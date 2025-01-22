Here's a brief look at Samsung's new XR headset
Samsung briefly mentioned its XR headset but offered little in the way of hard information
Galaxy Unpacked 2025 provided new updates on what to expect from the future of Gemini AI, alongside breakdowns, release dates, and prices for the new Samsung Galaxy S25 series, but it ended with nothing more than a passing mention of the company's most exciting upcoming project.
We anticipated that Samsung would give us a deeper look into the hardware and software capabilities of Project Moohan, which is the company's mixed reality headset that it announced back in December.
Considering Samsung had already unveiled it and confirmed its existence, we were certain it would be shown off at Unpacked, but its mention was brief before being glossed over after a few seconds.
We won't be seeing Project Moohan until later in the year
While we did hear about Project Moohan at Galaxy Unpacked, Samsung didn't share anything new, and the company's statement was just communicating that we'll have to wait until later in the year to learn more.
Jay Kim, Head of Customer Experience at Samsung, entered the stage during Unpacked and said "As we announced with Google in December, we're co-developing the Anroid XR ecosystem, working hand-in-hand to define the operating system, user interface and hardware. These upcoming XR devices, with multi-modal AI, will change how we interact with the physical and virtual worlds. Interactions will be more natural and intuitive, and we can't wait to share more details later this year."
While we appreciate that Samsung at least had the decency to mention its Android XR efforts rather than leaving us in the dark, it's still not much to work with. Even with our lack of information, there's still a good bit we do know.
Back when Project Moohan was announced in December, Samsung wasn't shy in stating that it's being made possible through "open collaboration with industry leaders like Google and Qualcomm, culminating in the creation of an entirely new Android XR platform."
Considering Qualcomm is in direct collaboration with Google and Samsung to develop the platform, we can expect that the device will be powered by a currently unknown Qualcomm chipset.
It's also important to keep in mind that Samsung has multiple projects planned underneath the Android XR umbrella, and Project Moohan, as pictured above, is merely one of them. "Moohan" means "Infinity" in Korean, and while that codename might not stick around when the official product launches, Samsung claims it connotes its belief to "deliver unparalleled, immersive experiences within an infinite space."
Laptop Mag also got the opportunity to see Project Moohan in person at the event, but no information was provided. All we saw were prototypes with notes that the final design is subject to change. We were at least hoping for some concrete details on hardware, or even something other than just a code name, but alas.
This might be why the company unveiled the project in a blog post just a month before Galaxy Unpacked, as perhaps Samsung never intended for Android XR and Project Moohan to be a focus of the showcase.
For now, all we know about Project Moohan is what we learned from the December blogpost. This includes that it will have passthrough capabilities and natural multi-modal input, alongside featuring "state-of-the-art displays," but that's too vague to mean anything at the moment.
Samsung confirmed at the event that we'd learn more about the device later in the year, so we can only wait.
