Laptops with the Most Colorful Screens: 2019 Guide

When you want the best display, brightness is only part of the equation. You also have to consider color-reproduction capability. This is what separates a lackluster viewing experience from a truly captivating, can't-take-your-eyes-off the-screen event. Here at Laptop Mag, we use the sRGB color gamut to measure this quality, with 100% being our accepted minimum.

The following notebooks far surpass the minimum, delivering incredibly vivid vistas that will make it hard for you to look away. Dell has a big presence on this list, with three entries: the Alienware m15, the Precision 7730 and one of the best laptops available, the XPS 15. Another big winner on this list is OLED , with the ultracolorful panel appearing in half of the laptops we've named, including the HP Spectre x360 and the Razer Blade 15.

But without further adieu, here is our list of the laptops with the most colorful screens.

Best laptop color gamut (sRGB %)

The Alienware m15 tops the list with its incredibly vibrant display. The 15.6-inch 4K OLED panel registered a whopping 256% on the sRGB gamut, eliciting its fair share of oohs and ahhs. But the m15 is more than a pretty screen. The laptop also offers powerful overall and graphics performance by way of its Intel Core i7 processor and Nvidia RTX 2070 Max-Q GPU. That means the system can ably handle gaming and multitasking and look amazing doing it.

Read our Alienware m15 full review .

The HP Spectre x360 was already a gorgeous and incredibly versatile machine. But HP raised the bar to the nth level by adding a stunning 4K, OLED touch screen. The 15.6-inch display was "so colorful and vibrant that it made watching the IT Chapter 2 trailer that much more terrifying." The panel reproduced an impressive 258% of the sRGB gamut. And this machine's Core i7 U-series CPU and Nvidia MX150 GPU make the Spectre one sexy-looking workhorse.

Read our HP Spectre x360 (15-inch OLED) full review .

We were incredibly taken with the Razer Blade 15 and its 4K OLED panel. With its ability to reproduce 243% of the sRGB gamut, how could we not? We described colors on the system as being vivacious and bold, with clean details. Watching movies and playing games on this panel was a joy. Speaking of games, sporting an Nvidia RTX 2080 Max-Q GPU, the Blade delivered smooth graphics and high frames. It's a lean, mean gaming machine with an outstanding display.

Read our Razer Blade 15 (OLED) full review .

We thought nothing could make the Dell XPS 15 better. Boy, were we wrong. Not only did Dell fix its grievous nose-cam issue, but the company also loaded the slim stunner with an overclockable Core i9 processor and added a 4K OLED display –– a first for the series. The pretty display can reproduce 239% of the sRGB gamut, which means rich, luxurious colors with sharp details and contrast. The discrete Nvidia GTX 1650 GPU means the laptop can handle more graphic-intensive tasks than your average consumer laptop, all in a 0.7-inch-thick chassis.

Read our Dell XPS 15 (2019) full review .

We love a good workstation. The Dell Precision 7730 is a great one. It offers blazing-fast performance, a comfortable keyboard and a premium design with a rugged build quality. And as if that weren't enough, it has a 4K display with a 211% sRGB gamut. During our review, we noted that the 17.3-inch panel is incredibly detailed, with "exceptionally rich, vivid color" delivering a "theater-like viewing experience."

Read our Dell Precision 7730 full review .

What's better than one 4K display? Two, especially if one of those panels is also OLED. Such is the case with the Asus ZenBook Pro Duo, one of the most innovative laptops currently on the market. This laptop's main OLED display reached 203% of the sRGB gamut, while its secondary display notched 108%. Together, they changed the way we worked and gamed, with a little help from the overclockable Core i9 CPU and Nvidia RTX 2060 GPU. This is one of those laptops that has to be seen to be believed.

Read our Asus ZenBook Pro Duo full review .

Lenovo made one heck of a business laptop with the ThinkPad X1 Yoga. Not only do you get all the security and durability you'd expect from a ThinkPad, but you also get a myriad of use cases thanks to the 360-degree hinges. The company also added a 14-inch, 2560 x 1440, HDR LTPS LCD display. This screen can reproduce 201% of the sRGB gamut, and our reviewer declared it "the most gorgeous screen [he'd] ever seen in a laptop." Thanks to a Core i7 processor, integrated graphics and a 1TB SSD, the notebook scored high marks on all our performance tests.

Read our Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga full review .

The Samsung Galaxy Book 2 has two things going for it: an integrated LTE connection and its captivating, 12-inch Super AMOLED display with 200% sRGB gamut. While the former will keep you connected without a hotspot or phone, the latter will keep you coming back for more with its luscious color and crisp detail. Our reviewer praised the wide viewing angles and deep blacks and said he "could make out individual raindrops bouncing off a bold, blue chair" in the X-Men: Dark Phoenix trailer.

Read our Samsung Galaxy Book 2 full review .

What is thin and light, packs a punch, and has an AMOLED panel? If you said the Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED, you'd be right. The 15-inch gaming laptop has a comfortable, customizable keyboard and a powerful Core i7 CPU with a Nvidia RTX 2070 Max-Q GPU, which helps this machine stand toe to toe with competing systems. However, where the laptop truly shines is in its 15.6-inch display, which reproduces 200% of the sRGB average. This panel effortlessly serves up vivacious color and crisp detail.

Read our Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED full review.

We dubbed the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon "the Maserati of business laptops" due to its excellent performance and battery life. But the notebook's main attraction is its 14-inch, 2560 x 1440 HDR (high dynamic range) panel, which achieves 199% of the sRGB gamut. The colors, according to our reviewer, "were on another level; the reds and blues were so deep and saturated" that it reminded him of the screens you'd find on a high-end smartphone. The incredibly comfortably keyboard and far-field microphones are just bonuses.