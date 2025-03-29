Nintendo Switch 2: Leaked documents reveal pre-order date, release window

The Nintendo Switch 2 will have its big reveal on Wednesday, April 2.

Excited gamers will finally have their questions answered on the successor of Nintendo's portable console.

Two of the big questions — when preorders will be available and when the Switch 2 will launch — might have already been revealed.

Leaked documents from a U.S. retailer indicate April 9 is the date when Switch 2 preorders will be available and the console will launch in June, according to a report from Insider Gaming.

This new info would counter previous rumors that suggested April 2 and April 10 as possible dates for when retailers will make pre-orders for the Switch 2 available.

The June release month, however, does align with earlier speculations. Industry analysts suggested the date in a Bloomberg report earlier in March.

June also syncs up with the end of the Switch 2 world tour Nintendo is putting on, which lets gamers get some hands-on time with the console.

Nintendo didn't immediately respond to a request from Laptop Mag for comment.

Join us on April 2nd at 6am PT for #NintendoDirect: Nintendo Switch 2 – 4.2.2025, where we will share a closer look at #NintendoSwitch2.► https://t.co/XCecVa9Zid pic.twitter.com/ACu5pZUd0DFebruary 5, 2025

What do we know about the Switch 2?

When Nintendo teased the Switch 2 back in January, the company didn't reveal much about the Switch successor.

One feature that can be seen from the teaser is that the Switch 2 will have more power.

How much is unknown, but there are rumors that third-party developers will receive development kits after the reveal, and there's anticipation of companies releasing their AAA games on the Switch 2.

The original Switch didn't have the processing power to run certain games, which led to the development of the Switch Cloud. Games such as Assassin's Creed Odyssey, Control, and Hitman 3 could be played on the Switch via the cloud

The Switch 2 will be physically bigger than the original with its 8-inch LCD display, which is a step up from the original's 6.2-inch display and the OLED version's 7-inch display.

A welcome feature confirmed in the January teaser is backward compatibility. A vast majority of the original Switch games will work on the Switch 2.

The exceptions appear to be those games tied with specific Switch accessories like the Ring Fit Adventure and the Labo games.

There are rumors that the Switch 2 will use AI to upscale original Switch games. Nintendo unveiled its Virtual Game Cards this week, which will allow games from the original Switch to be easily shared with the Switch 2.

One note Nintendo made is that there will be Switch 2 versions of games. This could mean original Switch games might be re-released as Switch 2 games with some improvements.

As for the price of the Switch 2, that is still a point experts are speculating on. Industry analysts told Bloomberg that they expect the pricing to start at the lowest, $349, which is the same price as the Switch OLED version.

The most likely price is $399, but it could go up to $500. This would put it in the same pricing range for handhelds like the Steam Deck.

There are still no games confirmed other than the new Mario Kart shown during the teaser.

It's reported that Nintendo will focus on launching mainly first-party games with the console, and then third-party companies will release their games in the fall and holiday period.

The Switch 2 reveal will happen on April 2 at 9 a.m. ET. Check back for the news and analysis of the announcement.