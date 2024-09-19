Sony's new PS1-inspired PS5, PlayStation Portal, and DualSense controller are the blast of '90s nostalgia I've been waiting for

I'm a sucker for nostalgia, and apparently Sony knows that.

Yes, I already have a PlayStation 5, and yes I still want Sony's surprise-announced 30th anniversary edition PlayStation 5 that looks just like a PlayStation 1. I mean, just look at it.

Alright, I know you probably want to own this thing too, so let's get right to the nitty-gritty. You can throw multiple levels of money at Sony to own a slice of '90s PlayStation nostalgia, one of which is a pro bundle. With that, you get:

A limited edition PS5 Pro console with 2TB SSD, Wi-Fi 7, and matching limited edition accessories

DualSense wireless controller, DualSense Edge wireless controller, DualSense charging station, and a console cover for a disc drive

A vertical stand

A PS1-inspired cable connector housing

4 PlayStation-shaped cable ties

A PlayStation sticker

A limited edition PlayStation Poster — there are 30 designs in total

And finally, a PlayStation paperclip

If you're not that hardcore, you can go with the digital bundle, which includes:

A PS5 digital edition console with 1TD SSD and matching limited edition accessories

DualSense wireless controller and a console cover for a disc drive

A Vertical Stand

Original PlayStation controller-style cable connector housing

4 PlayStation cable ties

A PlayStation sticker

A limited edition PlayStation poster

A PlayStation Paperclip

Basically, you get to choose your flavor between Pro and non-Pro PlayStation 5, depending on your preference — the main differences being drive size and WiFi 7 compatibility.

And if a PS1-inspired console wasn't enough for you, there's also a PS1-inspired PlayStation Portal. Here it is in all of its grey glory.

You’ll have to wait until November 21 to get your hands on any of this, and when Sony says “limited edition,” they mean “limited edition.” Only 12,300 of the consoles will be made and sold — a number that Sony says is an homage to the date and month of the iconic console’s release.

Sony says that — in regions where direct.playstation.com is available — you’ll be able to pre-order the digital edition console, the Portal, and the DualSense controller from Sony starting September 26. If direct.playstation.com isn’t available near you, pre-orders start September 26, but at participating retailers.

Laptop Mag contacted Sony to verify the price of each bundle and will update this post with information as it arrives.