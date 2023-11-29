61 best Cyber Week tech deals I recommend you buy now

Cyber Week deals continue to offer the best deals from Cyber Monday at Amazon, Best Buy, Target, and Walmart. So if you skipped the Black Friday-Cyber Monday sales bonanza, fret not. There are plenty of fantastic discounts on must-have tech for the holiday still available.

If you're looking for games for that Nintendo Switch you just bought, this deal is for you. Right now, you can get Super Mario RPG for just $39 via coupon,"HOLIDAY23" at checkout from HSN. It would usually cost you $59, so you're saving $20 with this excellent discount. It's the lowest price we've seen for this just released Nintendo Switch game. To lock in this deal, you must be a first time HSN customer with a valid email address.

Still on the fence about picking up the new pro-grade MacBook? Amazon continues to offer the Apple MacBook Pro M3 for $1,499 ($100 off). It may not be the lowest price we've seen for it, but it's still a great markdown on a newly launched Apple product. As an alternative, you can get the previous-gen MacBook Pro M2 for $1099 at B&H or $1,049 at Best Buy with My Best Buy Plus.

It's Cyber Week and we're seeing eye-popping deals on our favorite tech. Here are 50 best Cyber Week deals I recommend you snag while you still can. These kinds of savings only come around once a year.

Best Cyber Week deals 2023

Best Cyber Week deals — Top deals

Apple 15" MacBook Air M2: $1,299 $1,199 @ B&H

Save up to $300 on the 15-inch MacBook Air M2. It features an M2 8-core processor, 10-Core GPU, 16-core neural engine, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. It packs a 15.3-inch (2880 x 1864) Liquid Retina display, Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar and Touch ID. Price check: Amazon $1,229| Best Buy $1,299

Apple 14" MacBook Pro M3: $1,599 $1,499 @ Amazon

Save $100 on the MacBook Pro M3. This new release features Apple's new M3 8-core processor, 10-Core GPU and supports up to 24GB of unified memory. Apple claims its new M3 processor is 35 percent faster than its first generation M1 chip. Graphics performance is up 65 percent faster so you'll notice all the subtle nuances during game play, from realistic lighting, shadows, reflections. Price check: Amazon $1,449

Gigabyte G5 RTX 4060: $1,099 $749 @ Best Buy

Save $350 on the RTX 4060 Gigabyte G5 gaming laptop. Gigabyte manufactures some of the industry's best gaming laptops and the G5 aims to elevate your gameplay. Though we didn't take this laptop for a spin, Gigabyte G5 reviews from happy owners praise its performance and price point. Features: 15.6-inch 1080p 144Hz display, Intel Core i7-12650H 12-core CPU, 16GB RAM, RTX 4060 GPU, 512GB SSD.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro: $999 $0 @ Amazon w/ activation

Get the iPhone 15 Pro for $0 with activation via Boost Infinite at Amazon. To get this deal, you must activation and financing through Boost Infinite. Boost Infinite will charge you $60/mo. for unlimited talk, text, and data. Plus, you'll get the latest iPhone every year with annual upgrades.

Best Cyber Week deals — Laptops

Apple 14" MacBook Pro M3: $1,599 $1,499 @ Amazon

Save $100 on the MacBook Pro M3. This new release features Apple's new M3 8-core processor, 10-Core GPU and supports up to 24GB of unified memory. Apple claims its new M3 processor is 35 percent faster than its first generation M1 chip. Graphics performance is up 65 percent faster so you'll notice all the subtle nuances during game play, from realistic lighting, shadows, reflections. Price check: Amazon $1,449

Apple 15" MacBook Air M2: $1,299 $1,199 @ B&H

Save up to $300 on the 15-inch MacBook Air M2. It features an M2 8-core processor, 10-Core GPU, 16-core neural engine, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. It packs a 15.3-inch (2880 x 1864) Liquid Retina display, Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar and Touch ID. Price check: Amazon $1,229| Best Buy $1,299

Acer Nitro 5 RTX 4050: $999 $829 @ Walmart

Save $170 on the Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop. This is an ideal laptop for entry-level gamers, pairing a sizable 15.6-inch 144Hz display and RGB keyboard aesthetic with impressive 12th Gen Intel Core i5 performance and a discrete Nvidia GeForce RTX 40-Series GPU. Not only will you be able to unlock ray-traced graphics and DLSS boosted performance, but you'll be able to do so at a remarkably low price. Features: 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, Intel Core i5-12500H processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD.

Gigabyte G5 RTX 4060: $1,099 $749 @ Best Buy

Save $350 on the RTX 4060 Gigabyte G5 gaming laptop. Gigabyte manufactures some of the industry's best gaming laptops and the G5 aims to elevate your gameplay. Though we didn't take this laptop for a spin, Gigabyte G5 reviews from happy owners praise its performance and price point. Features: 15.6-inch 1080p 144Hz display, Intel Core i7-12650H 12-core CPU, 16GB RAM, RTX 4060 GPU, 512GB SSD.

Lenovo Legion 5 RTX 4060: $999 $869 @ Walmart

Save $130 on Lenovo's 15.6-inch gaming laptop during Walmart's Cyber Monday sale. The Legion 5 packs some serious potential thanks to its AMD and Nvidia pairing, bring excellent all-around and gaming performance to the table with ease. Armed with an RTX 40-Series GPU you can tackle AAA titles with ease thanks to DLSS 3.0 tech for enhanced visuals and frame rates. All captured on a brilliant WQHD panel with a refresh rate of 165Hz. Features: 15.6-inch WQHD 165Hz display, AMD Ryzen 7 7735H CPU, 16GB RAM, RTX 4060 GPU, 512GB SSD.

Alienware x14 R2 RTX 4060: $1,999 $1,699 @ Dell

Save $300 on the latest Nvidia RTX 40 Series Alienware x14 R2 gaming laptop. It features a 14-inch QHD+ (2560 x 1600) 300-nit 165Hz display, Intel Core i7-13620H 10-core CPU, 32GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD. Nvidia's GeForce RTX 4060 GPU with 8GB of dedicated memory does the heavy graphics lifting.

Best Cyber Week deals — Tablets

Apple iPad Air 5: $599 $551 @ Amazon

Save $48 on the iPad Air 5. It packs a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone. Rounding out its specs are Apple's M1 chip, 8GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, and stereo speakers. For image capturing and video calls it has a 12MP wide angle primary camera on the back and a 12MP FaceTime Camera. Touch ID and Apple Pay offer secure login payment. Price check: Best Buy $499

Apple iPad Pro 11 M2 (128GB): $799 $749 @ B&H

The iPad Pro is $50 off at B&H This pro tier Apple tablet features an 11-inch Liquid Retina display, Apple M2 processor, 128GB of storage and Face ID. It supports Apple Pencil 2, Apple Magic Keyboard and Apple Smart Keyboard. Price check: Amazon $783 | B&H $799

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra: $1,099 $699 @ Samsung

Save $400 on the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra with trade-in at Samsung. This iPad Pro rival tablet packs a laptop-sized 14.6-inch (2960 x 1848) Super AMOLED display at up to 120Hz, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 CPU, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of microSD-expandable storage. Powering the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is a massive 11,200mAh battery.

Microsoft Surface Pro 9 w/ Pro Signature Keyboard: $1,539 $999 @ Best Buy

Save $540 with this Microsoft Surface Pro 9 with Surface Pro Signature keyboard bundle. My Best Buy Plus ant total members save an extra $50). The tablet in this deal packs a 13-inch (2880 x 1920) PixelSense Flow touch screen, 12th Gen Intel Evo Core i5-1235U 10-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and Iris Xe Graphics. Meanwhile, a speedy 256GB SSD provides fast file transfers and storage.

Lenovo Tab P12: $349 $249 @ Lenovo

Save $100 on the Lenovo Tab P12, one of the best value tablet deals you can get. Powered by Android 13, it includes all of your favorite Google Suite productivity apps like Docs, Sheets, Slides, and Drive. And when you want to take a break from work and dive into games, the Lenovo Tab P12 supports Xbox Cloud gaming thanks to a speedy 8-core processor and WiFi 6, low-latency connectivity. Features: 12.7" 3K (2944 x 1840) 400-nit touch screen, MediaTek Dimensity 7050 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, 13MP front camera, 8MP auto-focus rear camera, Lenovo Tab Pen Plus.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8: $329 $229 @ Samsung

Save $100 on the 128GB model Samsung Galaxy Tab A8. If you're looking for a solid iPad alternative, this Samsung tablet is worth considering. If you're on a smaller budget, prices start at $149 for the base Galaxy Tab A8 with 10.5 inch ‎(1920 x 1200) TFT display, ‎2.0-GHz octa-core CPU, 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage — expandable via microSD.

Google Pixel Tablet w/ Charging Speaker Dock: $499 $399 @ Amazon

Amazon takes $100 off the Google Pixel Tablet with Charging Speaker Dock. It doubles as a smart display and Google Nest Hub so you can stay in touch with your inner circle and control other smart devices. It features a 11-inch (2560 x 1600) touchscreen, 8MP front camera with 1080p video recording, and 8MP rear camera. It's powered by Google's Tensor G2, has a built-in fingerprint reader, and includes 128GB of storage.

Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook: $499 $329 @ Best Buy

Save $170 on the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook. Perfect for the on-the-go lifestyle, the Lenovo IdeaPad Chromebook Duet is super-portable and versatile .In our Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook review, we gave it a solid 4 out of 5-star rating for its vivid OLED display, long battery life, and practical 2-in-1 design. Features: 13.3-inch (1920 x 1080) OLED 400 nit touch screen, 2.55-GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 7C Gen 2 8-core CPU and 8GB of RAM, Qualcomm Adreno graphics. 128GB of eMMC storage.

Best Cyber Week deals — Monitors

LG UltraGear 32"Gaming Monitor: $349 $169 @ Walmart

Save $180 on the sleek and stylish LG UltraGear gaming monitor. This 32-inch (2560 x 1440) display features 165Hz refresh rate and ultrafast 1ms response time. AMD FreeSync technology, Dynamic Action Sync, and motion blur reduction provide buttery-smooth gameplay.

Alienware 38" WQHD+ Curved Monitor: $999 $719 @ Amazon

At $280 off, the Alienware 38 Curved Gaming Monitor (AW3821DW) is just $20 shy of its all-time low price. In our Alienware 38 AW3821DW review, we gave it a solid rating of 4 out of 5 stars for its bright, vivid ultra-wide 4K panel, high refresh rate and fast response time. It features a huge 37.5-inch WQHD+ (3840 x 1600) 144Hz Nano IPS panel with 2300R curvature, 1ms response, 450 nits of brightness and DisplayHDR 600 support. Price check: Dell $799

27" Samsung ViewFinity S9 5K Smart Monitor: $1,599 $1,299 @ Samsung

Save $300 on the Samsung ViewFinity S9 5K Monitor with SlimFit Camera. This 27-inch 5K (5,120 x 2880) 600-nit matte display provides incredible detail and true color representation. With DisplayPort and Thunderbolt 4 connectivity, it easily connects to Windows and Mac. When you're finished getting this done, browse your favorite movies and TV show via Smart TV Apps and the included remote control.

Samsung ViewFinity S50GC 34" Monitor: $379 $279 @ Samsung

Save $100 on the 34-inch Samsung ViewFinity S50G 34" Monitor. This massive (3440 x 1440) panel with 100Hz refresh rate and 5ms response time, HDR10 and AMD FreeSync. Grab it today for an all-time low price.

Samsung 27" Odyssey G32A: $279 $179 @ Samsung

The Samsung 27" Odyssey G32A offers a 1920 x 1080 display clocked at a 165Hz refresh rate (that means you can see up to 165 frames per second on screen). It features a 1ms response time, so there should be no lag whatsoever. Top that off with AMD FreeSync Premium features adaptive sync technology which reduces screen tearing.

49" Samsung Odyssey G9 OLED Curved Monitor: $1,799 $1,199 @ Samsung

Save $600 on the 49-inch Samsung Odyssey G9 OLED Monitor. It boasts a 49-inch (5,120 x 1,440) 240Hz 250-nit 1800R curvature panel with a ridiculously fast 0.3ms response time. The built-in Samsung Gaming Hub lets you access cloud gaming apps in an instant while the SmartThings app lets you monitor connected home devices.

49" Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 Monitor: $2,199 $1.299 @ Samsung

Save $900 on the Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 for a viewing experience like no other on a 5120 x 1440-pixel resolution QLED panel with 1000R curvature. This monitor fully wraps around your view so you can conquer productivity and get overwhelmed when you have tons of tabs open for your big research paper. After school, lose yourself in whatever world you decide to play with a 240hz refresh rate and lightning fast 1ms response time.

Best Cyber Week deals — Headphones

Bose QuietComfort Ultra: $429 $379 @Amazon

Lowest price! Save $50 on the latest Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones. Spatial audio gives you an immersive experience that makes music feel more real. Meanwhile, Custom Tune technology lets you personalize sound to your liking. Price check: Best Buy $379 | Bose $379

Beats Studio Pro Wireless Headphones $349 $299 @ Amazon

For a limited time, save $50 on the newest set of Beats headphones. With a custom 40mm active driver offering enhanced sound clarity and near-zero distortion at high volumes, ANC, and personalized spatial audio immersing you fully into your music, the Beats Studio Pro headphones may as well transport you to another world while listening. Or you could turn ANC off, and still enjoy the pure sound while staying aware of your surroundings. Price check: Best Buy $299 | B&H $299

Apple AirPods Max: $549 $499 @ Amazon

Save $50 on the AirPods Max, Apple's chic over-ear wireless headphones. These stylish ear cans feature Apple's powerful H1 chip, nine microphones and 40mm drivers. With spatial sound, the AirPods Max provides an audio experience like no other.

Sony LinkBuds S Earbuds: $199 $149 @ Best Buy

Sony LinkBuds S wireless earbuds are $50 off for Cyber Week. They improve upon the original LinkBuds with upgraded 5mm drivers, active noise-cancellation (ANC) and stronger microphones. You also get Sony 360 Reality Audio, Digital Sound Enhancement Engine (DSEE) Extreme, and LDAC. They're among the best noise-cancelling earbuds for working and everyday use. Price check: Amazon: $149

Apple AirPods 2: $129 $99 @ Walmart

Save $30 on the AirPods 2 with Lightning Charging Case. These wireless earbuds are powered by Apple's H1 chip for fast wireless connectivity with Apple devices. Get up to 24 hours total listening time with the included charging case. This one of the best AirPods deals in town. Price check: Amazon $119

Apple EarPods USB-C: $19 @ Amazon

If you prefer wired earbuds, pick up the new Apple EarPods with USB-C for just under $20. Cheaply priced and sufficient for listening to Apple Music playlists on commutes, these wired buds pump out clean, pleasant sound that emphasizes treble and vocals. Inline controls let you easily adjust volume, control playback and answer or end calls. Price check: Best Buy $19

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II: $299 $199 @ Amazon

Lowest price! Save $100 on our favorite Bose earbuds. We strongly believe they boast the best active noise cancelling available. We found these earbuds to be incredibly comfortable and eerily good when it comes to call quality. They also offer excellent audio, and great battery Price check: Best Buy $199

Samsung Galaxy Buds FE: $99 $79 @ Samsung

Save $20 on the new Galaxy Buds FE. Samsung design engineers gave the earbuds a wingtip design for a more secure fit. As we've grown accustomed to with today's earbuds, the Galaxy Buds FE feature active noise cancellation pair easily with your devices. Speaking of which, thanks to Auto Switch, it connects seamless to whatever phone or tablet you're using. Price check: Best Buy $79

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro: $229 $159 @ Samsung

Save $70 on the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro — the first Samsung earbuds to feature 24-bit audio. They're 15% smaller than the Galaxy Buds 2 and feature IPX7 water-and-sweat resistance, ANC and Ambient mode.