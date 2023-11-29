Extended Microsoft Cyber Monday deal knocks $44 off the Xbox Elite Series 2 controller

Cyber Monday is now a distant memory, but Microsoft Cyber Week deals prove otherwise. One extended Cyber Monday deal at Microsoft offers the Xbox Elite Series 2 Wireless Controller for $95. Typically $139, that's $44 in savings and one of the lowest prices we've seen for this top shelf Xbox controller.

If you missed all the Black Friday/Cyber Monday hoopla, this Cyber Week deal is your second chance at savings.

Today's best Xbox Elite Series 2 deal

Microsoft Xbox Elite Series 2 Controller: $139 $95 @ Microsoft

Microsoft slashes $44 off the Xbox Elite Series 2 Controller for Cyber Week This controller lasts up to 40 hours on a single charge and has Impulse Triggers and adjustable tension thumb grips. It works with Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and Windows 10 PCs. Price check: Target $95 | Dell $119

Microsoft's Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 is the ultimate pro level gamepad. The Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 has a soft-touch finish, smooth-gilding metal analog sticks, and snappy buttons. Interchangeable thumbstick and paddle shapes along with custom profile settings let you tailor it to your unique gaming style.

Beyond customization options, it features a built-in rechargeable battery and Bluetooth for easy pairing to your gaming laptop, iPhone or iPad for Apple Arcade games. Additionally, you can fully remap every button, adjust the sensitivity of the sticks or triggers, and so much more with the Xbox Accessories app,

The Xbox Elite Wireless Controller works with Xbox Series X, Xbox One and Windows computers.

Microsoft is offering Cyber Monday deals all week, so be sure to snag them while you can.