Best Walmart Cyber Monday laptop deals 2024: Shop early discounts now
Walmart's Cyber Monday sale starts today at 5 p.m. ET online at Walmart.com for paid Walmart Plus members. So if you missed shopping on Black Friday, it's a great opportunity to score this season's best discounts on laptops and accessories.
Everyone else can starting shopping Walmart's Cyber Monday sale online at 8 p.m. ET tonight. The sale continues throughout Cyber Monday, December 2 online and via the Walmart app for Android and iOS.
If you don't have Walmart Plus, but want to get first dibs on Walmart's best Cyber Monday laptop deals, I bring good news. Walmart is slashing 50% off its Plus membership so you can get all the benefits for half the price.
Join Walmart Plus for $49 for one year to unlock Walmart Early Access Cyber Monday deals, delivery discounts, and more.
December is already shaping up to be a great time for deals on holiday tech. Jump staWalmart Black Friday deals on laptops, tablets and more.
Walmart Cyber Monday Laptop Deals
One of the best Walmart Cyber Monday laptop deals takes $380 off the HP Laptop 15. Running Windows 11 Home running smoothly on a powerful Intel Core i7 8-core Intel processor with 16GB of RAM, the HP laptop is ideal for multitasking. It's perfect for college students, remote workers and anyone else looking for a solid machine for productivity, light video editing, and casual gaming.
Features: 15.6-inch HD anti-glare display, Intel Core i7-1355U 8-core CPU, Intel Xe Graphics, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, HP True Vision FHD camera with privacy shutter, mic mute key, and dual speakers, Windows 11 Home
One of the best Walmart Black Friday deals knocks $230 off the HP Chromebook X360. Its 360-degree hinge design lets you use it as a laptop or a tablet. If you want a versatile, budget-friendly laptop for general use, you can't go wrong with the Chromebook X360.
Features: 14-inch 2K (1920 x 1080) touch screen, Intel Core N100 4-core CPU, Intel UHD graphics, 4GB RAM, 64GB eMMC, ChromeOS.
You can save $200 on the 2024 MSI Thin 15 with RTX 4050 GPU in this Walmart gaming laptop deal. We didn't test it however, we reviewed its siblings including the MSI Raider GE78, GT77 HX Titan, and Katana 15. We find that MSI laptops generally deliver powerful graphics and overall performance.
Features: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, Intel Core i7-13620H 10-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU, 1TB SSD, 720p HD webcam with microphone, 99-key keyboard with Anti-Ghost key and red-backlight, Windows 11 Home
Save $150 on this workhorse laptop from HP. The 16:10 display makes it a productivity powerhouse (seriously, 16:10 is the way) while the solid specs mean it can handle multiple tasks simultaneously.
Features: 16-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) 16:10 IPS display, AMD Ryzen 7 8840U Processor, AMD Radeon Graphics, 8 GB RAM, 512 GB NVMe SSD, FHD IR camera, Windows 11 Home.
Save $100 on the M1 MacBook Air — the cheapest MacBook you can buy. Succeeded by the previous-gen M2 MacBook Air, it's still one of the best laptops around. It packs blazing performance and long battery life into a slim, unibody design.
Features:13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS Retina display, Apple M1 8-core processor, 8GB RAM, Apple M1 7-core GPU, 256GB SSD, macOS
You can save $680 on the Surface Pro 11 powered by Snapdragon's X Elite processor at Walmart this Black Friday week. Built for business and productivity, the Surface Pro 11 features Copilot+ AI for faster response time and enhanced security.
Features: 13-inch (2880 x 1920) 120Hz PixelSense OLED display, Snapdragon X Elite CPU, 32GB RAM, Qualcomm Adreno GPU, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home
Walmart Cyber Monday deals — PC accessories
Want to expand your laptop's storage? This Walmart Cyber Monday take an extra $10 off the 1TB Samsung Portable SSD T7 which normally costs $145. This is an excellent deal considering it delivers read/write speeds of up to 1,050 MB/s and 1,000 MB/s, respectively, on devices with USB 3.2 support. It also offers password protection and AES 256-bit hardware encryption for secure file sharing and storage. Samsung bundles it with USB type C to C and USB type C to A cables for hassle-free connectivity.
Walmart's Cyber Monday sale has a range of Xbox Wireless Controllers on sale for $45. The Xbox Series X controller features triggers and bumpers and Hybrid D-pad. Button mapping and improved responsiveness of dynamic latency input elevate your gameplay. It works with Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One.
Save $21 ($161 off launch price) on the sleek and stylish LG UltraGear gaming monitor. This 32-inch (2560 x 1440) display features a 165Hz refresh rate and ultrafast 1ms response time. AMD FreeSync technology, Dynamic Action Sync, and motion blur reduction provide buttery-smooth gameplay.
Save $50 on this 32-inch MSI Curved Monitor at Walmart. This big-screen monitor features a curved design and AMD FreeSync to eliminate tearing and lag. The MSI Optix G32C4W is a budget-friendly option if you're looking for a big-screen gaming monitor for less.
Features: 31.5-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) panel, 165Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, 1500R curvature, AMD FreeSync technology, anti-flicker technology
Now $95 off, the latest AirPods Pro 2 ships with a USB-C MagSafe Charging Case. They feature adaptive audio, active noise-cancellation, 3D sound, conversation awareness, and personalized spatial audio with dynamic head tracking. The AirPods Pro 2 are dust, sweat, and water resistant for worry-free everyday use.
