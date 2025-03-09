I think I've figured out the Switch 2's secret weapon — even if Nintendo hasn't

The Nintendo Switch 2 was just about the worst kept secret in gaming, leaked into oblivion (and back) ahead of its January 16, 2025 first-look trailer, thanks to a steady stream of leaks and third-party accessory reveals. However, said trailer gave us our first official look at Nintendo's upcoming handheld console, and I've been haunted by one seemingly small detail ever since.

Much of the hardware changes make perfect sense: a larger kickstand for better stability, driftless Hall-effect thumb sticks, and a larger screen that hopefully pairs with a super-720p display. As a hardware follow-up, it's all rather predictable — which is exactly what doesn't sit right with me. After all, this is Nintendo, a company so notoriously allergic to playing it safe you'd assume it has the survival instincts of a lemming.

Now, I'm about as much of a paranoid conspiracy theorist as the next guy (if the next guy thinks tinfoil is a fitting material for a nice three-piece suit and bowler hat combo — which it is), but I think the Switch 2's obviousness is hiding a secret weapon. And I think that secret weapon will be facilitated by a mysterious second USB-C port, positioned at the top of the device.

Nintendo isn't a company that designs its products without purpose, nor is it the type to shy away from taking bold steps. Meaning, there's a very particular reason for that second USB-C port's inclusion — and I believe, based on Nintendo's previous steps and how many owners have evolved their Nintendo Switch use over time, that the reason isn't just for random accessories, but something bigger: it's for AR glasses.

Nintendo never plays it safe, so why start now?

Alright. Hear me out. Yes, this is one man's theory, but I'm not entirely pulling this one out of the ether. You have to admit, everything we know about the Switch 2 so far seems all too conventional to fit snugly into the Nintendo playbook.

For decades, we've seen Nintendo take chance after chance, especially when it comes to "weird" display tech: the dual screens of the Nintendo DS, the glasses-free 3D of its Nintendo 3DS follow-up, the second-screen-to-handheld hybrid Wii U gamepad, and if you really want to get cursed, we can travel all the way back to 1995's migraine-inducing, stereoscopic 3D, tabletop console, the Virtual Boy.

Nintendo has a long history of providing not only interesting consoles with which to play interesting games but also interesting ways for you to experience them.

At present, the Switch 2 breaks that cycle. Nothing stands out about it relative to its predecessor, beyond some very welcome but easily anticipated hardware upgrades.

Which is exactly why I believe Nintendo has something extra up its sleeve for this console generation. Something glasses-shaped.

From the dual-screen Game and Watch handhelds of the 80s (left), the experimental VR frontrunner that was the Virtual Boy of the 90s (center), to 2011's Nintendo 3DS which was capable of glasses-free 3D and AR, Nintendo has a history of exploring new and interesting visual tech to help users experience games in new ways. Could VR glasses be the next step in this path? (Image credit: Nintendo / Laptop Mag)

But, of all things, why AR glasses?

AR glasses: face-worn frames that on the surface sound like a hyper-advanced fashion accessory from a cyberpunk fever dream. But at their core? They're wearable displays capable of projecting large, per-eye virtual screens before your very eyes — including SBS 3D (side-by-side) content.

That alone has enormous benefits for handheld gaming, but when paired with the right software, you can unlock real-time 2D to 3D visual translation, 3DoF (Three Degrees of Freedom) head tracking, and even 3DS-like AR scanning when paired with a camera.

Imagine being able to turn your head in a game and have the camera follow, or the Switch 2's screen becoming a secondary display for inventory, maps, or more while the larger, virtual display in front of you is where the action unfolds.

To put it simply, without altering the Switch's beloved form factor, AR glasses could flip the script on the familiar — making the Switch 2 feel truly "new" with features that go beyond the constraints of a regular handheld display.

This isn't a far-fetched notion either. Take a glance at many reviews featuring AR glasses, especially those made by XREAL or VITURE, and you're sure to spot a Nintendo Switch somewhere in the mix. Across the board, AR glasses have become a go-to for handheld owners wanting to maximize their viewing experience and improve immersion.

During my review of the VITURE Pro XR glasses, I used the company's Mobile Dock to power my Switch while enjoying games in 1080p on a sizeable virtual display. The same dock also allows two pairs of glasses to connect at the same time, breaking down the barrier this typically singular experience has for co-operative play.

More recently, I've been using the XREAL One AR glasses' impressive on-device 3DoF capabilities (expect a full review soon) to enjoy handheld games on the Switch at scale. These glasses can "pin" the virtual display in a particular direction, leaving you feeling like you're gaming in your own private, virtual theatre. It's perhaps this kind of feature that really sells the experience, and spurs the possibilities of how AR glasses could transform the experience of using a Switch 2.

The XREAL One AR glasses offer on-device 3DoF head tracking and AR visuals thanks to the company's unique X1 spatial computing chip. (Image credit: Rael Hornby)

AR glasses could be the Switch 2's secret weapon, even if they're not Nintendo's

From enjoying gaming classics in full stereoscopic 3D to gaming on huge virtual displays on the go, there's definitely potential for AR glasses on the Nintendo Switch 2. But will Nintendo be the ones to provide that experience, or will it be the task of third-parties?

In a recent conversation with XREAL, I asked about whether or not the company will target Switch 2 compatibility.

Noting that a big percentage of its customers are handheld console owners, Switch included, the opportunity to get its AR glasses working with the Nintendo Switch 2 is something XREAL is both keenly interested in and something its customers really want to see.

As the tech that powers these glasses moves forward, their potential to impact gaming in more impressive ways also grows. And it'll be welcome news to XREAL owners wondering if the company can bring the same enhancements to Switch 2 as it managed to provide for the original Switch — especially as the XREAL One series of AR glasses doesn't require any additional hardware or software to enable more immersive 3DoF viewing.

The same can likely be said for other AR glasses brands, who have each developed ways to make their products work with Nintendo's original Switch, despite hardware hurdles.

I contacted Nintendo for comment, unsurprisingly they did not respond. They remain firmly tight-lipped about what the Nintendo Switch 2 has yet to offer. For those details, we'll need to wait for the Switch 2 launch event on Wednesday, April 2, 2025.

Whether or not Nintendo is the one to bring AR glasses to the Switch 2, one thing is for sure: somebody is going to, and we may have plenty to thank them for when they do.