Walmart Cyber Monday deals are live, here are 21 discounts I would grab before the sale ends at midnight
Shop Walmart Cyber Monday deals on tech and gaming
Walmart's Cyber Monday sale is on through 11:59 p.m. ET with epic Cyber Monday deals on tech and gaming.
So if you missed Black Friday, this is your second-chance at snagging the lowest prices of the year on on laptops, tablets, headphones, wearables, gaming gear, video games, TVs, and more.
One standout deal offers the Lenovo Legion 5i RTX gaming laptop for $999 ($300 off).
We reviewed the Lenovo Legion 5i Pro and found its excellent design, immersive display and solid performance impressive.
Shop Walmart Cyber Monday deals online at Walmart.com and via the Walmart app for Android and iOS device.
Just in time for the holidays, Walmart is offering a gift that keeps on giving. For a limited time, Walmart is slashing 50% off its Plus membership as an incentive for new customers.
Get 12 months of Walmart Plus now for just $49 to exclusiive Walmart Plus deals, delivery discounts, and more.
Remember, Walmart's Cyber Monday sale ends at 11:59 p.m. so don't miss out on the savings!
Here are my favorite extended Walmart Cyber Monday deals on mobile tech and gaming.
- Lenovo Legion 5i RTX 4060: was $1299 now $999 at Walmart
- HP Laptop 15 (Intel i7): was $879, now $499 at Walmart
- Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3: was $799, now $429 at Walmart
- Lenovo LOQ RTX 4070: was $1,199, now $879 at Walmart
- Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249, now $154 at Walmart
- Hogwarts Legacy Nintendo Switch: was $59, now $30 at Walmart
- EA Sports FC 25 for PS5: was $69, now $30 at Walmart
- Google Pixel Buds A-Series: was $99 now $49 at Walmart
- Apple Watch SE 2: was $189, now $149 at Walmart
- Apple M1 MacBook: was $699, now $599 at Walmart
- Apple Watch SE 2: was $249 now $149 at Walmart
- Microsoft Surface Pro 11 Copilot+ PC: was $2,259, now $1,679 at Walmart
- PS5 Fortnite Cobalt Star Digital Console Bundle: was $449 now $374 at Walmart
- TCL 65” Class S4 4K LED TV: was $378 now $228 at Walmart
Walmart Cyber Monday deals on tech and gaming
- Laptops: from $139 — save on Acer, Gateway, HP, Samsung and more
- Tablets: from $79, save on iPad, Galaxy Tab, Lenovo Tab
- PC gaming: from $3 — save on gaming laptops, monitors, accessories
- Audio: from $15 — save on headphones, earbuds, Bluetooth speakers
- TVs: from $88 — save on Hisense, LG, onn., Samsung, Sony, Vizio
Walmart Cyber Monday deals to grab before the sale ends
One of the best Walmart Cyber Monday laptop deals knocks $95 off ($300 off list) the Acer Aspire 3 (A315-44P). At just under $300, it's a great value for the price if you're looking for a sub-$300 laptop that doesn't sacrifice performance for price.
Features: 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, AMD Ryzen 7 5700U 8-core CPU, 16GB RAM, AMD Radeon Graphics, 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Home
Save $370 on the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim at Walmart. If you want a capable Windows laptop that you don't have to spend a fortune on, the IdeaPad Slim 3 is one to consider. Lenovo's IdeaPad Slim 3 is well-equipped for multitasking and productivity to-go.
Features: 15.6 (1920 x 1080) touchscreen AMD Ryzen 7 7730U 8-core CPU, 16GB RAM, AMD Radeon graphics, 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Home
Save $150 on this workhorse laptop from HP. The 16:10 display makes it a productivity powerhouse (seriously, 16:10 is the way) while the solid specs mean it can handle multiple tasks simultaneously.
Features: 16-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) 16:10 IPS display, AMD Ryzen 7 8840U Processor, AMD Radeon Graphics, 8 GB RAM, 512 GB NVMe SSD, FHD IR camera, Windows 11 Home.
Walmart's Cyber Monday laptop deal knocks $386 off the 17-inch HP Essential Laptop. Featuring an Intel 6-core processor alongside 8GB of RAM, this laptop is suitable for college students and remote workers looking for a budget-friendly machine.
Features: 17.3-inch HD+ (1600 x 900) 250-nit anti-glare display Intel Core 3 100U 6-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Integrated Intel Graphics, 256GB SSD, Windows 11 Home
The 2024 Acer Nitro V is now $300 off a sensible choice if you're looking for an entry-level RTX 4050 gaming laptop. To get you started, it includes a free full-game download of Assassin's Creed Shadows for PC. Though we didn't test it, reviews from happy customers rate the Nitro V 4.4 out of 5 stars. Owners praise the laptop's amazing battery life, customizable audio setting specific to RPG, FPS games, and content streaming.
Features: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, Intel Core i5-13420H 8-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU, 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Home
Save $320 on the Lenovo LOQ gaming laptop with RTX 4070. We didn't test it, however, the Lenovo LOQ earned a solid rating of 4 out of 5 stars from our sister sites TechRadar and T3. Toting solid gaming performance and fast refresh rate for AAA games, it's an exceptional value for the price. It's a wise choice if you want a fast and responsive laptop that runs cool and quiet. Beyond gaming, it's perfect for video editing, and day-to-day multitasking.
Features: 15.6-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) 350-nit 144Hz display, AMD Ryzen 7435HS 8-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, RTX 4070 GPU w/ 12GB VRAM, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home
Save $100 on the M1 MacBook Air — the cheapest MacBook you can buy. Succeeded by the previous-gen M2 MacBook Air, it's still one of the best laptops around. It packs blazing performance and long battery life into a slim, unibody design.
Features:13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS Retina display, Apple M1 8-core processor, 8GB RAM, Apple M1 7-core GPU, 256GB SSD, macOS
Save $90 on the Laptop Mag's 4 out of 5-star rated iPad 10 during Walmart's Cyber Monday sale. Apple’s 10th Gen iPad is a powerful tablet that performs well, surpassing competitors in productivity-adjacent tasks. When paired with an Apple Magic Keyboard Folio or Apple Pencil, the iPad 10 does double duty as a mini laptop or digital drawing pad for getting things done on the fly.
Features: 10.9-inch (2360 x 1640) Liquid Retina display, Apple A14 Bionic chip, 64GB of storage, 12MP rear camera, 12MP front camera, records up to 4K video, USB-C charging, Magic Keyboard Folio and Apple Pencil support (both sold separately), Touch ID, nearly 11-hour battery life.
You can save $680 on the Surface Pro 11 powered by Snapdragon's X Elite processor at Walmart this Cyber Monday. Built for business and productivity, the Surface Pro 11 features Copilot+ AI for faster response time and enhanced security.
Features: 13-inch (2880 x 1920) 120Hz PixelSense OLED display, Snapdragon X Elite CPU, 32GB RAM, Qualcomm Adreno GPU, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home
Save $150 on the Logitech Brio 300 in this limited-time deal. Say hello to better video meetings. The Brio attaches to the top of your laptop or monitor for an eye-to-eye connection during video calls. This 1080p resolution webcam with auto light correction and noise-cancelling microphone ensures you look and sound your best. The Brio works with Google Meet, Microsoft Teams, and Zoom.
Save $150 on Bose QuietComfort Noise Headphones and snag them for their lowest-ever price. Bose QuietComfort headphones are revered by experts for their premium sound, comfortable design, best-in-class noise-cancelling, and stellar battery life. These are the headphones to by if you prioritize wearing comfort, immersive, rich sound, effective noise-cancelling, and long battery life.
Features: Over-ear, foldable headphone design, active noise-cancellation with aware mode, adjust equalizer, up to 24 hours of battery life, optional audio-cable with in-line mic.
Now $95 off, the latest AirPods Pro 2 ships with a USB-C MagSafe Charging Case. They feature adaptive audio, active noise-cancellation, 3D sound, conversation awareness, and personalized spatial audio with dynamic head tracking. The AirPods Pro 2 are dust, sweat, and water resistant for worry-free everyday use.
Now 50% off, Google Pixel Buds A-Series wireless earbuds have never been cheaper. In our Google Pixel Buds A-Series review, we raved over their comfortable, lightweight design and good audio quality. We gave them an overall rating of 4 out of 5 stars and our Editor's Choice Award.
Features: 12mm custom drivers, beamforming microphones, multiple ear tip sizes
Looking for some cheap earbuds? Walmart Cyber Monday deal takes $15 off JLab Go Air Pop wireless earbuds. In their JLab Go Air Pop review, sister site Tom's Guide rates them 4 out 5 stars. These earbuds offer versatile audio, 8-hour battery life, as well as sweat and water resistance. Though their call quality could use improvement, the JLab Go Air Pop earbuds are a budget-friendly option if you primarily want to listen to music while you travel or work out.
Save $100 on the Apple Watch SE 2 for Cyber Monday. It's 20% faster than the first-generation Apple Watch SE and features fall detection, emergency SOS, and crash detection. Use it to stay on top of your health and fitness with daily activity tracking.
Features: 40mm case, Apple S8 SiP, up to 1,000 nits brightness, LTPO OLED display, ECG, heart rate and rhythm monitoring, sleep tracking, respiratory rate, water resistance for up to 50 meters (swimproof), up to 18-hour battery life.
The newly launched Apple Watch Series 10 is already $70 in Walmart's Cyber Monday sale online and via the Walmart app. Over its predecessor, the Apple Watch Series 10 sports a thinner, lighter design and offers a larger display option.
Features: Sleep apnea detection, fast charging support, up to 18-hour battery life.
This Walmart Cyber Mondaydeal takes $76 off the PS5 Fortnite Cobalt Star Console Bundle. This bundle includes: a 1TB PS5 Slim gaming console (digital edition), a PS5 DualSense wireless controller, and a Fortnite Outfit, Back Bling, Pickaxe, Wrap, Drum Instrument, Boost, Wheels, Trail, and 1,000 V-Bucks!
Walmart also offers the disc version PS5 Slim Fortnite Cobalt Star Console Bundle for $424 ($76 off).
Now $40 off, Madden NFL 25 is at a Cyber Monday price at Walmart. EA Sports Madden NFL 25 lets you discover the next level of FieldSENSE gameplay on your console. It brings a re-engineered physics system, enhanced features, game modes, commentary, and presentation to the popular game franchise.
Astro Bot is $10 off during Walmart's Cyber Monday sale. Launched on September 6, 2024, Astro Bot is one of the most popular PS5 exclusive games to date offering family-friendly fun and challenges for people of all ages.
Save $150 on the onn, 49-inch Curved Dual Monitor, It has a 3840 x 1080-pixel resolution and 144Hz refresh rate for an immersive gaming and viewing experience. resolution and is equipped with a USB-C interface supporting 65W reverse power supply, HDMI2.0, and DP1.2 interfaces. This makes it easy to connect various devices.
The high refresh rate of 144Hz can provide a smooth picture experience during the gaming process, reducing afterimages and blurring.
It is a good choice for users who like to play games.
One of the best Cyber Monday TV deals for PS5 consoles knocks $501 off the 75-inch Sony X90L Bravia XR LED 4K TV featuring exclusive features for the Playstation 5. Sony’s intelligent Cognitive Processor XR delivers life-like picture quality with enhanced contrast with detailed blacks and natural colors. With HDMI 2.1 and exclusive features for the PS5 (Auto HDR Tone Mapping and Auto Genre Picture Mode), it's one of the best TVs for console gaming.
Features: 4K LED 120Hz display, Full Array LED backlighting, Cognitive Processor XR, X-Motion Clarity, HDR 10, Hybrid Log-Gamma (HLG), Dolby Vision, Smart Google TV OS, DTS Digital Surround, supports Miracast, Apple AirPlay, 4 x HDMI 2.1 ports, works with Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa.
More from Laptop Mag
Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets from laptops to TVs and her bargain-shopping savvy to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and over a decade of experience in tech journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV series and combat sports.