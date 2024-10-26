Walmart Black Friday deals 2024: What to expect, early discounts

Black Friday 2024 falls on Nov. 29 so we're about a month away from the Super Bowl of all shopping events. Walmart's Black Friday sale typically offers excellent year-end discounts on laptops, tablets, headphones, wearables, gaming gear, video games, TVs, and more.

I expect Walmart to announce its annual Black Friday Deals for Days event any day now. Just like last year, Walmart's Black Friday deals are likely to roll out in a series of events. Naturally, paid Walmart Plus members will get to shop for deals before the general public.

Last year, Walmart took 50% off its Plus membership as an incentive for new customers. I expect Walmart to bring this deal back for Black Friday 2024.

Black Friday falls on Nov. 29 this year and epic deals on the most-wanted holiday tech will be up for grabs. Don't want to wait? Browse our Black Friday 2024 hub for the best early discounts.

Here are 5 of my favorite early Walmart Black Friday deals happening now.

5 early Walmart Black Friday deals to shop now

Madden NFL 25 Xbox Series X: was $70 now $45 at walmart.com Now $25 off, Madden NFL 25 is at a Black Friday price at Walmart. EA Sports Madden NFL 25 lets you discover the next level of FieldSENSE gameplay on your console. It brings a re-engineered physics system, enhanced features, game modes, commentary, and presentation to the popular game franchise.

MSI 32 Optix G32C4W Curved Monitor: was $249 now $165 at walmart.com It's not too early to save $80 on this MSI Curved Monitor at Walmart. This big-screen monitor features a curved design and AMD FreeSync to eliminate tearing and lag. The MSI Optix G32C4W is a budget-friendly option if you're looking for a big screen gaming monitor for less. Features: 31.5-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) panel, 165Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, 1500R curvature, AMD FreeSync technology, anti-flicker technology

MSI Thin 15 RTX 4050: was $899 now $799 at walmart.com You can save $200 on the 2024 MSI Thin 15 with RTX 4050 GPU in this Walmart gaming laptop deal. We didn't test it however, we reviewed its siblings including the MSI Raider GE78, GT77 HX Titan, and Katana 15. We find that MSI laptops generally deliver powerful graphics and overall performance. Features: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, Intel Core i7-13620H 10-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU, 1TB SSD, 720p HD webcam with microphone, 99-key keyboard with Anti-Ghost key and red-backlight, Windows 11 Home

HP Chromebook X360: was $429 now $199 at walmart.com One of the best early Walmart Black Friday deals takes $230 off the HP Chromebook X360. Its 360-degree hinge design lets you use it as a laptop or a tablet. If you want a versatile, budget-friendly laptop for general use, you can't go wrong with the Chromebook X360. Features: 14-inch 2K (1920 x 1080) touch screen, Intel Core N100 4-core CPU, Intel UHD graphics, 4GB RAM, 64GB eMMC, ChromeOS.