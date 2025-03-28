The results are in: RTX 50-series gaming laptops crush battery life tests

Benchmarks
published

The RTX 50-series laptops already have one huge advantage over their RTX 40-series predecessors

The first RTX 50-series gaming laptops are finally here, and after dozens of hours of testing, we have our first look at how they perform on battery life. I review laptops for a living and even I was surprised by the results.

The Razer Blade 16 (2025) and the Gigabyte Aorus Master 16 are the first RTX 50-series gaming laptops to arrive in Laptop Mag's lab for testing.

Have you been eagerly waiting to see how the new generation of gaming laptops running Nvidia's latest GPUs perform? I can now safely say they have one major advantage over their RTX 40-series predecessors:

Battery life.

How do RTX 5080 and RTX 5090 gaming laptops compare on battery life?

Battery life is a common weakness for gaming laptops. As a general rule, more powerful laptops drain their batteries faster. So, my expectations for the battery life test results on the first couple RTX 50-series gaming laptops were low.

I'm glad to say I was wrong. The Razer Blade 16 and Gigabyte Aorus Master 16 both performed well above average on our battery life tests. While they still fall short of the battery life you'd get on a mainstream laptop, they each lasted much longer than most other gaming laptops:

Razer Blade 16 (2025) vs. Gigabyte Aorus Master 16 (2025)
Header Cell - Column 0

Razer Blade 16 (2025)

Gigabyte Aorus Master 16 (2025)

CPU

AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370

Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX

GPU

Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090

Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080

Web browsing battery life (HH: MM)

7:21

5:30

Gaming battery life (HH:MM)

2:28

2:54

Both RTX 50-series laptops lasted well over 2 hours on our gaming battery life test, with the Gigabyte Aorus coming just a few minutes shy of 3 hours. For context, 2 hours or more is considered impressive gaming battery life. We normally see anywhere between 50 minutes and 1:30, so for both of these laptops to last significantly longer than average is a major win.

The Gigabyte Aorus Master 16 has an edge in gaming battery life, but its normal web browsing battery life is on par with what we usually see from gaming laptops (around 4 to 6 hours).

The Razer Blade 16 takes the lead in this category with a time of 7 hours and 21 minutes. That's not quite enough to get through a full day of work or school, but it's still above average for a gaming laptop.

Do RTX 50-series gaming laptops have better battery life than the RTX 40-series?

If you're in the market for a new gaming laptop, you might be considering saving some money and going with an RTX 40-series model. There are plenty of long-lasting RTX 40-series gaming laptops out there. That includes some that are surprisingly affordable, like the HP Victus 16, and several currently ranked in our best gaming laptops guide.

If battery life is a deciding factor for you, though, you may want to consider paying a little extra for an RTX 50-series gaming laptop. The test results from the first couple are already showing a noticeable improvement in battery life over RTX 40-series models.

The 2024 and 2025 Razer Blade 16 is a perfect example:

Header Cell - Column 0

Razer Blade 16 (2025)

Razer Blade 16 (2024)

CPU

AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370

Intel Core i9-14900HX

GPU

Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090

Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090

Web browsing battery life (HH:MM)

7:21

4:41

Gaming battery life (HH:MM)

2:28

1:37

The 2025 Razer Blade 16 has a huge lead on battery life, especially in our regular web browsing test, where it lasted nearly 3 hours longer than the 2024 model. It lasted about 1 hour longer in our gaming battery life test.

That's a pretty significant lead, enough to make a difference if you need to bring your laptop to work or school with you on a regular basis. It's still too soon to say if we'll see similar battery life numbers across the board on RTX 50-series gaming laptops, or if this result is unique to the Blade 16.

But the Razer Blade 16 and Gigabyte Aorus Master 16 both lasted over 2 hours (particularly the Aorus). If nothing else, these early results indicate that RTX 50-series laptops have an edge in gaming battery life over RTX 40-series models.

We'll get a better idea of how RTX 50-series gaming laptops compare to their RTX 40-series predecessors as more launch, so stay tuned for our full reviews and analysis.

