The Samsung Galaxy Ring may have new competition soon: Oura Ring 4

Samsung's Galaxy Ring, available for pre-order now and shipping on July 24, is one of the most talked-about wearables of the moment. However, another worthy smart ring paved the way for the Galaxy Ring's success: the Oura Ring. And now, it appears we have a first look at the next-gen Oura Ring 4, perhaps the only smart ring that can properly compete with the Galaxy Ring.

On Monday, Android Authority discovered certification listings for a new product from Oura. According to the product label within the listing, it's the Oura Ring 4. The model number OA11 definitely refers to the Oura Ring 4, but it's not clear yet what model number OA12 refers to. It's likely a different variation of the Oura Ring 4, possibly a Heritage variant, similar to what was available with the Oura Ring 3.

(Image credit: Oura/Android Authority)

Photos attached to the certification listing show the upcoming wearable in size 10, featuring a similar design to the Oura Ring 3. Based on the certification listing, we know the Oura Ring 4 will likely come in a Gold colorway and could possibly offer larger sizes, up to 15.

(Image credit: Oura/Android Authority)

The current Oura Ring 3 is available in sizes 6 - 13, and many users have wanted larger size options for years. Android Authority says, "certification documents mention that the OA11 is being tested across sizes 7, 9, 13, and 15." While this doesn't necessarily guarantee larger sizes, it's a pretty strong indicator.

What differences separate Galaxy Ring vs Oura Ring 4?

The most immediately notable difference between Samsung's Galaxy Ring and Oura's new Ring 4 is in their design. Samsung went with a unique concave design that'll help prevent scratches, while Oura is sticking with a smooth, flat design.

And if Oura indeed offers sizes between 6 and 15, that'll be a big difference between the two rings as well. Currently, Samsung offers sizes between 5 and 13 for its Galaxy Ring.

(Image credit: Oura/Android Authority)

Another major feature that will set the Oura Ring 4 apart from the Samsung Galaxy Ring is mobile OS compatibility. The Galaxy Ring currently only supports phones running Android OS. Some features, like Energy Score, Galaxy AI health recommendations, Find My Ring, and gestures, are restricted to Galaxy phone users. If the Oura Ring 4 follows in its predecessors' footsteps, it'll be compatible with both Android and iOS.

There's also a rumor that the Oura Ring 4 could support contactless payments, something the Galaxy Ring's first iteration cannot.

Our sister site TechRadar reported on a blog post in which Oura CEO Tom Hale said, "We are thrilled to collaborate with the innovative Proxy team to expand our addressable market, paving the way for new opportunities in areas such as payments, access, security, identity, and beyond."

Payments, you say? Color me intrigued. It's not clear whether this feature will connect existing services like Google Wallet or Apple Pay or if it will connect to a proprietary Oura wallet service, but it would certainly give Oura a leg up against Samsung's Galaxy Ring.

Oura hasn't made an official announcement regarding the Oura Ring 4 yet, but the certification listing likely signals that an announcement isn't far off.