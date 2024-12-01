Best Walmart Cyber Monday laptop deals 2024: Shop early discounts now

Walmart's Cyber Monday sale starts today at 5 p.m. ET online at Walmart.com for paid Walmart Plus members. So if you missed shopping on Black Friday, it's a great opportunity to score this season's best discounts on laptops and accessories.

Everyone else can starting shopping Walmart's Cyber Monday sale online at 8 p.m. ET tonight. The sale continues throughout Cyber Monday, December 2 online and via the Walmart app for Android and iOS.

Shop: Walmart's Cyber Monday sale

If you don't have Walmart Plus, but want to get first dibs on Walmart's best Cyber Monday laptop deals, I bring good news. Walmart is slashing 50% off its Plus membership so you can get all the benefits for half the price.

Join Walmart Plus for $49 for one year to unlock Walmart Early Access Cyber Monday deals, delivery discounts, and more.

December is already shaping up to be a great time for deals on holiday tech. Jump staWalmart Black Friday deals on laptops, tablets and more.

Walmart Cyber Monday deals to shop now

Walmart Cyber Monday Laptop Deals

HP Laptop 15: was $879 now $499 at Walmart One of the best Walmart Cyber Monday laptop deals takes $380 off the HP Laptop 15. Running Windows 11 Home running smoothly on a powerful Intel Core i7 8-core Intel processor with 16GB of RAM, the HP laptop is ideal for multitasking. It's perfect for college students, remote workers and anyone else looking for a solid machine for productivity, light video editing, and casual gaming. Features: 15.6-inch HD anti-glare display, Intel Core i7-1355U 8-core CPU, Intel Xe Graphics, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, HP True Vision FHD camera with privacy shutter, mic mute key, and dual speakers, Windows 11 Home

HP Chromebook X360: was $429 now $199 at Walmart One of the best Walmart Black Friday deals knocks $230 off the HP Chromebook X360. Its 360-degree hinge design lets you use it as a laptop or a tablet. If you want a versatile, budget-friendly laptop for general use, you can't go wrong with the Chromebook X360. Features: 14-inch 2K (1920 x 1080) touch screen, Intel Core N100 4-core CPU, Intel UHD graphics, 4GB RAM, 64GB eMMC, ChromeOS.

MSI Thin 15 RTX 4050: was $899 now $799 at Walmart You can save $200 on the 2024 MSI Thin 15 with RTX 4050 GPU in this Walmart gaming laptop deal. We didn't test it however, we reviewed its siblings including the MSI Raider GE78, GT77 HX Titan, and Katana 15. We find that MSI laptops generally deliver powerful graphics and overall performance. Features: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, Intel Core i7-13620H 10-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU, 1TB SSD, 720p HD webcam with microphone, 99-key keyboard with Anti-Ghost key and red-backlight, Windows 11 Home

HP Pavilion Laptop 16: was $899 now $649 at Walmart Save $150 on this workhorse laptop from HP. The 16:10 display makes it a productivity powerhouse (seriously, 16:10 is the way) while the solid specs mean it can handle multiple tasks simultaneously. Features: 16-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) 16:10 IPS display, AMD Ryzen 7 8840U Processor, AMD Radeon Graphics, 8 GB RAM, 512 GB NVMe SSD, FHD IR camera, Windows 11 Home.

Apple M1 MacBook Air: was $699 now $599 at Walmart Save $100 on the M1 MacBook Air — the cheapest MacBook you can buy. Succeeded by the previous-gen M2 MacBook Air, it's still one of the best laptops around. It packs blazing performance and long battery life into a slim, unibody design. Features:13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS Retina display, Apple M1 8-core processor, 8GB RAM, Apple M1 7-core GPU, 256GB SSD, macOS

Black Friday deal Microsoft Surface Pro 11: was $2,259 now $1,579 at Walmart You can save $680 on the Surface Pro 11 powered by Snapdragon's X Elite processor at Walmart this Black Friday week. Built for business and productivity, the Surface Pro 11 features Copilot+ AI for faster response time and enhanced security. Features: 13-inch (2880 x 1920) 120Hz PixelSense OLED display, Snapdragon X Elite CPU, 32GB RAM, Qualcomm Adreno GPU, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home

Walmart Cyber Monday deals — PC accessories

Samsung Portable SSD T7: was $99 now $89 at Walmart Want to expand your laptop's storage? This Walmart Cyber Monday take an extra $10 off the 1TB Samsung Portable SSD T7 which normally costs $145. This is an excellent deal considering it delivers read/write speeds of up to 1,050 MB/s and 1,000 MB/s, respectively, on devices with USB 3.2 support. It also offers password protection and AES 256-bit hardware encryption for secure file sharing and storage. Samsung bundles it with USB type C to C and USB type C to A cables for hassle-free connectivity.

Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controller: was $65 now $45 at Walmart Walmart's Cyber Monday sale has a range of Xbox Wireless Controllers on sale for $45. The Xbox Series X controller features triggers and bumpers and Hybrid D-pad. Button mapping and improved responsiveness of dynamic latency input elevate your gameplay. It works with Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One.

LG 32" Ultra-Gear QHD Monitor: was $209 now $188 at Walmart Save $21 ($161 off launch price) on the sleek and stylish LG UltraGear gaming monitor. This 32-inch (2560 x 1440) display features a 165Hz refresh rate and ultrafast 1ms response time. AMD FreeSync technology, Dynamic Action Sync, and motion blur reduction provide buttery-smooth gameplay.