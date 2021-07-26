Best Nintendo Switch microSD card in 2021

The Nintendo Switch launched with a notorious 32GB of internal storage space. If we’re being blunt, this is much too low; The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Pokemon Sword and Shield, and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate each take up over 10GB of space, which is already enough to fill up the console’s entire storage.

This makes it difficult to keep many applications and games stored on the console at once. And frequently uninstalling old games to make new space is exhausting. Instead, we recommend investing in a sizable microSD card.

Not only are microSD cards affordable, but if you’re looking to go all-in on your Nintendo Switch’s storage capacity, the console supports microSD cards of up to 2TB (even though microSD cards of this size aren’t readily available to the public). Instead, the highest you can purchase now is 1TB. Fun fact: that’s 32 times larger than what’s available on the base console, meaning you could store around a hundred games. However, a 1TB microSD card is expensive and we don’t recommend purchasing one unless you’re willing to dish out a couple hundred dollars.

Instead, the best sizes to purchase a Nintendo Switch microSD card at is either 64GB, 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB. So without further ado, here are the best Nintendo Switch microSD cards available for purchase right now.

What are the best Nintendo Switch microSD cards?

The best Nintendo Switch microSD cards are the ones that balance affordability, compatibility, high transfer speeds, and a large storage capacity. For the best overall card, we recommend the SanDisk microSDXC specifically made for Nintendo Switch. It’ll cost a few extra bucks, but as it’s optimized for the console, you’re guaranteed a quality product. It also comes in 64GB, 128GB, 256GB and 512GB.

If you need something affordable, the Silicon Power 128GB microSDXC is only $14. It’s not the fastest or the highest quality, but it’ll get the job done for those who aren’t looking to break the bank. But if you are looking to break the bank, we’ve got the microSD for that too!

The SanDisk 1TB Extreme microSDXC is incredibly fast and can store tons of games, but it’s also $230. This is by far the most expensive microSDXC on this list, but it might be worth it if you’re looking to futureproof your Nintendo Switch. And finally, the Samsung EVO 256GB strikes a solid balance between affordability, transfer speeds and storage space; it’s a solid pick for those needing a great mid-tier microSDXC.

(Image credit: SanDisk)

This SanDisk microSDXC card is the best choice for those looking to expand the size of their Nintendo Switch console. It can be purchased in four sizes: 64GB, 128GB, 256GB and 512GB. It supports read speeds up to 100MBps and write speeds up to 90MBps, which is on the higher end of what Nintendo recommends for optimal gameplay.

And the best part? Each microSDXC comes with an adorable design from a popular game franchise. Depending on which size you invest in, you can either get the Triforce from The Legend of Zelda, the Super Star or Mushroom from Mario, Animal Crossing’s iconic leaf logo, or even the Apex Legends sigil.

This microSDXC has been specifically designed for Nintendo Switch consoles, making it the ideal choice for those looking to invest into a high-speed microSDXC. However, this also means these cards are a bit more expensive than what you could get elsewhere. Currently on Amazon, the 128GB version is being sold for $25.45. On average, this is about $5 to $10 more expensive than other products.

(Image credit: Silicon Power)

If you’re not interested in spending a significant amount of money on a large-capacity microSD, we recommend the Silicon Power 128GB microSDXC. For only $14, you’ll have four times more storage space than what’s available on the base Nintendo Switch console. Competing products of this size typically range anywhere from $20 to $25, meaning you might save yourself enough money to buy some lunch!

However, this affordable price comes at a cost. Silicon Power advertises read speeds up to 100MBps and write speeds up to 80MBps, but users have reported varying speeds. Some users found that the speeds aren’t as high as advertised, while others report speeds somewhat close to advertised. If you’re interested in saving a few bucks, this is a good choice, but keep in mind that the performance might be inconsistent.

(Image credit: SanDisk)

Unlike the previous entry, the SanDisk 1TB Extreme microSDXC is the opposite of affordable. This card should only be reserved for those with a lot of cash in the bank, as it’s currently priced at $230 at Amazon. For context, this is more expensive than the Switch Lite, and with a mere $70 extra, you could buy another Nintendo Switch

This isn’t without reason, however. The SanDisk 1TB Extreme microSDXC has an advertised read speed of up to 160MBps and write speed of up to 90MBps. Keep in mind, the UHS-I speed class should support only up to 104MBps transfer speed, but SanDisk claims that the card is “engineered with proprietary technology to reach speeds beyond UHS-I 104MBps.”

And considering its incredible storage size, this beast can easily house any Nintendo Switch game out there. This is a great pick for those who frequently use their Nintendo Switch, and want to have dozens upon dozens of games installed on their device at a time.

(Image credit: Samsung)

If you’re a buyer who’s looking for the best balance between all the categories presented so far, the Samsung EVO 256GB is a good pick. It has an advertised read speed of up to 100MBps and write speed of 90MBps.

It also boasts 256GB of storage space, which is more than enough to handle the needs of the average Nintendo Switch user. If you’re someone who uses your Nintendo Switch console a moderate amount, this size should support your needs for many years. And the best part? It’s only $36. This makes it a great choice for those needing a balance between solid storage space, affordability and fast transfer speeds.

However, while this does work on Nintendo Switch, it’s not specifically designed for it. This means there’s potential for compatibility issues; many users report the card works fine, but some have experienced less-than-optimal performance.

How to choose the best Nintendo Switch microSD for you

There’s a serious question you should consider before deciding which microSDXC to purchase for your Nintendo Switch: How often do you download games from the Nintendo eShop? If you purchased the console four years ago and have only downloaded five or six games on it, you’ll survive with a smaller size card. Something like the Silicon Power 128GB microSDXC, which only costs $14, should prove to be more than enough to satisfy your needs.

However, if you’re an avid Switch gamer looking to store a few dozen titles on your microSDXC, there are a few possibilities. We recommend the SanDisk microSDXC Card specifically designed for Nintendo Switch consoles, as this additional optimization can go quite a long way. Each card also has an adorable design featuring a popular game franchise.

If you want something even bigger, we can recommend the SanDisk 1TB Extreme microSDXC. This has 1TB of storage space and can support speeds far higher than any other cards on this list. Unfortunately, it’s $230, making it an investment for any gamer. And finally, the Samsung EVO 256GB provides a great balance between affordability, storage space, and transfer speeds.