Want an RTX 50-series GPU? Your best bet is a gaming laptop

The RTX 50-series launched its first two models, the desktop RTX 5080 and 5090, a couple of weeks ago before selling out in a flash. No one is surprised that these GPUs went out of stock at the snap of a finger, but alongside rising retail prices, it's bringing us to face the unfortunate reality that it's simply not feasible to invest in desktop GPUs right now.

Nvidia announced that pre-orders for RTX 50-series laptops would officially begin on February 25. We covered how much an RTX 50-series gaming laptop could set you back last week, as early listings from Asus of upcoming hardware unveiled some noticeably steep price points.

But considering we'll be able to actually buy RTX 50-series gaming laptops, and they often don't sell out quite like desktop-level GPUs do, it might not be the worst idea to consider a new gaming laptop if you're desperate for an upgrade.

Why you should buy a gaming laptop and not a new graphics card

RTX 5080 graphics cards are universally sold out right now, with Best Buy, B&H, NewEgg, and Walmart completely lacking in any available listings. Worst of all, even when these GPUs go back in stock, we worry about price. In a seemingly typical trend for graphics cards, the cost is rising to absurd levels, going far beyond what the intended MSRP ever was.

Whereas the RTX 5080 is meant to be $999, there are listings all over the place with prices like $1,479, $1,439, $1,399, and $1,199. This is the case for most RTX 5080 listings actually, as the only models I can find that still has the $999 price tag is at Best Buy.

GeForce RTX 50 Series Laptop pre-orders start Feb 25 from OEMs. 👀Stay tuned for more details! pic.twitter.com/P3frtYPmSyFebruary 11, 2025

Prices for the RTX 5090 are even more painful, as its MSRP of $1,999 often finds itself with listings at $2,529, $2,599, $2,649, $2,709, $2,749, $2,799, and even as high as $3,079. And if it wasn't already obvious, all of these models are sold out.

You could wait patiently until these ridiculously overpriced graphics cards are no longer sold out, but all of this isn't considering the expected price increase in gaming hardware as a result of President Donald Trump's upcoming tariffs.

Stay in the know with Laptop Mag Get our in-depth reviews, helpful tips, great deals, and the biggest news stories delivered to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

President Trump gave a speech in January at the House GOP Issues Conference, claiming "We're going to be placing tariffs on foreign production of computer chips, semiconductors, and pharmaceuticals to return production of these essential goods to the United States of America."

The impact of this is expected to be enormous, as the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) reports that laptops and tablets could rise in price by 46%, while gaming consoles could go up by 40%. Nvidia manufactures its graphics cards in Taiwan through the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), meaning all imports would likely give the company no choice but to rise the price of its products.

Stakes are high for all buyers during this uncertain period in which it seems like the ridiculous cost of hardware could only grow larger. And when coupled with the lack of stock and already rising prices, we're admittedly worried.

With these new gaming laptops set to begin pre-order availability on February 25, it is one of the few certainties we can expect without too much worry. RTX 50-series laptops are coming without question, and thanks to Asus, we are aware of price points.

(Image credit: Nvidia)

To be fair, these price points aren't great. The Asus ROG Strix Scar 16 (2025) with an RTX 5080 is $3,199, which is undeniably a lot, especially if you're just in need of a powerful laptop for the GPU.

At the very least, the RTX 5070 laptop is nowhere near as expensive, coming in at $1,899 at Best Buy. The desktop version of the RTX 5070 is similarly pretty affordable, launching at $549, launching at some point during February.

The uncertainty of gaming hardware in 2025

The industry is stuck in a moment where there are plenty of uncertainties plaguing consumers, but we're relying on the upcoming launch of RTX 50-series gaming laptops and also the launch of the RTX 5070 and 5070 Ti graphics cards. If you're in need of the hardware, we highly recommend not wasting time and trying to secure these GPUs as soon as they're available.

If that doesn't work out, you might have no choice but to buy a gaming laptop. Considering how quickly the market could change with impending tariffs, there's no saying how quickly things could shift. You don't want to find yourself in a market where everything is 40% to 50% more expensive than it was months ago, forcing you to potentially dish out far more cash just to secure solid hardware.