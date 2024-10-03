Oura's new smart ring has an extra-long battery life and might just steal the Samsung Galaxy Ring's thunder

Samsung made waves with its Galaxy Ring debut in July, entering into a new space for health wearables and threatening to leave competitors like Oura in its dust. Three months later, Oura is trying to steal back the thunder by announcing the Oura Ring 4.

Oura calls this new ring the company's "most personal, accurate, and comfortable smart ring yet." And considering Oura's Ring 3 was already cruising past Samsung's Galaxy Ring in many best smart ring lists, the chances of the Oura Ring 4 getting better reviews than the Galaxy Ring are high.

What to expect from the Oura Ring 4

Just as we predicted after spotting Oura certification listings earlier this year, the brand is widening available sizes for the Oura Ring 4. The Oura Ring 3 is currently available in sizes 6 - 13, but the Oura Ring 4 will be available in sizes 4 - 15.

Oura says the new ring is also equipped with "recessed sensors and a fully titanium inner and outer coating," which will make the smart ring more comfortable to wear throughout the day and while sleeping.

(Image credit: Oura)

These new sensors are part of Oura's Smart Sensing technology, designed to "[provide] an unparalleled degree of accuracy and personalization." That said, you'll still need to pay for an Oura Ring membership ($5.99/month, or $69.99/year) in order to access all your health data.

Luckily, you'll be getting a better software experience for the same price. For all members, a refreshed Oura app is currently rolling out. The new app will be easier to navigate, with three convenient tabs to organize your info: Today, Vitals, and My Health.

What's new in the Oura App - YouTube Watch On

For members with an Oura Ring 4 or an Oura Ring 3, some features are getting upgraded.

Daytime Stress: You'll now see greater context about the relationship between your stress levels and your daily activity, movement, and relevant tags.

You'll now see greater context about the relationship between your stress levels and your daily activity, movement, and relevant tags. Automatic Activity Detection (AAD): This feature now includes "average heart rate and heart rate zones for 40+ activities."

This feature now includes "average heart rate and heart rate zones for 40+ activities." Cycle Insights: In addition to menstrual cycle tracking, there's now a Fertile Window tool that can show you when you're ovulating, helpful for when you're trying to conceive.

Then, here's the icing on the cake. According to the company, the Oura Ring 4 can last a day longer than the Oura Ring 3. In practice, the Oura Ring 4's battery life might be much shorter than the company's 8-day estimate, depending on which features you're using, but it should be noticeably longer than the Oura Ring 3.

The Oura Ring 4 starts at $349, and it'll start shipping on October 15. There are 6 unique finishes to choose from (including a gorgeous Rose Gold finish) and 12 different sizes. And unlike the Galaxy Ring, the Oura Ring 4 is compatible with both Android and iOS.