New Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge rumors hint at specs and price ahead of its expected launch

We might finally have some concrete details on Samsung's thinnest phone.

Samsung debuted the Galaxy S25 Edge at Unpacked back in January but with few details beyond its thin form factor. We've seen a few more glimpses of the phone since then, with the phone appearing in an art installation at the Samsung booth at MWC Barcelona 2025.

However, when it comes to pricing, specs, and a release date, nothing.

Until now, a series of leaks on Friday gave us a glimpse at what could be behind the ultra-thin chassis of the Galaxy S25 Edge.

Because some of the leaked information comes from Samsung's website, these rumors instill more confidence than most.

So, here's a rundown of today's Galaxy S25 Edge leaks:

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: Rumored price

Samsung's website leaked the Canadian pricing of the S25 Edge.

According to retail intelligence leaker Roland Quandt, the S25 Edge was listed with a starting price of CA $1,678, with the 512GB model priced at CA $1,858.

This puts pricing for the Edge between the Galaxy S25 Plus and S25 Ultra. If that trend continues with the US pricing, the S25 Edge would cost somewhere between $999 to $1,299.

A direct currency exchange between the leaked Canadian pricing and US currency (at the current exchange rate of $0.72 USD to $1 Canadian) would put the US price for the base S25 Edge model at $1,210. Using the same math, the higher-spec model would cost $1,340.

$1,340 is above the base price for the S25 Ultra in the United States, so US pricing for the Edge is more likely to be between $1,149 and $1,199. However, the S25 Edge pricing landing between the S25 Plus and S25 Ultra will likely be the same on both sides of the border.

US prices are, of course, subject to change due to the constantly shifting US tariff policy, which could impact many of Samsung's products, including the Galaxy smartphone line.

Current tariff estimations indicate Galaxy phones could see a price hike of up to 46% depending on Samsung's production lines.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: Rumored specs

Reputable hardware leaker Evan Blass posted a photo of what appeared to be S25 Edge marketing materials.

While not an official source, Blass has a history of leaking accurate information, so these specs could be true.

According to Blass's post, the S25 Edge features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, a 200MP camera, and all-day battery life.

However, the Galaxy S25 Edge isn't just a powerful smartphone. It's the thinnest Galaxy S25 phone. But just how thin and lightweight is it?

Allegedly, the S25 Edge is just 5.8mm (0.23 inches) thick, and weighs just 163g (0.36 pounds).

While this is incredibly thin and light, Apple's iPhone 17 Air is rumored to be just 5.6mm (0.22 inches) thick. While not a huge difference, in the race to make the thinnest smartphone, that 0.2mm would give Apple the edge.

Lastly, Korean media outlet FN News reports that Samsung will announce information about the S25 Edge during a Galaxy Unpacked event on May 13th.

The Galaxy S25 Edge is currently expected to launch first in the South Korean and Chinese markets on May 23, with global sales (including the US) starting on May 30th.

We'll need to wait and see if Samsung confirms this information, but it would fit nicely into Samsung's release schedule.