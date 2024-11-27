You can stop looking, "The perfect portable gaming laptop" is on sale for just $1,299

The Asus TUF Gaming A14 is one of our favorite gaming laptops. It made its mark by ticking all of the boxes that made our reviewer call it, "the perfect portable gaming laptop." If you're traveling, you'll want this as your companion.

You can get the Asus TUF Gaming A14 for $1,299 at Best Buy. It's outfitted with an AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS processor, 16GB of RAM, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 8GB GPU, a 1TB SSD, and a 2560 x 1600-pixel IPS display at 165Hz refresh rate. It's one of the best Black Friday gaming laptop deals.

In our Asus TUF Gaming A14 review, we scored it 4.5 out of 5 stars and awarded an Editor's Choice badge. It earned that not only for its epic performance but also for its MIL-STD-810H military-grade chassis that came in at only 3.2 pounds and 0.8 inches thick. To top that off, the TUF Gaming A14 survived over 10 hours on the Laptop Mag battery test.

Outside of its unique features, its display also rocked, covering 82% of the DCI-P3 color gamut and averaging 411 nits of brightness. That'll immerse you in nearly any video game on your to-do list.

If you're looking for the perfect gaming laptop to travel with, it's the Asus TUF Gaming A14.

Best Asus TUF Gaming A14 deal on Black Friday