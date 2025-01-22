Leak: Samsung's Galaxy S25 may go all in on AI summaries

Samsung is set to debut its new Galaxy S25 series smartphones today during the annual January Unpacked event, and significant leaks from a reliable tipster reveal a focus on AI for the S25.

Based on images shared by Evan Blass, Samsung seems to focus on its new smartphones' powerful AI capabilities as a top-selling feature rather than next-gen hardware. And honestly, we're not surprised. (The event begins at 1 p.m. Eastern; see the YouTube video below.)

Last week, we deemed the Samsung Galaxy S25 debut to be the biggest test of AI phones yet, and that's precisely why these promo images are framing the S25 series as an AI-powered starting point for all other Android phones to follow.

AI features headed to Galaxy S25 smartphones

Samsung's Galaxy S series smartphones are widely regarded as some of the best phones for those who want a smashing camera setup. With the Galaxy S25 launch, Samsung is taking that stellar camera array and adding some fresh AI flavor.

Galaxy Unpacked January 2025: Official Livestream - YouTube Watch On

The Night Video feature resembles Google’s latest Pixel in low-light situations. According to the marketing material in Blass' screenshots, Night Video with the Audio Eraser tool will let users "capture vibrant videos in low light and minimize unwanted noises so you can relive your favorite moments with fewer distractions."

Then, there’s a screen feature called ProScaler. This tool makes images and videos look better, with “sharper visuals and brighter colors.”

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Evan Blass/Samsung) (Image credit: Evan Blass/Samsung) (Image credit: Evan Blass/Samsung)

As impressive as these photo- and video-related features are, they’ve got nothing on Samsung’s AI summaries.

Stay in the know with Laptop Mag Get our in-depth reviews, helpful tips, great deals, and the biggest news stories delivered to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Equipped with the new Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, Samsung’s upcoming phones will be more capable of tackling complex AI tasks, including AI summaries that pull relevant information from other apps.

In the leaked promo image, we can see a morning brief, a commute summary, and an evening brief — all of which appear to be compiling information primarily from Samsung’s proprietary apps, like Samsung Health and Weather. As the tool expands, more apps will likely become compatible with these neat summaries.

The commute summary has prompted to “Open Maps” and “Play media,” and the marketing reads, “You often use these features while driving. You can make them run automatically when you get into your car.” Ideally, users will be able to connect whichever maps and media apps they’d like to this AI summary.

(Image credit: Evan Blass/Samsung)

It seems like a great feature to see all the essential information you need in the morning, evening, and while driving on a single screen. Rather than opening a separate app to check the weather, check your schedule, scan for important emails, and check your Samsung Health Energy score, you can now do it all from one screen.

These look like official marketing materials, but as always, until we hear directly from Samsung, take them with a grain of salt with a grain of salt.

In the meantime, look at what we expect at Galaxy Unpacked 2025 beyond the company's new flagship smartphones.