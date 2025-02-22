8 deals I would buy in honor of Pokémon Day 2025
Shop Pokémon Day 2025 deals now and save on Pokémon-themed games, Nintendo Switch accessories, and collectibles.
Pokémon Day 2025 is on February 27 and if you're a fan of the iconic franchise, it's a great time to catch some Pokémon Day deals.
In honor of Pokémon Day, score solid discounts on Pokémon games and accessories for Nintendo Switch, collectible Pokémon Funko Pops!, Pokémon trading cards, and more.
Retailers are celebrating Pokémon Day with weeklong discounts on select Pokémon games, Pokémon-themed microSD cards and Pokémon-themed controllers for the Nintendo Switch. Funko Pop collectors can spruce up their workspace for less with saving on select Pokémon Funko Pop! vinyl figures.
Pokémon Day 2025 marks the 29th anniversary of the release of the first Pokémon game in Japan back in 1996. My introduction to Pokémon was in the late 90s at college when a friend of mine loaned me Pokémon Red.
From the moment I fired it on my Atomic Purple Game Boy Color handheld, I was hooked!
Ahead of Pokémon Week, I found 7 best deals in honor of Pokémon Day.
Pokémon Day deals
Save $10 on Pokémon: Let's Go Eevee! Set in the original Kanto region, enjoy exploring freely with your favorite Pokémon by your side in this re-imagined version of a Pokémon game.
Save $9 on the critically acclaimed Pokemon Legends Arceus. Travel through the Hisui region with Rowlet, Cyndaquil, and Oshawott as you work toward your goals in this open-world Pokemon adventure.
Save $16 on the Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Dual Pack. In Pokémon Scarlet, team up with starters Fuecoco, Sprigatito, and Quaxly as you journey in a new town. Take on new classes as the new kid in school, or explore the open-world region to your heart's content. Pokémon Violet offers an open-world gaming experience. Take on new classes as the new kid in school and explore the open-world region of Paldea.
Pokémon Day deals — Accessories
This 512GB Pokémon-themed SanDisk MicroSD card for Nintendo Switch offers high-capacity storage for games. This high-speed memory card delivers incredible read and write speeds of 100MB/s and 90MB/s, respectively for fast file transfers.
Cheaper altnernative: Pikachu-themed SanDisk 256GB microSD for $37 at Best Buy
Save $10 on the Pokémon Snorlax Edition 1TB SanDisk microSD memory card for Nintendo Switch. It offers high-capacity storage for games delivering incredible read and write speeds of 100MB/s and 90MB/s, respectively for fast file transfers.
Price check: Newegg $125
Celebrate Pokémon Day with $15 off this Pikachu-themed PowerA Nintendo Switch Wireless Controller (Pokémon Blossom). The PowerA wireless controller for Switch is a cheaper alternative to the pricier Nintendo Switch Pro controller. It features Bluetooth technology, an ergonomic design, motion controls, and advanced gaming buttons.
Save $15 on this Pokemon-themed Hori Nintendo Switch Split Pad Compact (Pikachu & Mimikyu). This is a great solution for anyone looking for an alternative to Nintendo Switch Joy Cons. Hori's Joy Con replacements feature a more ergonomic construction for long gaming sessions in handheld mode.
Pokémon Day deals — Collectibles
Funko Pop! Pokémon: from $10 @ Amazon
Amazon celebrates Pokémon Day with up to 54% off select Funko Pop! Pokémon. Choose from Gengar, Bulbasaur , Charmander , and more. These collectible vinyl figures make great additions to any Funko collection and gifts for that Pokémon fan in your life.
Hilda Scott
