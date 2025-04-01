Nintendo Switch 2 Direct predictions: 7 games we expect to see

The Nintendo Switch 2 is receiving a long-awaited unveiling on Wednesday, providing a "closer look" at the console, as Nintendo claims on its website.

Our first official look at the Switch 2 was back in January through a video posted on Nintendo's YouTube channel, which showcased several elements of the console's design without going into further detail. We also got a glimpse of Mario Kart 9.

Wednesday's Nintendo Switch 2 Direct is set to offer the specifics we've been waiting for. For example, what does that new button on the right Joy-Con do? How much larger is its screen compared to its predecessor? And will we actually be able to use the Joy-Cons as a mouse? Beyond hardware specifics, we also want obvious details like the Switch 2's price and release date!

Wednesday is the big day where we confirm which rumors were and weren't true, so it's an exciting moment for Nintendo enthusiasts.

But there's been more than enough speculation on the hardware side. It's a game console, so let's talk about software: Nintendo Treehouse is set to provide hands-on gameplay of Switch 2 titles on Thursday and Friday, so we expect to see the initial game announcements on Wednesday.

Do you know what that means? It's time for some game predictions! But before we get into that, here's how to watch the Switch 2 Direct.

How to watch Nintendo Switch 2 Direct

The Nintendo Switch Direct 2 will be available to watch on YouTube on Wednesday at 6 a.m. PT (9 a.m. ET) and will last 60 minutes.

On Thursday and Friday, at 7 a.m. PT (10 a.m. ET), Nintendo Treehouse will provide hands-on gameplay demonstrations for upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 titles.

According to Nintendo Today, the company's recently launched news application, the first Treehouse stream will be four hours long, while the second will last three hours.

This week will yield tons of Nintendo goodness. We're not sure which Switch 2 games will be unveiled on Wednesday, but it seems we won't have to wait long to see uninterrupted gameplay. So, without further ado, here are some of our predictions.

Nintendo Switch 2 Direct: What games will be there?

We expect the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct to be an all-encompassing showcase highlighting the future of Nintendo Switch 2 in hardware and software.

What makes this particularly exciting is that Directs are often quicker in pacing, unlike the Nintendo Switch Presentation back in 2017, which featured a live stage element.

We're hoping tomorrow's Switch 2 showcase takes us through a treasure trove of reveals, but what games can we expect from it? Let's take a look at some of our best predictions.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

7. Mario Kart 9

We're certain we'll see Mario Kart 9. It was the only game present in the Nintendo Switch 2's first-look trailer, so there is no chance it won't be there.

(Image credit: Team Cherry)

6. Hollow Knight: Silksong

While this might be easy to scoff at, considering how often Silksong has been absent from showcases, there is good reason to believe it will be present this time.

The game was mentioned in an Xbox Wire post a couple of weeks ago, and it recently received huge Steam Database changes with an updated copyright from 2019 to 2025. It might finally be time!

(Image credit: Nintendo)

5. A new 3D Mario

A 3D Mario is a necessity for every Nintendo generation (we don't count WiiU, as it didn't do well enough financially). Super Mario Odyssey was given its first full trailer during the Nintendo Switch Presentation in 2017, so we're hoping that trend continues.

It's a certainty that a new 3D Mario is launching during the Switch 2's lifespan, but when is the real question, and there's no better time than now!

(Image credit: Nintendo)

4. A new mainline Pokémon game

It might not seem like we'll hear of a new Pokémon game due to Pokémon Legends: Z-A launching in 2025, but don't forget that the Pokémon Legends entries are spin-offs.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus launched the same year as Pokémon Scarlet & Violet, so it's entirely possible we'll see the future of Pokémon at this direct.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

3. A new Animal Crossing game

This might not seem likely, but I beg to differ. Animal Crossing: New Horizons shattered expectations when it launched in 2020, selling over 47 million copies worldwide.

It is the second best-selling video game on Nintendo Switch, behind Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. Considering New Horizons stopped receiving content updates after its first DLC in 2021, it's possible that a new Animal Crossing has been a high priority for the Switch 2 ever since.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

2. Masahiro Sakurai's new game

Masahiro Sakurai, the famed director of Kirby and Super Smash Bros., has been working on a new game since 2022.

While it could be a new Super Smash Bros., there is one stipulation: Sakurai has previously stated that Ultimate had reached the limit in terms of roster size, meaning a new entry would likely be smaller. Otherwise, the game could be something new entirely.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

1. Mario Maker 3D

Among the most widely fantasized about concepts throughout Nintendo Switch's lifetime has been Mario Maker 3D.

While it's not real yet, fans imagine it would bring the Mario Maker formula into a 3D space, allowing users to create their own 3D Mario game.

After all, Mario Maker 2 perfected that formula rather well, so a sequel wouldn't make much sense if it continued to be 2D.

Beyond those proper predictions, we have titles already announced for the Switch that will likely be present at the Switch 2's Direct, like Metroid Prime 4: Beyond.

We got our first look at gameplay for Metroid Prime 4: Beyond during Sunday's Nintendo Direct, showcasing its gorgeous environments and classic gameplay.

It might not receive much more fanfare at this upcoming Direct, but it could be featured in a quick montage of upcoming Switch games coming to the Switch 2, alongside Pokémon Legends: Z-A.

Otherwise, we're shaking with anticipation for which games will and won't show up at the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct.