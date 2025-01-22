Samsung Galaxy Edge first look: How thin is Samsung's ultra-slim phone?

This is an extremely thin device. Slimmer than the iPhone 17 Air? Maybe.

samsung galaxy s25 edge slim phone
(Image credit: Future)

Samsung's January Galaxy Unpacked event gave us a lot to dive into when it comes to a new lineup of S25 phones, but one product really stole the show: the Galaxy Edge, Samsung's upcoming slim phone.

If you've been into Samsung's Galaxy S lineup for a while, you might remember a brief stint between 2015 and 2016 when Samsung had "Edge" in the titles of its premium Galaxy S6 and S7 phones. Despite ditching the "Edge" naming convention, Samsung kept the classic curved edges on its S series phones for a while after the Galaxy S7 Edge.

Now, it looks like Samsung's bringing the "Edge" name back, but the new Galaxy Edge may not sport curved edges like its similarly named younger siblings.

What we know so far about Samsung's thin Galaxy Edge phone

All we truly know about the Galaxy S25 Edge is that it's an ultra-slim phone. As of right now, Samsung hasn't released any offical specs, measurements, or the upcoming phone's release date and price.

That said, there's a Galaxy S25 Edge on display at the Unpacked event, and Laptop Mag is on the scene. We may not be able to touch it or experiment with it, but we can gain some insight on how similar it is to the other Galaxy S25 phones just by viewing it.

Image 1 of 3
Samsung Edge slim phone
Samsung's Edge phone is going big on being thin.(Image credit: Future)

From the video and what we've been able to see, it looks like the Galaxy S25 Edge has a small pin-hole front camera, super thin bezels creating an almost edge-to-edge screen, and a dual rear camera array.

In the teaser video, there appear to be multiple heat management layers. If the Galaxy S25 Edge is going to use the same powerful processor — the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy — it's understandable that such a thin phone is putting great emphasis on heat management.

Past those few notable features, we don't know much else about the new Galaxy Edge phone. If you want to see new features for the rest of the Galaxy S25 lineup, check out our live coverage of the January Galaxy Unpacked event.

Galaxy S25 series: Specs compared

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Header Cell - Column 0 Galaxy S25Galaxy S25+Galaxy S25 Ultra
ProcessorSnapdragon® 8 Elite for Galaxy (3nm)Snapdragon® 8 Elite for Galaxy (3nm)Snapdragon® 8 Elite for Galaxy (3nm)
OSAndroid 15 / One UI 7Android 15 / One UI 7Android 15 / One UI 7
Dimensions70.5 x 146.9 x 7.275.8 x 158.4 x 7.377.6 x 162.8 x 8.2
Memory / Storage12GB RAM | 128GB, 256GB12GB RAM | 256GB, 512GB12GB RAM | 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Screen6.2" FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display 120Hz Adaptive Refresh Rate6.7" QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display 120Hz Adaptive Refresh Rate6.9" QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display 120Hz Adaptive Refresh Rate
Battery4000mAh4900mAh5000mAh
ColorsIcyblue, Navy, Mint, Silver ShadowIcyblue, Navy, Mint, Silver ShadowTitan Black, Titan Gray, Titan Silverblue, Titan Whitesilver
Wired chargingSuper Fast Charging 2.0Super Fast Charging 2.0Super Fast Charging 2.0
Wireless chargingFast Wireless Charging 2.0 Wireless PowerShareFast Wireless Charging 2.0 Wireless PowerShareFast Wireless Charging 2.0 Wireless PowerShare
DurabilityIP68, Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus® 2, Armor Aluminum (Frame)IP68, Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus® 2, Armor Aluminum (Frame)IP68, Enhanced Corning® Gorilla® Armor (front glass), Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus® 2 (rear glass), Titanium (Frame)
BiometricsUltrasonic Fingerprint, Face RecognitionUltrasonic Fingerprint, Face RecognitionUltrasonic Fingerprint, Face Recognition
Wi-Fi5G (sub6, mmW) Wi-Fi 7 UWB5G (sub6, mmW) Wi-Fi 75G (sub6, mmW) Wi-Fi 7 UWB
OtherGalaxy AI, Cross-app action with AI Agent and native app integration, Now Bar, Now Brief, Audio Eraser for Videos, improved Cooling SystemGalaxy AI, Cross-app action with AI Agent and native app integration, Now Bar, Now Brief, Audio Eraser for Videos, ProScaler for QHD+, improved Cooling SystemEmbedded S Pen (passive experience), Galaxy AI, Cross-app action with AI Agent and native app integration, Now Bar, Now Brief, Audio Eraser for Videos, ProScaler for QHD+, improved Cooling System, High-res details near and far
Sarah Chaney
Sarah Chaney
Contributing Writer

Sarah Chaney is a freelance tech writer with five years of experience across multiple outlets, including Mashable, How-To Geek, MakeUseOf, Tom’s Guide, and of course, Laptop Mag. She loves reviewing the latest gadgets, from inventive robot vacuums to new laptops, wearables, and anything PC-related. When she's not writing, she's probably playing a video game, exploring the outdoors, or listening to her current favorite song or album on repeat.