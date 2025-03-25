Nintendo Switch 2 preorder date: It might be a lot closer than you think, say tipsters

If you've been eagerly awaiting Nintendo's Switch 2, you might be able to throw actual, real money down on one soon, as a date for preorders is being widely reported.

According to multiple reports, Switch 2 preorders are likely to launch in a few weeks, and we may even know the exact date and time.

Here's everything you need to know about potential Switch 2 preorder dates so that you're prepared when Nintendo's big day is upon us.

While we can't say definitively when Switch 2 preorders will drop, one report has given us some fairly big hints.

One of the biggest clues comes from Matt Swider, who runs a deals blog called The Shortcut.

According to Swider, his "analysis" suggests that Switch 2 preorders will go live around 10 a.m. Eastern on April 2, 2025, which is when Nintendo is slated to reveal more about the console in a scheduled event.

So far all we've gotten is a relatively vague teaser, so there are still a lot of big questions about the Switch 2. (Image credit: Nintendo)

Swider's analysis goes on to suggest that the Switch 2 will debut at a price of $399, which is notably $50 more than the Switch OLED and $100 more than the original price of the Switch when it debuted in 2017.

That suggestion corroborates some previous drips about the Switch 2 price, including one from an Italian retailer in January.

Gamesandmovies.it listed the Nintendo Switch 2 for pre-order at the price point of €364.99, which, translated to USD, would be about $379.25. If that price leak is accurate, it gives ammo to the idea of a $399.99 debut.

In addition to preorder and price, Swider also speculates that we'll get a full list of the Switch 2's specs and hear more about games that aren't Mario Kart 9, which was confirmed at Nintendo's initial reveal in January.

Naturally, there will be a new Mario Kart when the Switch 2 is released. (Image credit: Nintendo)

Swider even takes a stab at future retailers, and according to his analysis, he expects the console to be available at Walmart, Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, and Target, which is to say, all the retailers you might expect for a release of this size.

In addition to those, some wholesalers — Costco, Sam's Club, and BJs — may also have stock, according to Swider.

Just how competitive preorders will be is anyone's guess, but Nintendo has previously said that it plans on rising to the occasion to prevent scalpers from gumming up the works and hoovering up consoles.

In a statement that was translated by VGC, Nintendo's President, Shuntaro Furukawa, said:

“We will take all possible measures based on the experience we have accumulated to date (regarding scalpers and the like). We are making preparations.”

Let's hope that this go-around is less cutthroat than the initial release, which was mired by scalpers trying to capitalize on after-market re-sales.

Switch 2: What to expect

It's hard to say what else Nintendo has in store for its April event, but there are some major questions around hardware that will be on most people's radar.

One is around performance and whether the Switch 2 will be a major upgrade in terms of how powerful the Switch is and what kinds of games it can play.

I'm also particularly curious about some of the hardware that was teased. For example, in a cryptic video, the Switch 2's Joy-Cons appear to double as a mouse of some kind, which suggests some kind of added functionality over its predecessor.

But all of this is still speculation, so we have a lot to learn when April 2 rolls around. No matter what, April is going to be a big month for Nintendo and anyone who's been eagerly anticipating finding out exactly what the Switch 2 is made of.