What to expect at Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025: Galaxy Ring 2, Project Moohan, Galaxy S25-Series, and Galaxy AI

Perfectly positioned to act as the final holdover gift of the 2024 Holiday season, Samsung Galaxy Unpacked will arrive in January 2025 to give us our first look at some of the best products we expect in the consumer tech space over the next 12 months.

But what, and when, can we expect Samsung to reveal during its biannual showcase? Well, thanks to the recent Project Moohan reveal, we can hear more about the company's mixed reality partnership with Qualcomm and Google, which may also include a glimpse at Samsung's first venture into the modern smart glasses market.

However, rumors of a new Galaxy Ring 2 wearable smart ring suggest it joining the January event's staple showcasing of a new Samsung Galaxy S-Series smartphone lineup. If reports are to be believed, the S25, S25 Plus, and S25 Ultra will be joined for the first time by a new S25 Slim handset.

Let's take a closer look at what to expect during January's Galaxy Unpacked event and some of the products we hope to make an appearance.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked, January 2025: What to expect

While we can bank on Samsung to showcase its latest Galaxy S25-Series of smartphones, we could potentially get more information about its recently revealed Project Moohan mixed reality headset, too. However, there's still a lot up in the air about the upcoming event.

From hardware refreshes to all-new reveals, Unpacked has the potential to impress across several fronts. Much of what we know so far is based purely on historical showings and leaks from previously accurate tipsters. We won't know for certain what Samsung has in store for us until the showcase itself takes place.

In the meantime, here are some of the more likely products to feature during next month's Galaxy Unpacked January 2025 event.

Samsung Galaxy S25-Series

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

Samsung's opening Galaxy Unpacked event of 2025 is sure to focus heavily on this year's Galaxy S25-Series of smartphones, which are rumored to be receiving a series of upgrades including a new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, 16GB of RAM, and the usual tweaks and refinements to this series' impressive camera offerings.

However, reportedly joining this year's expected Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, and S25 Ultra handsets will be a new model of smartphone, the Galaxy S25 Slim. Whether or not we'll be seeing this new handset in full, or simply teased for an eventual outing during a second Unpacked event in July 2025 remains to be seen.

However, the announcement of a new "slim" smartphone for the Galaxy lineup will do much to counter Apple's own smartphone announcement this year, as it is expected to reveal a similar iPhone 17 Air model in September.

Read more: Samsung Galaxy S25 leaks cause color confusion and put iPhone 17 Air on notice

Samsung Galaxy AI

(Image credit: Samsung)

Last year's Galaxy AI launch saw Samsung's smartphones become some of the best-equipped handsets for AI on the market, unlocking powerful AI-assisted editing, image creation, language translation, search, and more.

Samsung's Vice President of Product Management for mobile devices, Drew Blackard, stated in September that 75% of users have "actively engaged" with Galaxy AI so far and that the company was expecting the powerful toolset to reach 200 million devices worldwide by the end of 2024.

As such, it seems almost certain that we'll be seeing more from Galaxy AI at Unpacked 2025, especially following the launch of Apple Intelligence and a looming AI upgrade for Siri. Could we see Samsung's Bixby get a similar conversational AI refit?

Samsung Galaxy Ring 2

(Image credit: Samsung)

Last year, Samsung used its January Unpacked event to offer a preview of the upcoming Galaxy Ring, a health and fitness tracking wearable. This year, we may outright be presented with its successor in the Galaxy Ring 2.

Given its stiff competition from industry veterans Oura, the Galaxy Ring 2 is rumored to provide improved battery life, a thinner profile, new size options, and potentially better integration with Galaxy AI.

for a brief stint in 2024, smart rings caused some considerable buzz, but following the eventual launch of the Galaxy Ring, hype seemed to return to its normal levels. Perhaps Samsung can once again energize the space by offering some impressive upgrades for its latest wearable.

Project Moohan mixed reality headset

(Image credit: Samsung / Google / Qualcomm)

Qualcomm and Google appeared during Samsung's February 2023 Galaxy Unpacked event to announce a partnership to develop a new mixed reality platform to challenge the Apple Vision Pro.

After over a year of radio silence on official channels, the dam finally burst in December 2024, with the reveal of Google's Android XR operating system and an all-new premium mixed reality headset from Samsung going by the name Project Moohan.

The two are set to work in tandem to deliver impressive mixed reality experiences enhanced by Gemini AI capabilities, with a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon processor acting as the hardware's engine.

Samsung Galaxy Glasses

(Image credit: @WalkingCat)

Much like the reveal of Meta's Orion holographic glasses prototype stole the show during Meta Connect 2024, Samsung may be preparing to reveal its own pair of futuristic frames to go head-to-head with the popular Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses.

Samsung has been interested in developing a pair of smart glasses for some time, with the leaked (and seemingly abandoned) Samsung Glasses Lite concept impressing as far back as 2021.

However, thanks to Android XR, Samsung may finally be preparing to make its smart glasses dreams a reality with the reveal of a display-touting pair of smart glasses not dissimilar to the rumored third-generation Ray-Ban Meta frames or the glasses showcased during Google's Project Astra tech demo from Google I/O 2024.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025: When is it?

Now that we've covered what we might be lucky enough to see during the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event, the only question is when can we see the event itself.

According to a recent leak, shared to X by tipster Sondesix and lining up with similar rumors regarding the upcoming event, Samsung's first Galaxy Unpacked event of 2025 will take place on January 22 at 10 a.m. Pacific, live-streamed from San Jose, California.

While this is by no means an official confirmation, it does pair up with a claimed leak of a Galaxy Unpacked 2025 poster shared by reputable leaker Evan Blass in December showing the same date. The image has since been removed from X following a copyright report by Samsung, which adds significant weight to the January 22 claims.