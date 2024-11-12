Walmart is slashing up to 60% off consoles and games in its early Black Friday sale, here are 7 deals I'd add to my cart
Save up to 60% on gaming consoles and video games during Walmart's Black Friday sale
Walmart Black Friday gaming deals slash up to 60% off select consoles and video games. So if you want to beat the holiday rush and inflation, it's never too early to save.
For example, you can get the new All-Digital Xbox Series X 1TB Robot White Console + Extra Controller for $489 ($110 off) from antonline via Walmart. Although the seller's former price was $599, the console alone costs $450 whereas the controller retails for $60 so that's $21 cheaper than the cost of buying each item separately.
Launched October 15, 2024, this all-digital edition Xbox Series X sports a new white color scheme and supports disc-free gaming. Alternatively, you can get the Xbox Series X Carbon Black console with Blu-Ray disc player for $449 ($50 off).
If you want to rack up on video games, Walmart has an assortment of Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch games on sale. Right now you can pick up Paper Mario The Thousand-Year Door for $43 ($17 off), Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League (PS5) for $20 ($17 off), and Assassin's Creed: Mirage for just $19 ($30 off).
And that's just a sample of the fantastic Black Friday gaming deals at Walmart today. Here are 7 deals I would add to my cart:
- Browse: Walmart Black Friday gaming deals from $13
- All-Digital Microsoft Xbox Series X 1TB Console + Extra Controller: was $599 now $489 at Walmart
- Microsoft Xbox Series X 1TB Console: was $499 now $449 at Walmart
- Paper Mario The Thousand-Year Door: was $52 now $43 at Walmart
- Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League PS5: was $37 now $20 at Walmart
- Assassin's Creed: Mirage: was $49 now $19 at Walmart
- Hogwarts Legacy Xbox One: was $59 now $25 at Walmart
- Dead Island 2 PS5: was $47 now $17 at Walmart
Gaming retailer antonline via Walmart offers the new Xbox Series X 1TB Digital Edition Robot White console (valued at $450) with extra Robot White Xbox Wireless Controller (valued at $60) for $489. The excellent Microsoft Xbox Series X is the world's most powerful gaming console. It features 12 teraflops of processing might (the PS5 has 10.28 teraflops) supports 4K gaming at up to 120fps, and is 8K ready future-proof.
Features: 3.8-GHz AMD Zen 2-based 8-core CPU, 12 teraflops of power, supports 4K at up to 120fps (8K ready future-proof), backward compatibility, 1TB custom SSD
This Walmart Black Friday gaming deal knocks $50 off the Microsoft Xbox Series X gaming console. If you want to treat someone special including yourself to an Xbox Series X system for the holidays, it's not too early to save.
Features: Blu-Ray disc player, 8-core 3.8-GHz AMD Zen 2-based CPU, 12 teraflops of power, supports 4K at up to 120fps (8K ready future-proof), backward compatibility, 1TB custom SSD
Price check: Amazon $449 | Best Buy $449 | Microsoft: $449
The wildly popular sports game Madden NFL 25 is 50% among Walmart's best Black Friday gaming deals. If you're looking for a gift for a gamer or a sports fan, it's hard to go wrong with Madden NFL. The 2025 edition is here, and it's already on sale. This version brings the most current player rosters, improved graphics, and an upgraded franchise system to the NFL game series.
Price check: Amazon $35
Save 60% on the Assassin's Creed: Mirage for PS5, PS4 and Xbox Series X. In this franchise installment, street thief Basim explores ninth-century Baghdad and learns the ways of the Hidden Ones in a quest for answers and justice.
Save $17 on Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League for PS5. From Rocksteady Studios: Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is a genre-defying third-person action shooter where the ultimate band of misfits must do the impossible to save the world: Kill the Justice League.
Hogwarts Legacy is a critically acclaimed adventure RPG based on the Harry Potter universe. It puts the player into the shoes of a Hogwarts student who can freely create and experience the best parts of this iconic school. Cast spells, attend classes, and make friends throughout one of the most iconic settings in fiction!
Price check: Best Buy $30
Walmart Black Friday gaming deals are in full swing with $17 off Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door for Nintendo Switch. From Nintendo: Join Mario and friends on a journey to discover the legendary treasure behind the ancient Thousand-Year Door. A hilarious adventure full of colorful characters and foldable fun awaits.
Price check: Amazon $49 | Nintendo $59
