the kitchen — here's the best laptop for that
A laptop screen opened to ChatGPT that shows the AI-generated image of a character for a roleplaying game.
I used ChatGPT as a Dungeons & Dragons roleplay coach and I’ve never felt more confident
Small robot in front of code in background
I tried vibe coding games with AI — neither were much fun
An HP EliteBook x360 1030 G2 running Fedora Linux on a wood table with the lid open
I revived my ancient HP laptop with Linux — and it was easier than you think