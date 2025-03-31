The Switch 2 has me worried that Nintendo is missing the point

We're just days away from Nintendo's big Switch 2 reveal, but I'm as nervous as I am excited.

Like many other Nintendo fans, I was ecstatic when Nintendo finally posted a video unveiling the Switch 2's design back in January.

I'm still eagerly awaiting more details about the console, along with the first batch of Switch 2 games, which we're expecting to hear more about in a live stream on Wednesday.

However, as excited as I am for the Switch 2, I'm also worried Nintendo might be trying to be something it's not.

The Switch 2's design, along with a slew of rumored game ports, are making me wonder — has Nintendo lost track of what made the Switch a hit?

Why the Switch 2 isn't a gaming PC rival (and why it shouldn't be)

(Image credit: Nintendo)

There's a lot of peer pressure on Nintendo right now as handheld gaming PCs gain popularity, threatening to veer from Nintendo's handheld audience.

Maybe that's why it shouldn't have been a surprise that the Switch 2 looks eerily similar to a Steam Deck. Gone are the colorful, mismatched Joy-Con of the original Switch. The Switch 2 is all matte black with the slightest pops of blue and red around the joy sticks. (One might say the Joy-Con are a little lacking in joy.)

It's not necessarily a bad thing for the Switch 2 to resemble a handheld gaming PC (although it is a bit ironic since handheld gaming PCs all seemed to take inspiration from the Switch). The matte black design may be intended to help establish the Switch 2 as the more mature, evolved version of the original Switch.

However, it does make me nervous that Nintendo may be trying to compete with handheld gaming PCs, especially considering rumors that the Switch 2 will have a significantly higher price than the original and feature more resource-intensive games ported over from other platforms, namely Xbox.

While handheld gaming PCs may seem like the Switch's biggest rivals at a glance, I think Nintendo is in a unique position in gaming. Its exclusives have a very different, distinct brand compared to Xbox and PlayStation console exclusives.

A gamer might replace their gaming laptop with a Steam Deck, but a handheld gaming PC can't really replace a Switch because of Nintendo's unique console exclusives.

Of course, I don't see a problem with Xbox and PC games like Starfield or Fallout 4 getting Switch 2 ports. However, it's crucial to keep in mind that those games will most likely still look and play better on a handheld gaming PC.

Most people who care about those types of games are still not going to see the Switch 2 as the best console to play them on, and that's fine.

The Switch 2 isn't a replacement for a handheld gaming PC. It's a Nintendo console. That's all it needs to be and what it should be first and foremost, and that means focusing on fun and affordability, not beefy hardware and console wars.

Keep it fun, keep it affordable: Nintendo needs to focus on what matters most

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

My first experience with Nintendo was the DS Lite, which remains one of the most successful game consoles ever sold.

Even the Switch hasn't been able to top the DS's sales record of 154 million units. Growing up, every kid I knew had a DS, which may have been partly because it was so affordable. The DS was priced at just $149 when it launched in 2004, equivalent to $249 in 2025.

Is it a coincidence that the current Switch costs just $50 more at $299 and happens to be the only Nintendo console to come close to the DS's sales success?

Affordability is part of what made the Switch such a hit. Sure, it might not have the most advanced hardware around, but that's not the point. It's home to a plethora of genuinely fun games that appeal to adults and kids alike, including people who may be totally new to gaming. Those games along with an affordable price, make the Switch much more accessible than a gaming PC or even other consoles.

Affordability and a fun, light-hearted brand are what make Nintendo... Nintendo.

So, I'm not just hoping the Switch 2 is affordable for the sake of my wallet. I'm hoping it's affordable because I don't want to see it stumble while trying to compete with handheld gaming PCs, leaving behind the accessibility that makes the Switch one of the best game consoles ever released.