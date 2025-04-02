The Switch 2's most exciting game has nothing to do with Mario and everything to do with Bloodborne

Recent updates

The Nintendo Switch 2 Direct just finished and gave us an exciting look at upcoming titles like Mario Kart World, Donkey Kong Bonanza, Kirby Air Riders, and far more, alongside a break down on its hardware, release date, and price.

However, all of that is somewhat predictable — exciting, but predictable. There is one thing none of us saw coming, however: a Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive by FromSoftware that effortlessly channels the vibes of Bloodborne.

Yup, even after an hour-long Direct full of Nintendo Switch 2 announcements, the most exciting reveal wasn't a new 3D Mario, it's something much, much, darker.

Duskbloods looks like the Bloodborne 2 I've been waiting for

When The Duskbloods trailer started during Nintendo's Direct event, I jokingly messaged friends: "Finally, Bloodborne 2" thinking there was no way it could be real.

Turns out I was actually right.

When the FromSoftware logo dropped, my hands were shaking. This is the game I've been waiting for.

It all seems right: Gothic architecture, an emphasis on blood (especially in the shape of what looks like runes), and a frequent use of moonlight in dark environments.

The things that don't line up are the steampunk and dieselpunk inspirations. There's one moment where a person wearing metal armor is flying across the map with a steam propulsion system attached to their back. In other words, there are jetpacks in this world.

Another clip showcases a train speeding across the screen; considering I saw no steam coming out of it, it seems this setting is indeed utilizing both steam and diesel in its aesthetic inspirations.

While I was still hyped out of my mind, it was clearly not quite Bloodborne 2, even if it's close. And with the jump to open world, the environment size is reminiscent of Elden Ring.

In the same way Elden Ring took Dark Souls and brought it into the open world, perhaps The Duskbloods is FromSoftware's open-world version of Bloodborne. Regardless, my excitement cannot be contained, and I'm itching to play it on Switch 2 in 2026.

However, there is one odd element about The Duskbloods not covered in the trailer: It's being advertised as a multiplayer title.

Is The Duskbloods a multiplayer game?

As spotted by Jason Schreier on BlueSky, The Duskbloods being advertised as multiplayer could imply it's exclusively made to be played with others. But it could feature the same multiplayer systems that other FromSoftware games are known for.

A majority of FromSoftware's modern catalogue are technically multiplayer games, with the exception of Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. Otherwise, Demon's Souls, Dark Souls 1-3, Bloodborne, and Elden Ring all have an optional multiplayer element.

I'm predicting that The Duskbloods will be no different, especially because the trailer only shows brief moments of multiplayer interaction. Most of the game appears to be played alone.

But if it focused on multiplayer in the same way Elden Ring: Nightrein is planning to — that's to say, it's designed to be played with three players — then it would be solidifying a huge new step for the company's direction.

On the official FromSoftware website for The Duskbloods, using Google Translate on the game's description reveals that it's referred to as a "PvPvE." Apparently, it's a "multiplayer action game in which up to eight players can fight each other and fight against enemies."

Since this is nothing more than a loosely translated page, it's hard to say if this is hinting towards a whole new game style for FromSoftware, or if it's just a new way to describe what the company has always been doing.

I will admit, however, that eight-player multiplayer is a huge bump in size for traditional FromSoftware titles. It's typically three co-op players and up to three invaders.

We'll be able to read a developer diary series from Hidetaka Miyazaki on April 4 about the game, so hopefully it will clear up some of the confusion here.