Prime Day Xbox deals 2024: Best early discounts

Gamers mark your calendars for July 16-17 and score Prime Day Xbox deals during Amazon's 48-hour July sale. If you're strapped for cash and gaming on a budget, Prime Day is a great opportunity to save on all things Xbox.

Prime Day shoppers can expect to score cheap Xbox games, and deep discounts on the best gaming headsets from HyperX, Turtle Beach, Razer, Sennheiser, Sony, and more.

Not to be outshined, retailers like Best Buy, Target, and Walmart are running site-wide sales that run alongside Amazon Prime Day deals. Last year, Best Buy's Black Friday in July sale rained on Amazon Prime Day parade of deals with competing discounts on Xbox games and accessories.

If you don't want to wait, there are plenty of excellent pre-Prime Day Xbox deals going on right now. Whether you're looking for an Xbox console, spare controller, or gaming headset, or just want to stockpile games, keep scrolling to browse today's best early Prime Day Xbox deals.

Early Prime Day Xbox deals 2024

Pre-order Call of Duty: Black Ops 6: $69 @ Best Buy + FREE Beta Access

Get Free Beta Access when you pre-order Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 for Xbox Series X, Xbox One. From the manufacturer: Developed by Treyarch and Raven, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is a spy action thriller set in the early 90s, a period of transition and upheaval in global politics, characterized by the end of the Cold War and the rise of the United States as a single superpower. Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 preorders ship to arrive by its October 25, 2024 release date. Price check: Amazon $69| Walmart $69

Xbox Series X Console: $499 $449 @ Best Buy

Save $50 on the Xbox Series X at Best Buy. The excellent Microsoft Xbox Series X is the world's most powerful gaming console. It features 12 teraflops of processing might (the PS5 has 10.28 teraflops) supports 4K gaming at up to 120fps, and is 8K ready future-proof. Features: Blu-Ray disc player, 8-core 3.8-GHz AMD Zen 2-based CPU, 12 teraflops of power, supports 4K at up to 120fps (8K ready future-proof), backward compatibility, 1TB custom SSD

HyperX Cloud X Gaming Headset: $69 $29 @ Amazon

Now $40 off, via Amazon's on-page coupon, the HyperX Cloud X is one of the best gaming headsets for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. It features 50mm drivers, a built-in chat mixer, comfy memory foam ear cushions, and a detachable microphone with noise-cancellation.

Xbox Wireless Controller: $59 $46 @ Amazon

Amazon is taking $13 off the Xbox Wireless Controller in Shock Blue. It features trigger bumpers and a Hybrid D-pad. Button mapping and improved responsiveness of dynamic latency input elevate your gameplay. Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controller Xbox One Series X|S, Xbox One X|S, Xbox One and Windows 10 PC.

Seagate Storage Expansion Card: $219 $149 @ Amazon

Amazon takes $70 off the Seagate Storage Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|S. It adds 1TB of storage to your game drive without compromising graphics, latency and load times. If you're on the brink of maxing out your storage or want to prevent it, the Seagate Storage Expansion Card is a must. Price check: Best Buy $149

PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller for Xbox Series X|S: $44 $39 @ Amazon

Amazon takes $5 off the PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller for Xbox Series X|S with Lumectra. Featuring multi-zone RGB lighting including 4 lighting zones and 3 lighting modes, this controller is super customizable. Features: Multi-zone RGB lighting, integrated IR, share button, 2 mappable buttons, 3-way trigger locks, dual rumble motors, analog sticks, 3.5mm stereo headset jack

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate: was $15 now $1 @ Microsoft

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate gives you access to Xbox Live Gold and over 100 high-quality games. For a limited time, its price has been slashed down to just $1.