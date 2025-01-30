Nothing's Phone 3a is coming soon and may have one huge camera upgrade

Nothing took to YouTube to share the first quarterly update for the company, covering new hires, OS updates, upcoming apparel launches, and of course, some info on its upcoming phones: the Nothing Phone 3 and Nothing Phone 3a.

The company's mid-range Nothing Phone 3a is set to launch on March 4, 2025, a date first teased earlier this week. And based on the use of the word "series" across multiple teasers, it sounds like we'll be getting more than one Nothing Phone 3a model. Some rumors suggest this could include the base Nothing Phone 3a and a more premium Nothing Phone 3a Pro.

What we know so far about the Nothing Phone 3a

Nothing co-founder Akis Evangelidis says, "For the (a) Series, we have a different set of users. When people buy a smartphone some are looking for the greatest specs, they want the latest innovations and processors. Yet there are some other users that are equally excited about tech, but are happy with just a great user experience - that's who the (a) Series is for."

For Nothing, this means focusing on improving the phone's "camera, screen, processor, and of course design."

What's Next for Nothing - YouTube Watch On

The most exciting potential upgrade for the Nothing Phone 3a is an upgrade to the rear camera setup. In the teaser video shared by Nothing earlier this week, you can clearly see what looks to be a three-camera setup. This was reportedly confirmed by a leak from Sanju Choudhary on X (via Tom's Guide), who says the phone may be coming with three 50-megapixel cameras. Other rumors suggest the Nothing Phone 3a may gain a telephoto lens.

Based on leaked info from Gadget Bits on X, the phone will come equipped with a 50-megapixel main camera, a 50-megapixel 2x telephoto lens, and an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens. We won't know for sure what the camera setup includes until Nothing debuts it on March 4.

Gadget Bits also claims the Nothing Phone 3a will feature a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor, a 6.8-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 32-megapixel front camera, a 5,000mAh battery, and Nothing OS 3.1 based on Android 15.

In the quarterly update, Nothing also confirmed that the Nothing Phone 3 will arrive this year as well, but shared no specifics on a potential launch window.