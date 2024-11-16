PS5 Black Friday deals 2024: Shop early holiday sales now

If you're bargain shopping for early PS5 Black Friday deals, you've come to the right place. Black Friday is one of the best times of year to buy a PS5 console bundle, rack up on games, or pick up a spare PS5 controller. The best PS5 Black Friday deals of 2024 have already started.

Right now, you can get the new PS5 NBA 2K25 Console Bundle (Digital Edition) for $499 at Amazon. This bundle includes: a PlayStation 5 disc-less console, DualSense wireless controller, and a full game download of NBA 2K25 (valued at $70).

For those of you who like to get your PS5 Black Friday deals from the source, PlayStation Direct Black Friday deals are coming soon. Expect to see discounts on games, console bundle deals, a PlayStation Plus membership discount, and more.

Black Friday 2024 is Nov. 29, however, early PS5 Black Friday deals are available at just about every game retailer. See our favorite discounts below and visit our Black Friday deals hub for more discounts on gaming, mobile tech, and more.

PS5 Black Friday console deals

Sony PS5 Slim Console (Disc): $499 at Walmart The Sony PS5 Slim is one of the best game consoles around. It packs powerful components, stunning 4K graphics, backward compatibility, and 1TB of SSD storage. Expect lightning-fast load times thanks to a high-speed SSD as well as deeper immersion haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, and 3D audio.

Sony PS5 Pro : $699 at Amazon US Released on Nov. 7, 2024, the PS5 Pro lets you play games at 60fps or up to 120fps with 4K output. This console is also future-proof to support 8K gaming and is backward compatible with more than 8500 PS4 games. Other highlights of the PS5 Pro include PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR), optimized performance, advanced ray tracing, and 2TB of storage. Price check: Best Buy $699 | PlayStation Direct

PS5 Black Friday game deals

Madden NFL 25 PS5: was $69 now $35 at Amazon US The wildly popular sports game Madden NFL 25 is currently 50% off. If you're looking for a gift for a gamer or a sports fan, it's hard to go wrong with Madden NFL. The 2025 edition is here, and it's already on sale. This version brings the most current player rosters, improved graphics, and an upgraded franchise system to the NFL game series. Price check: Walmart $35

Hogwarts Legacy: was $69 now $39 at Walmart Save $30 on Hogwarts Legacy for PS5 and Xbox Series X the critically acclaimed adventure RPG based on the Harry Potter universe. Hogwarts Legacy puts the player into the shoes of a Hogwarts student who can freely create and experience the best parts of this iconic school. Cast spells, attend classes, and make friends throughout one of the most iconic settings in fiction! Price check: Target $39

PS5 Black Friday accessory deals

Lowest price Sony Inzone H9 Headset: was $299 now $199 at Amazon US Save $100 on Sony's Inzone H9 over-ear headphones (black colorway only). These 2.4GHz wireless and Bluetooth gaming headphones have a boom microphone and dual-sensor noise cancellation technology to block out noise, while the ambient mode lets you hear your environment as needed. The boom microphone can flip up to mute the mic. Features: Spatial audio, up to 30 hours battery life, boom microphone, ambient mode, ANC, customizable EQ, 2.4GHz USB wireless and Bluetooth connectivity, PS5 and PC compatible, Discord-certified

PS5 Black Friday SSD deals