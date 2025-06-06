The Razer Phantom Collection is Millennial coded — here's why

If you’re a Millennial who grew up around translucent game controllers, Jungle Green N64s, or the original Halo Xbox, Razer’s new Phantom Collection will feel like a direct hit of nostalgia.

Razer this week announced its new “Razer Phantom Collection," which the gaming brand describes as "a bold new colorway that redefines visual design in the gaming space.”

The collection features an all-translucent design and, in the company’s own words, “offers a bold visual departure from traditional finishes.”

Razer mentions that in addition to celebrating the engineering excellence behind its hardware, the Phantom Collection introduces an aesthetic language blending transparency, depth, and modern minimalism.

The Phantom Collection introduces refreshed versions of some of Razer’s most popular gear, just in a brand-new translucent colorway and enhanced Chroma RGB. This includes the Razer Basilisk V3 Pro, which Laptop Mag has previously reviewed and claimed is easily one of the best gaming mice in Razer’s entire lineup.

The Phantom Collection also gave the Razer BlackWidow V4 75% keyboard a design refresh, which Laptop Mag described as “one of the best gaming keyboards out there.”

Razer also gave the Barracuda X Chroma headset the Phantom Green touch and the Firefly V2 Pro mouse mat.

Phantom Collection reminds gamers of classics like the Xbox Halo edition and the Nintendo 64

Interestingly, according to gamers who have seen the new Phantom Collection so far, the Army-green tinted coloring (i.e., the Phantom Green design refresh Razer aimed for) took many gamers back to the ‘90s.

For instance, someone shared images of the Razer Phantom Green collection on the r/MouseReview subreddit, and the comment section is filled with nostalgia-struck gamers reminiscing about the good old days.

One redditor commented, “Welcome back, the 90’s,” while another chimed in and explained how the translucent finish of the Phantom Collection reminded them of the classic ‘80s water pistols and how they could almost taste the warm plastic from their childhood.

The Phantom Collection even reminded many folks of the Jungle Green Nintendo 64 and the Xbox special Halo edition, which featured a similarly rugged, translucent Army-green finish that became iconic among gamers.

The Halo edition Xbox remains a collector’s item to this day, and you can get it on eBay for $399 right now!

The Phantom Collection may also remind some of the Xbox 360 and its interface, which had an iconic green-tinted vibe that Xbox is known for.

It’s funny how certain designs can instantly transport us back to a specific gaming era. Razer’s Phantom Collection, which is already available at Razer’s website, Razer stores, and authorized retailers worldwide, is a perfect example.