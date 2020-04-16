Best Nintendo Switch deals in April 2020

Outside of the holidays, most of the best Nintendo Switch deals are only for games and accessories. But due to the ongoing quarantine and the Animal Crossing: New Horizons release, there's been a spike in demand for Nintendo Switch consoles.

Nintendo addressed the Switch shortage, promising that more consoles are on the way. However, if you don't want to wait, here's where to buy a Nintendo Switch right now.

For a limited time, GameStop offers the Nintendo Switch Lite Zelda Fan Bundle for $329.

This bundle includes:

Nintendo Switch Lite handheld game console (gray, turquoise or yellow)

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild for Nintendo Switch

Ultra microSDXC 128GB card with adapter

Astro A10 The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild Wired Gaming Headset

Meanwhile, B&H has the Nintendo Switch Lite on backorder for $199.99 with a restock notification via email option. The traditional Switch is also on backorder for $299.99 if you prefer flexible gaming.

If you already own a Switch, there are plenty of deals on games and accessories to score. So if you're looking for the best Switch deals, you've come to the right place.

We're listing the best Nintendo Switch deals available from trusted retailers. Here are the best Nintendo Switch deals you can get today.

Nintendo Switch deals

The Nintendo Switch game console alone retails for $299 and has three play modes: TV, tabletop, and handheld. This system is available in two variants — neon blue & red or gray Joy-Cons.

Sister site Tom's Guide reviewed the Nintendo Switch and were impressed by the system's versatility and smartly designed controls. They gave the Switch a 4.5 out of 5 star rating and the Editor's Choice award stamp of approval.

Select retailers offer Switch deals that include a Switch console bundled with a game and/or accessories. Although they may cost more, Switch console bundles offer the best value compared to buying the components separately.

Nintendo Switch Lite deals

The handheld-only Nintendo Switch Lite retails for $199 and is smaller and lighter than the standard Switch.

Sister site Tom's Guide reviewed the Switch Lite and loved its gorgeous, comfortable design and portability. They gave it the Editor's Choice award for its good battery life and stellar game library.

The Switch Lite is available in a range of colors including coral, gray, turquoise, and yellow.

Today's best Nintendo Switch Lite deals Nintendo Switch Lite, Yellow Adorama $199.99 View view similar eBay No price information Check eBay

Nintendo Switch games & accessory deals

Nintendo Switch Lite Zelda Fan Bundle: for $349 @ GameStop

This Nintendo Switch Lite Bundle includes a Nintendo Switch Lite, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, SanDisk Ultra microSDXC 128GB card with adapter, Astro A10 The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild Wired Gaming Headset. View Deal

Animal Crossing: New Horizons: for $59 @ Best Buy

Animal Crossing is the latest wildy popular Nintendo Switch game. It's all about building furniture, collecting trinkets, reshaping landscapes and making friends. And it's super cute! View Deal

Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020: was $59 now $39 @ Best Buy

Team up with Mario, Sonic, and all their friends friends on Nintendo Switch in action-packed sporting events from Japan. This must have Nintendo Switch game is now $20 off at Best Buy. View Deal

Sid Meier's Civilization VI: was $59 now $14 @ Amazon

Explore the world, advance your culture, wage war, make peace and your mark in history with Sid Meier’s Civilization VI on Nintendo Switch. Now $45 off, it's at an all time low price. View Deal

Witcher 3: Wild Hunt: was $59 now $49 @ Amazon

The Complete Edition of Witcher 3: Wild Hunt contains every piece of downloadable content released for the game, including two massive story expansions: Hearts of Stone & Blood and Wine. For a limited time, you can save $10 on this Switch game at Amazon. View Deal

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller: for $69 @ Best Buy

The Switch Pro Controller features motion controls, HD rumble, and Amiibo support. It also has soft, comfortable grips for extended gameplay. View Deal

SanDisk 128GB Memory Card: was $34 now $25 @ Amazon

Add up to 128GB of additional space to your switch. High speed transfer rates up to 100MB/s ensures fast game loads. View Deal

Hori Nintendo Switch Lite Case: was $16 now $12 @ Amazon

The Hori slim, tough pouch is a compact semi-hard zip case for the Switch Lite. It also has a game card storage and accessory pocket.View Deal