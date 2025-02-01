I’m never flying without these gaming earbuds again — bye-bye motion sickness

If you travel frequently like I do, you probably know how frustrating the noise and following motion sickness can be on a flight. I think I just found a secret weapon to fix those issues: the SteelSeries Arctis GameBuds.

Wearing headphones has always helped minimize my motion sickness, but my over-ear headphones often leave my ears aching at the end of a long flight. The pressure and the loud volume required to hear my music over the roaring plane really do a number on my ears. Even if you don’t get motion sickness, cranking up your volume to hear your music or podcast over the plane isn’t good for your hearing, either.

So, if you are a fellow frequent flier, you might want to check out the SteelSeries Arctis GameBuds. These wireless earbuds might be designed for gaming, but they offer superb audio quality and active noise canceling that’s even better than I initially thought. In fact, the GameBuds’ ANC is so good that it completely changed my flying experience.

Flying with the Arcits GameBuds: A first-class audio experience

(Image credit: Stevie Bonifield)

The SteelSeries Arcits GameBuds are in-ear wireless earbuds that can connect to mobile devices, Nintendo Switch, Xbox, and PS5 via Bluetooth or the included 2.4GHz dongle. With the included charging case they can last up to 40 hours on a single charge. They feature a snug, sculpted fit with silicone ear tips. A button on each earbud can control noise cancelation modes, connection modes, volume, and more.

I was a bit nervous about flying with in-ear earbuds. I figured if over-ear headphones left my ears sore on planes, earbuds would only be worse. The SteelSeries Arctis GameBuds surprised me, though, and not just in terms of comfort.

When I was packing, I decided to take a leap of faith and bring only the GameBuds with me instead of my usual pair of headphones. They’re far smaller and I was flying with only a backpack, so it was an easy way to save space.

While the pocket-sized form factor was certainly a plus, the GameBuds really shined on the plane itself. I found my seat, popped in my GameBuds, and happened to have ANC mode turned on already from when I was waiting for my flight. The ANC on the GameBuds is good, but I didn’t realize just how good until the plane took off.

The GameBuds’ ANC didn’t just block out chatter from other people in the cabin, it blocked out virtually all of the noise from the plane. I was shocked by how loud the background noise on board actually was when I took out one of my earbuds to talk to the flight attendant.

All I could hear with the GameBuds in and ANC turned on was a low, barely audible background hum. In comparison, the normal noise level in the plane seemed like an ear-crushing roar.

(Image credit: Stevie Bonifield)

The GameBuds’ all-star ANC wasn’t just good for blocking out background noise. It also let me keep my music volume down since I didn’t have to crank it up to listen over the background noise. As an added bonus, I could hear more detail and nuance in my music and podcasts than I usually would on a plane.

I normally listen to music when I’m flying, but on one of my flights with the GameBuds I decided to listen to an episode of Dimension 20: The Unsleeping City on Spotify. I could hear everything the cast said in perfect, crisp detail at around 50% volume. With any other pair of headphones, I’d be struggling to catch all the dialogue even at max volume.

The most unexpected benefit of flying with the Arctis GameBuds was an unusual lack of motion sickness. Depending on the amount of turbulence, I normally get at least a minor headache when flying, even after taking motion sickness medication.

However, I felt completely fine after two flights with the GameBuds, even with significant turbulence in the descent both times. While there’s no scientific evidence (yet) that ANC earbuds or headphones prevent motion sickness, other people swear by using an earbud or ear plug to keep from getting sick in cars and planes.

It may be that the sculpted shape of the GameBuds also creates such a good seal that my ears didn’t pop as much. Regardless, I was pleasantly surprised to get off the plane feeling… comfortable.

Are these the best earbuds for travelling?

(Image credit: Stevie Bonifield)

If you often experience motion sickness like I do, the SteelSeries Arctis GameBuds could be the perfect headphones for you. Of course, my experience with them might not be the same for everyone, but it drastically improved my experience on multiple flights. Even if you don’t get motion sickness and just want to cut out background noise, the GameBuds are definitely worth trying.

If you’re looking for a great pair of headphones for travel, the GameBuds have a lot going for them. The top-tier ANC is a major plus, but the compact charging case, long battery life, and well-rounded audio quality come together to make for a superb listening experience in a compact form factor.

You can also check out my full review of the SteelSeries Arctis GameBuds to read more about some of their top features. They are available for $159 in black or white and Xbox and PS5 versions (both versions work with mobile devices, PC, and Nintendo Switch).