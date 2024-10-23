Apple may stop making Vision Pro headsets — but something better is on the way

Apple's Vision Pro headset hasn't exactly been a smash hit.

Recent rumors indicate that Apple has "sharply scaled back" production of Vision Pro headsets, meaning it could soon stop making new ones. At first glance, it might look like Apple is planning to discontinue the headset or end production due to poor sales — the Vision Pro has struggled with sales since it launched — but it isn't as bad of an omen as one might assume.

In fact, this could be the first step toward something far better than the Vision Pro.

Apple rumored to end Vision Pro production

(Image credit: Apple)

On Wednesday, The Information reported that Apple "has sharply scaled back" Vision Pro production. It's not a great sign, to be sure, but that doesn't mean Apple is discontinuing the headset. The report highlights that this most likely indicates Apple has built up enough inventory to fulfill Vision Pro demand for the rest of the product's life cycle.

If Apple is winding down production, it's also a strong indicator that the end of the Vision Pro's life cycle is drawing near — and what's next could be the headset we've been waiting for.

Is Apple discontinuing its headsets? Not by a long shot

The Apple Vision Pro walked so Apple's next headset can run.

Rumors have been brewing for months now that Apple is working on a more affordable successor to the Vision Pro, potentially around the same price as a MacBook. The "Vision SE" could launch as soon as 2025, which means Apple may be planning to start production sometime in the next several months. So, it's not surprising that Vision Pro production is winding down.

That's especially true if Apple is anticipating much stronger sales for the next Vision headset. When I first tried out the Vision Pro, I kept thinking, "If this was half the price, I'd buy it." That could be the case for a large segment of customers who may be impressed by what the Vision Pro can do but are put off by its prohibitively high price tag.

Luckily, Apple seems to be taking the hint — and dropping one. When the iPhone 16 launched last month, I couldn't help but notice an interesting feature included on the base model: spatial video. The camera on the base iPhone 16 is capable of recording 3D videos and photos you can view on the Vision Pro. This feature was previously only available on the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max.

The fact that Apple chose to include it on the base iPhone 16 suggests that they want it to be a feature anyone can access, not just Pro users. The question is, why add that feature to the base iPhone 16 when the people buying the base model are unlikely to be able to afford a Vision Pro headset? I have a hunch it's because we could soon see the less expensive "Vision SE" headset, likely at a price a lot more of us can afford.

So, while the Vision Pro's days appear to be numbered, it's far from the end of Apple's bid to challenge Meta's dominance in the mixed reality market.