Save up to 50% on Nintendo Switch games right now to celebrate Mario Day

Mario Day game deals are ramping up ahead of "Mar10 Day" which falls on March 10 each year. Go-to video game retailers, Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, Target, and Walmart offer Mario Day deals right now.

For example, you can get Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope for just $29.99 (opens in new tab) at Amazon. It normally retails for $60, so that's $30 in savings or 50% off its regular price. This is one of the best Nintendo Switch deals we've tracked so far this year.

Not to be outdone, Target (opens in new tab) offers this same Mario game deal. And in an exclusive deal, Best Buy offers Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Cosmic Edition for $32.99 (opens in new tab) ($27 off). This particular version includes the full game and the Galactic Prestige Collection pack of weapon skins for your in-game characters.

Another standout Mario Day game deal at Best Buy is Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury for $39.99 (opens in new tab) ($20 off). You'll also find it at Target (opens in new tab) and Walmart (opens in new tab) for the same price.

That's just a taste of the best Mario Day game deals available today. See more of our favorite discounts below.

Mario Day game deals

(opens in new tab) Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury: $59 $39 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $20 on Super Mario 3D World + Bower's Fury — a must-buy game for Mario fans. In this adventure game, you can choose to play as Mario himself or another memorable character from the franchise. Run, jump, and climb your way through dozens of colorful courses to collect stars and find hidden treasures. Thanks to multiplayer support, you can team up with friends locally or online to complete stages.

(opens in new tab) Mario Golf Super Rush: $59 $39 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $20 on Mario Golf Super Rush, the latest addition to the Mario Golf series. In this game our favorite plumber is at the heart of chaotic multiplayer scenes and great golf gameplay. Single player mode lets you enhance your golf game.

(opens in new tab) Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Cosmic Edition: $59 $32 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $27 on Mario+Rabbids Sparks of Hope Cosmic Edition. This special edition release includes the full game and additional digital content. Team up with Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, Rabbid Peach, Rabbid Luigi, and their friends on a galactic journey to defeat a malevolent entity and save your Spark companions.

(opens in new tab) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: $59 $39 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $20 on Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is a must buy Nintendo Switch game for Mario fans. Race with friends or battle them in battle mode on a variety of battle courses. This best-selling Mario game is an absolute blast and is rated E for everyone.

(opens in new tab) Mario Party Superstars Digital: $59 $39 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $20 on the Mario Part Superstars in digital format. Mario Party Superstars, however, is a callback to the series’ best moments on Nintendo 64. If you’re nostalgic for the original Super Mario Party trilogy, Superstars features five remade boards and 100 classic minigames for you to get into.

(opens in new tab) Super Mario Party: $59 $39 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $20 on Super Mario Party and compete with family and friends. Race across the board to collect the most stars in the original four-player Mario Party series board game mode. Face off against opponents in the 2 vs. 2 modes with grid-based maps.

(opens in new tab) Super Mario Bros. Deluxe U: $59 $39 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $20 on Super Mario Bros. Deluxe U. Join Mario, Luigi, and their gang of pals for single-player or multiplayer fun with Super Mario Deluxe U. With its easy-to-use controls and new playable characters, this game is suitable for beginner and veteran players alike.

(opens in new tab) Super Mario Maker 2: $59 $39 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $20 on Super Mario Maker 2 and unleash your creativity by building your own side-scrolling courses. This game features 100+ colorful levels to explore in single-player Story mode and tons of customization tools for creatives to tinker with. It's also available at Amazon (opens in new tab) for the same price.

(opens in new tab) Luigi's Mansion 3: $59 $39 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $20 on Luigi's Manshion 3. Catch colorful ghosts and solve fun puzzles while searching for Mario and his friends at the Last Resort Hotel. As Luigi, players can also summon Googigi, a ghastly green doppelganger, to overcome various obstacles. In addition to single-player and co-op modes, up to 8 friends can play together online in a variety of minigames. Amazon (opens in new tab) GameStop (opens in new tab) and Walmart (opens in new tab) mirror this deal.