Extended Microsoft Cyber Monday deal knocks $44 off the Xbox Elite Series 2 controller
Microsoft extends its Cyber Monday deal on the Xbox Elite Series 2 controller
Cyber Monday is now a distant memory, but Microsoft Cyber Week deals prove otherwise. One extended Cyber Monday deal at Microsoft offers the Xbox Elite Series 2 Wireless Controller for $95. Typically $139, that's $44 in savings and one of the lowest prices we've seen for this top shelf Xbox controller.
If you missed all the Black Friday/Cyber Monday hoopla, this Cyber Week deal is your second chance at savings.
Today's best Xbox Elite Series 2 deal
Microsoft Xbox Elite Series 2 Controller:
$139 $95 @ Microsoft
Microsoft slashes $44 off the Xbox Elite Series 2 Controller for Cyber Week This controller lasts up to 40 hours on a single charge and has Impulse Triggers and adjustable tension thumb grips. It works with Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and Windows 10 PCs.
Price check: Target $95 | Dell $119
Microsoft's Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 is the ultimate pro level gamepad. The Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 has a soft-touch finish, smooth-gilding metal analog sticks, and snappy buttons. Interchangeable thumbstick and paddle shapes along with custom profile settings let you tailor it to your unique gaming style.
Beyond customization options, it features a built-in rechargeable battery and Bluetooth for easy pairing to your gaming laptop, iPhone or iPad for Apple Arcade games. Additionally, you can fully remap every button, adjust the sensitivity of the sticks or triggers, and so much more with the Xbox Accessories app,
The Xbox Elite Wireless Controller works with Xbox Series X, Xbox One and Windows computers.
Microsoft is offering Cyber Monday deals all week, so be sure to snag them while you can.
Stay in the know with Laptop Mag
Get our in-depth reviews, helpful tips, great deals, and the biggest news stories delivered to your inbox.
Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets and bargain shopping to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and 11 years of tech and entertainment journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV shows and pro-wrestling matches.
Most Popular
By Sean Riley
By TJ Fink