CDKeys is slashing up to 95% off PC games, here are 9 deals I'd add to my collection
CDKeys clearance sale, up to 95% off PC games
PC gamers know that gaming can be an expensive hobby. Luckily, CDKeys is having a legit sale that slashes up to 95% off sitewide, with PC games starting from just $0.59. Not all discounts are on latter-day titles either.
While browsing through the deals, I gasped in shock at seeing new release titles already discounted.
For example, launched yesterday, February 28, Monster Hunter Wilds is on sale for $58.99 ($16 off) at CDKeys. That's wild, alright. That's $10 cheaper than Steam's price and one of the best gaming deals happening at the moment.
I play the Monster Hunter Rise and liked the in-game battles, unique mythical creatures, and storyline.
In another standout PC game deal, I found a $22 preorder discount on WWE 2K25. Now $47, the standard edition of WWE 2K25 is set to release on March 14, 2025. CDKeys is also selling WWE 2K25 Deadman Edition for $79 ($20 off) and WWE 2K25 The Bloodline Edition for $105 ($25 off).
Preorders for these special edtion titles launch a week earlier on March 7, 2025. It's not often that I see PC games discounted outright ahead of release.
Those are just a few of the game deals I'd grab today. sSeemore of my hand-selected discounts below.
- Browse: PC game deals from $0.59
- WWE 2K25 (Preorder): was $69 now $47 at CDKeys
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance II: was $63 now $47 at CDKeys
- Monster Hunter Wilds: wass $76 now $59 at CDKeys
- Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii: was $82 now $45 at CDKeys
- Sid Meier's Civilization VII: was $76 now $53 at CDKeys
- Helldivers 2: was $39 now $28 at CDKeys
- Grand Theft Auto V: GTA 5 Premium Online Edition: was $63 now $10 at CDKeys
- The Pale Beyond: was $21 now $0.99 at CDKeys
- PGA Tour 2k25: was $79 now $58 at CDKeys
Save $11 on Helldivers 2 at CDKeys. Launched on February 8, 2024, Helldivers 2 is one of Laptop Mag's favorite games. In our Heldivers 2 review, we found it to be a fun galactic war and rated it 4.5 out of 5 stars. We enjoyed this game so much that we gave it our Editor's Choice Award. Helldivers 2 is a must buy if you find frantic, fun co-op gameplay and rewarding progression appeals to you.
Price check: Steam $40
Save $22 when you preorder WWE 2K25 and get WWE 2K24 for FREE. You’ll also get the Wyatt Sicks Pack, which includes MyFACTION Persona Cards for Uncle Howdy, Dexter Lumis, Nikki Cross, Joe Gacy, and Erick Rowan.
WWE 2K25 preorders release on March 14, 2025
You may also get the WWE 2K25 Deadman Edition for $79 ($20 off) and the WWE 2K25 The Bloodline Edition for $105 ($25 off).
WWE 2K25 Deadman and The Bloodline Edition preorders release on March 7, 2025
Price check: Steam $60
CDKeys is taking $16 off Kingdom Come: Deliverance II, which launched on February 2, 2025. That's $13 cheaper than Steam and the lowest price I could find for this newly released PC game.
From Warhorse Studios: Kingdom Come: Deliverance II is a gripping tale of revenge, betrayal, and discovery. Embark on an epic journey from a humble blacksmith's forge to the court of Kings.
Price check: Steam $60
Launched February 28, 2025, Monster Hunter Wilds is $16 off at CDKeys. By comparison, it's $10 cheaper than Steam's price. I played Monster Hunter Rise and liked the game's battles, storyline, and unique mythical creatures.
From Capcom: You play as a professional monster hunter, protecting the balance of the ecosystem and hunting monsters. Use the resources you gain from hunts to craft ever more powerful weapons andarmorr in your quest to unravel the mysteries of the new lands.
Price check: Steam $69
Launched February 20, 2025, Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii is $37 off its previous price at CDKeys. That's $15 less than you would pay at Steam and the lowest price I've seen for this just-released game.
From SEGA: Embark on an over-the-top, modern-day pirate adventure with an ex-yakuza, now pirate captain, and his crew as they engage in exhilarating combat on land and sea in the hunt for lost memories and a legendary treasure.
Price check: Steam $60 (Demo available)
Save $23 on Sid Meier's Civilization VII at CDKeys, the follow-up to Sid Meier's Civilization VI. Launched on February 10, 2025, this is yet another newer title that's already discounted. That's $17 cheaper than Steam's price and the lowest price I could find for this just-released title.
From 2K: The award-winning strategy game franchise returns with a revolutionary new chapter. Sid Meier's Civilization® VII empowers you to build the greatest empire the world has ever known!
Price check: Steam $70
At 95% off, The Pale Beyond is an adventure RPG game in which you must strategize to prevail. Launched on February 24, 2023, it has a very ppositiverating on Steam for its storyline and resource management system.
From Bellular Studios: You didn’t ask to lead this expedition, ut here you are: stuck in the ice, Captain missing, miles from civilization, and everyone looking for you to lead. Manage your meager resources, balance safety and morale, make the hard calls, and head in the only direction you can - into The Pale Beyond.
Price check: Steam $20
Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets from laptops to TVs and her bargain-shopping savvy to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and over a decade of experience in tech journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV series and combat sports.
