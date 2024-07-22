Apple is replacing the iPhone 17 Plus with something even better

Apple might drop its "Plus" iPhone models starting with the iPhone 17, but it could get replaced by something even better.

iPhones have steadily grown over the past several years, making the "Plus" models less appealing than a base iPhone or a Pro model. So, it's not surprising Apple may be considering ending its Plus-series iPhones starting with the iPhone 17.

New rumors hint that Apple isn't just planning to drop the iPhone 17 Plus from its line-up. Apple is planning to replace the iPhone 17 Plus with an all-new, premium version of the iPhone 17 featuring an enticing design update.

Apple might drop the "iPhone 17 Plus"

(Image credit: Apple)

On July 20, rumors leaked on the Chinese social media platform Weibo hinting that Apple's iPhone 17 line-up will not include a Plus model. Instead, Apple is reportedly planning to launch a new "Slim" iPhone, which will become the most premium model in the iPhone line-up, akin to the Apple Watch Ultra.

The "iPhone 17 Slim" will take design cues from the iPad Pro M4, which launched in May as Apple's thinnest product ever. Laptop Mag previously reported earlier rumors from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman and Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo that corroborate this most recent rumor about an ultra-thin iPhone on the horizon.

It's still unclear how much slimmer the iPhone 17 Slim will be compared to the base and Pro models, but the difference should be noticeable. This weekend's rumors on Weibo also shared that Apple is planning to configure the entire iPhone 17 line-up with LTPO displays, which means every iPhone 17 will feature ProMotion (120Hz refresh rate), which is currently only available on Pro models.

The iPhone 17 line-up is also rumored to feature Apple's A19 and A19 Pro processors. The iPhone 17 Slim will be the most premium model in the line-up, so there's no doubt it will have the A19 Pro. It will also be the most expensive iPhone in the line-up, though, so getting your hands on the new ultra-thin design won't come cheap. The rumors shared on Weibo this weekend reported that the iPhone 17 Slim could start at $1,299, making it even more expensive than the iPhone 15 Pro Max, which currently starts at $1,199.

According to this weekend's rumors, this is what the iPhone 17 line-up could look like:

iPhone 17: $799, A19 processor, 6.27-inch LTPO (ProMotion) display, 8GB of RAM

$799, A19 processor, 6.27-inch LTPO (ProMotion) display, 8GB of RAM iPhone 17 Pro: $1,099, A19 Pro processor, 6.27-inch LTPO (ProMotion) display, 12GB of RAM

$1,099, A19 Pro processor, 6.27-inch LTPO (ProMotion) display, 12GB of RAM iPhone 17 Pro Max: $1,199, A19 Pro processor, 6.86-inch LTPO (ProMotion) display, 12GB of RAM

$1,199, A19 Pro processor, 6.86-inch LTPO (ProMotion) display, 12GB of RAM iPhone 17 Slim/Ultra: $1,299, A19 Pro processor, 6.65-inch LTPO (ProMotion) display, 12GB of RAM

Apple's ultra-thin tech game plan

The iPhone 17 Slim isn't the only ultra-thin Apple product in the pipeline over at Cupertino. Recent rumors indicate that Apple is planning to revamp all of its main products with thinner designs including the iPhone, MacBook, and Apple Watch. This is exciting but also poses some major challenges for Apple's design team, challenges that will be crucial to making these products higher quality, not just thinner.

Battery life is arguably the biggest hurdle. There are legitimate technical reasons why phones, tablets, laptops, and smartwatches are as thick as they are. It's no small feat to make a battery thinner and smaller without compromising battery life.

Apple will need to find a way to give the iPhone 17 Slim at least as much battery life as the Pro Max iPhones, if not more. After all, if it is going to be the most expensive model in the iPhone 17 line-up, it needs to have the best specs.

Durability is also a concern. While thinner products are certainly eye-catching, they can face a higher risk of bending.

Many Apple fans will remember the infamous "bendgate" scandal Apple faced several years ago with the iPhone 6. Now Apple is planning to launch an iPhone that will likely be even thinner than the iPhone 6 and 6 Plus. How will its design team create a thinner chassis that isn't prone to bending? We'll have to wait and see.

Laptop Mag will be covering all of the latest news and rumors surrounding the iPhone 17 and Apple's new era of ultra-thin tech, so stay tuned for more details and insights.