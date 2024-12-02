Walmart Cyber Monday deals are live, here are 21 discounts I would grab before the sale ends at midnight

Walmart's Cyber Monday sale is on through 11:59 p.m. ET with epic Cyber Monday deals on tech and gaming.

So if you missed Black Friday, this is your second-chance at snagging the lowest prices of the year on on laptops, tablets, headphones, wearables, gaming gear, video games, TVs, and more.

One standout deal offers the Lenovo Legion 5i RTX gaming laptop for $999 ($300 off).

We reviewed the Lenovo Legion 5i Pro and found its excellent design, immersive display and solid performance impressive.

Just in time for the holidays, Walmart is offering a gift that keeps on giving. For a limited time, Walmart is slashing 50% off its Plus membership as an incentive for new customers.

Walmart Cyber Monday deals on tech and gaming

Walmart Cyber Monday deals to grab before the sale ends

Walmart Cyber Monday deal Acer Aspire 3: was $393 now $299 at Walmart One of the best Walmart Cyber Monday laptop deals knocks $95 off ($300 off list) the Acer Aspire 3 (A315-44P). At just under $300, it's a great value for the price if you're looking for a sub-$300 laptop that doesn't sacrifice performance for price. Features: 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, AMD Ryzen 7 5700U 8-core CPU, 16GB RAM, AMD Radeon Graphics, 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Home

Cyber Monday deal Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3: was $799 now $429 at Walmart Save $370 on the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim at Walmart. If you want a capable Windows laptop that you don't have to spend a fortune on, the IdeaPad Slim 3 is one to consider. Lenovo's IdeaPad Slim 3 is well-equipped for multitasking and productivity to-go. Features: 15.6 (1920 x 1080) touchscreen AMD Ryzen 7 7730U 8-core CPU, 16GB RAM, AMD Radeon graphics, 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Home

Walmart Cyber Monday deal HP Pavilion Laptop 16: was $899 now $649 at Walmart Save $150 on this workhorse laptop from HP. The 16:10 display makes it a productivity powerhouse (seriously, 16:10 is the way) while the solid specs mean it can handle multiple tasks simultaneously. Features: 16-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) 16:10 IPS display, AMD Ryzen 7 8840U Processor, AMD Radeon Graphics, 8 GB RAM, 512 GB NVMe SSD, FHD IR camera, Windows 11 Home.

Cyber Monday deal HP Essential Laptop 17: was $785 now $399 at Walmart Walmart's Cyber Monday laptop deal knocks $386 off the 17-inch HP Essential Laptop. Featuring an Intel 6-core processor alongside 8GB of RAM, this laptop is suitable for college students and remote workers looking for a budget-friendly machine. Features: 17.3-inch HD+ (1600 x 900) 250-nit anti-glare display Intel Core 3 100U 6-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Integrated Intel Graphics, 256GB SSD, Windows 11 Home

Cyber Monday deal Acer Nitro V 15 RTX 4050: was $899 now $599 at Walmart The 2024 Acer Nitro V is now $300 off a sensible choice if you're looking for an entry-level RTX 4050 gaming laptop. To get you started, it includes a free full-game download of Assassin's Creed Shadows for PC. Though we didn't test it, reviews from happy customers rate the Nitro V 4.4 out of 5 stars. Owners praise the laptop's amazing battery life, customizable audio setting specific to RPG, FPS games, and content streaming. Features: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, Intel Core i5-13420H 8-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU, 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Home

Walmart Cyber Monday deal Lenovo LOQ RTX 4070: was $1,199 now $879 at Walmart Save $320 on the Lenovo LOQ gaming laptop with RTX 4070. We didn't test it, however, the Lenovo LOQ earned a solid rating of 4 out of 5 stars from our sister sites TechRadar and T3. Toting solid gaming performance and fast refresh rate for AAA games, it's an exceptional value for the price. It's a wise choice if you want a fast and responsive laptop that runs cool and quiet. Beyond gaming, it's perfect for video editing, and day-to-day multitasking. Features: 15.6-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) 350-nit 144Hz display, AMD Ryzen 7435HS 8-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, RTX 4070 GPU w/ 12GB VRAM, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home

Walmart Cyber Monday deal Apple M1 MacBook Air: was $699 now $599 at Walmart Save $100 on the M1 MacBook Air — the cheapest MacBook you can buy. Succeeded by the previous-gen M2 MacBook Air, it's still one of the best laptops around. It packs blazing performance and long battery life into a slim, unibody design. Features:13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS Retina display, Apple M1 8-core processor, 8GB RAM, Apple M1 7-core GPU, 256GB SSD, macOS

Walmart Cyber Monday deal Microsoft Surface Pro 11: was $2,259 now $1,579 at Walmart You can save $680 on the Surface Pro 11 powered by Snapdragon's X Elite processor at Walmart this Cyber Monday. Built for business and productivity, the Surface Pro 11 features Copilot+ AI for faster response time and enhanced security. Features: 13-inch (2880 x 1920) 120Hz PixelSense OLED display, Snapdragon X Elite CPU, 32GB RAM, Qualcomm Adreno GPU, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home

Cyber Monday deal Logitech Brio 300: was $54 now $39 at Walmart Save $150 on the Logitech Brio 300 in this limited-time deal. Say hello to better video meetings. The Brio attaches to the top of your laptop or monitor for an eye-to-eye connection during video calls. This 1080p resolution webcam with auto light correction and noise-cancelling microphone ensures you look and sound your best. The Brio works with Google Meet, Microsoft Teams, and Zoom.

Cyber Monday deal Bose QuietComfort Headphones: was $349 now $199 at Walmart Save $150 on Bose QuietComfort Noise Headphones and snag them for their lowest-ever price. Bose QuietComfort headphones are revered by experts for their premium sound, comfortable design, best-in-class noise-cancelling, and stellar battery life. These are the headphones to by if you prioritize wearing comfort, immersive, rich sound, effective noise-cancelling, and long battery life. Features: Over-ear, foldable headphone design, active noise-cancellation with aware mode, adjust equalizer, up to 24 hours of battery life, optional audio-cable with in-line mic.

Walmart Cyber Monday deal JLab Go Air Pop: was $25 now $10 at Walmart Looking for some cheap earbuds? Walmart Cyber Monday deal takes $15 off JLab Go Air Pop wireless earbuds. In their JLab Go Air Pop review, sister site Tom's Guide rates them 4 out 5 stars. These earbuds offer versatile audio, 8-hour battery life, as well as sweat and water resistance. Though their call quality could use improvement, the JLab Go Air Pop earbuds are a budget-friendly option if you primarily want to listen to music while you travel or work out.

Walmart Cyber Monday deal Apple Watch Series 10: was $399 now $329 at Walmart The newly launched Apple Watch Series 10 is already $70 in Walmart's Cyber Monday sale online and via the Walmart app. Over its predecessor, the Apple Watch Series 10 sports a thinner, lighter design and offers a larger display option. Features: Sleep apnea detection, fast charging support, up to 18-hour battery life.

Walmart Cyber Monday deal Madden NFL 25 Xbox Series X: was $70 now $30 at Walmart Now $40 off, Madden NFL 25 is at a Cyber Monday price at Walmart. EA Sports Madden NFL 25 lets you discover the next level of FieldSENSE gameplay on your console. It brings a re-engineered physics system, enhanced features, game modes, commentary, and presentation to the popular game franchise.

Walmart Cyber Monday deal PlayStation Astro Bot : was $59 now $49 at Walmart Astro Bot is $10 off during Walmart's Cyber Monday sale. Launched on September 6, 2024, Astro Bot is one of the most popular PS5 exclusive games to date offering family-friendly fun and challenges for people of all ages.

Cyber Monday deal onn. 49" Curved Dual Gaming Monitor: was $599 now $449 at Walmart Save $150 on the onn, 49-inch Curved Dual Monitor, It has a 3840 x 1080-pixel resolution and 144Hz refresh rate for an immersive gaming and viewing experience. resolution and is equipped with a USB-C interface supporting 65W reverse power supply, HDMI2.0, and DP1.2 interfaces. This makes it easy to connect various devices. The high refresh rate of 144Hz can provide a smooth picture experience during the gaming process, reducing afterimages and blurring. It is a good choice for users who like to play games.

Walmart Cyber Monday deal Sony X90L Bravia XR LED 4K TV: was $1,799 now $1,298 at Walmart One of the best Cyber Monday TV deals for PS5 consoles knocks $501 off the 75-inch Sony X90L Bravia XR LED 4K TV featuring exclusive features for the Playstation 5. Sony’s intelligent Cognitive Processor XR delivers life-like picture quality with enhanced contrast with detailed blacks and natural colors. With HDMI 2.1 and exclusive features for the PS5 (Auto HDR Tone Mapping and Auto Genre Picture Mode), it's one of the best TVs for console gaming. Features: 4K LED 120Hz display, Full Array LED backlighting, Cognitive Processor XR, X-Motion Clarity, HDR 10, Hybrid Log-Gamma (HLG), Dolby Vision, Smart Google TV OS, DTS Digital Surround, supports Miracast, Apple AirPlay, 4 x HDMI 2.1 ports, works with Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa. Price check: Best Buy $1,298