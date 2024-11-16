PS5 Black Friday deals 2024: Shop early holiday sales now
You don't have to wait to snag the best PS5 Black Friday deals
If you're bargain shopping for early PS5 Black Friday deals, you've come to the right place. Black Friday is one of the best times of year to buy a PS5 console bundle, rack up on games, or pick up a spare PS5 controller. The best PS5 Black Friday deals of 2024 have already started.
Right now, you can get the new PS5 NBA 2K25 Console Bundle (Digital Edition) for $499 at Amazon. This bundle includes: a PlayStation 5 disc-less console, DualSense wireless controller, and a full game download of NBA 2K25 (valued at $70).
For those of you who like to get your PS5 Black Friday deals from the source, PlayStation Direct Black Friday deals are coming soon. Expect to see discounts on games, console bundle deals, a PlayStation Plus membership discount, and more.
Black Friday 2024 is Nov. 29, however, early PS5 Black Friday deals are available at just about every game retailer. See our favorite discounts below and visit our Black Friday deals hub for more discounts on gaming, mobile tech, and more.
PS5 Black Friday console deals
At $499, the Sony PS5 NBA 2K25 Console Bundle(Digital Edition) is an excellent value. This bundle includes: a PlayStation 5 disc-less console, DualSense wireless controller, and a full game download of NBA 2K25 (valued at $70).
Features: New slim disc-less design, ray-tracing, 4K gaming at up to 120 fps, HDR support
Price check: Best Buy $499
If you prefer disc-less gaming, the Sony PS5 Slim digital console is for you. It supports 4K graphics, backward compatibility, and affords you 1TB of storage. Expect lightning-fast load times thanks to a high-speed SSD as well as deeper immersion haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, and 3D audio.
Price check: Best Buy $449 | Walmart $449 | Target $449
The Sony PS5 Slim is one of the best game consoles around. It packs powerful components, stunning 4K graphics, backward compatibility, and 1TB of SSD storage. Expect lightning-fast load times thanks to a high-speed SSD as well as deeper immersion haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, and 3D audio.
The Sony PS5 Slim 30th Anniversary Limited Edition Bundle is scheduled to release on Nov. 11, 2024. Inspired by the design of the original PS1's color scheme, this limited-release gaming console will be in high demand.
Price check: PlayStation Direct $499
Released on Nov. 7, 2024, the PS5 Pro lets you play games at 60fps or up to 120fps with 4K output. This console is also future-proof to support 8K gaming and is backward compatible with more than 8500 PS4 games. Other highlights of the PS5 Pro include PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR), optimized performance, advanced ray tracing, and 2TB of storage.
Price check: Best Buy $699 | PlayStation Direct
PS5 Black Friday game deals
New QVC customers save $20 on Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 with coupon, "HOLIDAY20" at checkout. To get this deal, create an account and apply coupon, "HOLIDAY20" at checkout to see your savings. Quantities are going fast so if it sells out, HSN has a similar offer for first time patrons. Take $20 off your first order and use coupon code, "HOLIDAY24" to get Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 for $49.
Price check: HSN $49 w/ code,"HOLIDAY24" (new customers only) | Amazon $69 | Best Buy $69 | Target $69 | Walmart $69
The wildly popular sports game Madden NFL 25 is currently 50% off. If you're looking for a gift for a gamer or a sports fan, it's hard to go wrong with Madden NFL. The 2025 edition is here, and it's already on sale. This version brings the most current player rosters, improved graphics, and an upgraded franchise system to the NFL game series.
Price check: Walmart $35
Save $17 on Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League for PS5. From Rocksteady Studios: Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is a genre-defying third-person action shooter where the ultimate band of misfits must do the impossible to save the world: Kill the Justice League.
Save $30 on Hogwarts Legacy for PS5 and Xbox Series X the critically acclaimed adventure RPG based on the Harry Potter universe. Hogwarts Legacy puts the player into the shoes of a Hogwarts student who can freely create and experience the best parts of this iconic school. Cast spells, attend classes, and make friends throughout one of the most iconic settings in fiction!
Price check: Target $39
PS5 Black Friday accessory deals
Save $12 on the Sony PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller in Volcanic Red. It features dual analog sticks, a d-pad, and game buttons. There's also a built-in mono speaker, mic array, and six-axis motion sensor system incorporated into its design.
Haptic feedback gives you a more precise physical response for an immersive gaming experience.
Price check: Best Buy $75 | PlayStation Direct $79
Save $100 on Sony's Inzone H9 over-ear headphones (black colorway only). These 2.4GHz wireless and Bluetooth gaming headphones have a boom microphone and dual-sensor noise cancellation technology to block out noise, while the ambient mode lets you hear your environment as needed. The boom microphone can flip up to mute the mic.
Features: Spatial audio, up to 30 hours battery life, boom microphone, ambient mode, ANC, customizable EQ, 2.4GHz USB wireless and Bluetooth connectivity, PS5 and PC compatible, Discord-certified
Sony's PlayStation Portal Remote Player lets you play games on your PS5 console over your home Wi-Fi. Or, pick up where you left off when you're on the go using your unlimited mobile hotspot.
Features: 8-inch LCD screen, haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, supports 1080p resolution gaming at 60fps, PS5 console required
Price check: Amazon $199 | Best Buy $199 | Target $199 | Walmart | antonline $199 | Newegg $199
PS5 Black Friday SSD deals
Save $60 on the WD Black P40 1TB External Game Drive. This high-performance SSD delivers fast transfer speeds at the rate of up to 2000MB/s. It works with laptops, PS5, PS4, PS4 Pro, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One gaming consoles.
Samsung's phenomenal 990 Pro 4TB SSD is now $156 off in this great SSD deal. Possessing read speeds of up to 7,450MBps and read speeds of up to 6,900MBps, the power of this SSD is absolutely unmatched.
