Mar10 Day deals and sales 2025: Save up to 75% on Mario games, Super Mario Bros. Wonder OLED bundle, and more

Mar10 Day 2025 is here, and the best Mario Day deals are up for grabs for the next seven days. Don't miss this opportunity to score Black Friday-worthy discounts on Mario games, accessories, toys, and collectibles. Donkey Kong

From now through Mar. 17, save up to 75% on Mario games and DLC packs at the Nintendo Store. Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, Target, and Walmart also offer Mario Day game deals. Fans of the iconic high jumping hero can score not only discounts on Mario games but also on Mario-themed Nintendo Switch accessories and collectibles.

You can now get a Nintendo Switch OLED Model + Super Mario Bros. Wonder Bundle for $349 at Best Buy and GameStop. This bundle includes a Nintendo Switch OLED with neon blue/red Joy-Cons, a full download of the Super Mario Bros. Wonder game (valued at $60), and 3 months of Nintendo Switch Online (valued at $8).

Add Super Mario Party Jamboree to your game library for $59 and get a 3-month Nintendo Switch Online Individual Membership.

For a limited time, Nintendo is offering a free 14-day trial of the Nintendo Switch Online Individual Membership. It usually lasts just 7 days, so that's twice as much time to relive classic games like Super Mario Bros. on NES and Super Mario World on Super NES. This offer ends Mar. 17.

To claim your free trial, visit the Nintendo eShop on your Nintendo Switch system or the Nintendo Store online and select the Redeem button to receive a code. You'll select the "Enter Code" option and type in your download code to initiate the trial.

Here's another fun Mario10 Day activity to enjoy with fellow Mario fans worldwide.

Enter the My Nintendo Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Community Challenge for a chance to receive up to 310 My Nintendo Platinum Points. Join now through March 17 by entering the code 1152-2501-4827 in-game when prompted.

Those are just some of the best Mar10 Day deals and offers available this week. Keep scrolling to browse more.

Mario Day 2025 deals and sales —

Mario Day deals 2024

Mar10 Day deals — Consoles

Mar10 Day deals — Games

was $89 now $22 at GameStop Save 75% on Mario+Rabbids Sparks of Hope Gold Edition. This game features Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, Rabbid Peach, Rabbid Luigi, and their friends on a galactic journey to defeat a malevolent entity and save your Spark companions. This special gold edition includes the game Mario+Rabbids Sparks of Hope, a season pass that contains upcoming DLC packs with extra story content, new heroes, quests, and battles, and the Galactic Prestige Pack, with three exclusive weapon skins. Price check: Nintendo $22 (Digital)

was $59 now $41 at nintendo.com Save $20 on Super Mario Bros Wonder in physical or digital format for Mar10 Day 2025. From Nintendo: Classic Mario gameplay is turned on its head with Wonder Flowers in the Super Mario Bros. Wonder game! These game-changing items can make some wonderfully weird stuff happen. Witness pipes coming alive, wreak havoc as a giant Spike-Ball, and lots more! Price check: Walmart $41 (Digital)

was $59 now $39 at Best Buy Mar10 Day 2025 savings are here with $20 off Super Mario RPG. From Nintendo: Enter—or revisit—a world of whimsy with Mario on a quest to repair Star Road and defeat the troublemaking Smithy Gang. Team up with a party of unlikely allies, like the monstrous Bowser and a mysterious doll named Geno, in a story-rich RPG packed with laughs and quirky characters. Price check: Walmart $41

was $59 now $39 at GameStop Save $20 on Super Mario Party and compete with family and friends. Race across the board to collect the most stars in the original four-player Mario Party series board game mode. Face off against opponents in the 2 vs. 2 modes with grid-based maps. Price check: Nintendo $59

was $59 now $29 at GameStop GameStop slashes $30 off Super Mario Maker 2 for Mar10 Day 2025. This game features 100+ colorful levels to explore in single-player Story mode and tons of customization tools for creatives to tinker with. Unleash your creativity by building your side-scrolling courses. Price check: Nintendo $39 | Best Buy $59

was $59 now $39 at Walmart Save $20 on Super Mario 3D World + Bower's Fury and get The Super Mario Bros. Movie feels all over again. In this adventure game, you can choose to play as Mario himself or another memorable character from the franchise. Run, jump, and climb your way through dozens of colorful courses to collect stars and find hidden treasures. Thanks to multiplayer support, you can team up with friends locally or online to complete stages. Price check: GameStop $39

was $59 now $39 at GameStop Save $20 on New Super Mario Bros. Deluxe U. Join Mario, Luigi, and their gang of pals for single-player or multiplayer fun with Super Mario Deluxe U. With its easy-to-use controls and new playable characters, this game is suitable for beginner and veteran players alike. Price check: Best Buy $49 w/ Plus membership

was $39 now $34 at Walmart Save $5 on Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker. Toad is one of the supporting characters from The Super Mario Bros. Movie. Dodge dangers and track treasures across trap-filled courses as well as new courses based on the Super Mario Odyssey game. Adventure alone or invite a friend to help you conquer each puzzle course in two-player mode. Price check: Best Buy $36

was $59 now $39 at Best Buy Save $20 on Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, which came to life on the big screen in The Super Mario Bros. Movie. Race with friends or battle them in battle mode on a variety of battle courses. This best-selling Mario game is an absolute blast and is rated E for everyone. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is a must-buy Nintendo Switch game for Mario fans. Price check: Nintendo $59

was $59 now $39 at Best Buy Exclusive to Nintendo Switch consoles, Princess Peach: Showtime! is $20 off for Mar10 Day 2025. This is the lowest price ever for this Nintendo exclusive game, which was the #1 best-selling new game in the Nintendo Store at launch. From Nintendo: Help Peach save the Sparkle Theater from the wicked Grape and the Sour Bunch, who have set the stage for the ultimate tragedy. Joined by Stella, the theater’s guardian, Peach is ready to save the day!

was $59 now $39 at Walmart Save $20 on Luigi's Mansion 3, another game that inspired The Super Mario Bros. Movie. Catch colorful ghosts and solve fun puzzles while searching for Mario and his friends at the Last Resort Hotel. As Luigi, players can also summon Googigi, a ghastly green doppelganger, to overcome various obstacles. In addition to single-player and co-op modes, up to 8 friends can play together online in a variety of minigames. Price check: Nintendo $39| GameStop $39 | Walmart $39 (Digital)

Mar10 Day deals — Accessories

was $52 now $22 at Amazon Save 51% on this officially licensed 256GB SanDisk MicroSD card for Nintendo Switch. It delivers incredible read and write speeds of 100MB/s and 90MB/s, respectively for faster game transferring.

was $129 now $45 at Amazon Save $84 on the 512GB SanDisk MicroSD card for Nintendo Switch offers high-capacity storage for games. This high-speed memory card delivers incredible read and write speeds of 100MB/s and 90MB/s, respectively for fast file transfers.

was $59 now $44 at Amazon Now $15 off, this Mario-themed PowerA enhanced wireless controller is a cheaper alternative to the official Switch Pro Controller. It features Bluetooth technology, an ergonomic design, motion controls, and advanced gaming buttons.

was $28 now $20 at Amazon Save $8 on the PDP Faceoff Deluxe+ Wired Controller. Officially licensed by Nintendo, it works with the Nintendo Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED. It features an ergonomic design, 3.5mm headphone jack and built-in volume control on the D-pad. Customize your gameplay and design with programmable buttons, triggers and swappable faceplates.