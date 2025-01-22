Samsung Galaxy Edge first look: How thin is Samsung's ultra-slim phone?

Samsung's January Galaxy Unpacked event gave us a lot to dive into when it comes to a new lineup of S25 phones, but one product really stole the show: the Galaxy Edge, Samsung's upcoming slim phone.

If you've been into Samsung's Galaxy S lineup for a while, you might remember a brief stint between 2015 and 2016 when Samsung had "Edge" in the titles of its premium Galaxy S6 and S7 phones. Despite ditching the "Edge" naming convention, Samsung kept the classic curved edges on its S series phones for a while after the Galaxy S7 Edge.

Now, it looks like Samsung's bringing the "Edge" name back, but the new Galaxy Edge may not sport curved edges like its similarly named younger siblings.

What we know so far about Samsung's thin Galaxy Edge phone

All we truly know about the Galaxy S25 Edge is that it's an ultra-slim phone. As of right now, Samsung hasn't released any offical specs, measurements, or the upcoming phone's release date and price.

That said, there's a Galaxy S25 Edge on display at the Unpacked event, and Laptop Mag is on the scene. We may not be able to touch it or experiment with it, but we can gain some insight on how similar it is to the other Galaxy S25 phones just by viewing it.

Image 1 of 3 Samsung's Edge phone is going big on being thin. (Image credit: Future) Thin times three. (Image credit: Future) Laptop Mag got to look at but not touch the Samsung Edge. (Image credit: Future)

From the video and what we've been able to see, it looks like the Galaxy S25 Edge has a small pin-hole front camera, super thin bezels creating an almost edge-to-edge screen, and a dual rear camera array.

In the teaser video, there appear to be multiple heat management layers. If the Galaxy S25 Edge is going to use the same powerful processor — the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy — it's understandable that such a thin phone is putting great emphasis on heat management.

Past those few notable features, we don't know much else about the new Galaxy Edge phone. If you want to see new features for the rest of the Galaxy S25 lineup, check out our live coverage of the January Galaxy Unpacked event.

Galaxy S25 series: Specs compared