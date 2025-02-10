Apple' vision for AR glasses havent been totally scrapped yet

Apple reportedly trashed its rumored augmented reality smart glasses, but it appears that the company isn't letting go of the idea of making its own glasses.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reported Sunday that Apple does have plans in the works for standalone AR glasses. Details about those glasses aren't expected anytime soon.

The plans Apple reportedly scrapped were for a pair of AR smart glasses that tether to a Mac. Initially, the glasses would pair with an iPhone, however, the phones couldn't produce enough processing power for the glasses. Apple changed direction, deciding to use a MacBook to provide the processing power to the glasses, but disagreements over the glasses' design and features led to the whole project being shelved.

Apple, however, appears to be continuing work on standalone AR glasses. According to the report, these glasses have been a long-term goal for Apple, and the company is currently working on the technology such as screens and silicon to make the device work.

As is the case with a lot of tech trends, if Apple isn't first, it wants to make its version the best available in the market. That, however, is not always the case as evidenced by the company's VR glasses, the Apple Vision Pro.

Released last year, the Vision Pro shocked tech fans with its price tag of more than $3,000, leading to the glasses staying on shelves. The company's strategy for this high price tag is to attract professionals and not the casual customers who wanted to try out VR.

Apple is reportedly going to stop producing the VR goggles, but it's not giving up the VR fight. The company has plans for a more affordable Vision Pro, but when that may come out is still a mystery. When these cheaper VR goggles come out, there will be a lot of ground to make up to catch up with Meta, which has the largest share of the VR headset market.

Meta is also the big name in the AR goggle market. The Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses came out back in September. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said the company sold more than a million units of the glasses, and it appears to not be slowing down. Meta is reportedly moving quickly to add a display to the glasses in the near future.