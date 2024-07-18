iOS 18 public beta: 5 features that may convince you to download it now

It's an exciting time to be an iPhone user. On Monday, Apple released the public beta version of its upcoming iOS 18 software, which means everyday users can now download and experiment with the iPhone's next-gen software.

Of course, it's worth noting that beta software should only be downloaded and installed on "non-production devices that are not business critical," according to Apple. In other words, don't install the beta on your primary iPhone because you could encounter major headache-causing bugs, corrupted files, or even a bricked iPhone.

If you have a secondary iPhone to try out the software, there are quite a few exciting new features (Home Screen customization, I'm looking at you). We've rounded up 5 of the best beta features that might convince you to download the iOS 18 public beta as soon as possible.

How to download iOS 18 public beta

1. Back up any information worth saving on the device you plan to install the iOS 18 public beta software on.

2. Head to beta.apple.com and sign up for Apple's Beta Software Program.

3. Once you've signed up, navigate to your iPhone's Settings app.

4. Tap General in the Settings menu.

5. Select Software Update, and then Beta Updates.

6. Tap on the iOS 18 beta, and follow on-screen instructions to download and install the software.

7. Restart your iPhone.

5. The new Passwords app

(Image credit: Apple)

Apple's newest app — Passwords — will make managing unique, strong passwords incredibly easy. The app will securely store passwords, verifications, and security alerts, so you won't ever have to remember a password again.

(Image credit: Apple)

Apple calls this latest update for Photos the "Biggest redesign ever." With a new Carousel feature, you can swipe through "your best content in a beautiful, poster-like view," with different photos appearing every day.

The Photos app will automatically organize your photos into Collections by topics, like Trips or People & Pets. There's also a prominent Pinned Collections section, where you can pin specific albums or Collections for quick and easy access.

3. Live audio transcription in Notes

(Image credit: Apple)

Using the updated Notes app, you can record a college lecture, work presentation, or important conversation between family or friends and see it transcribed within the note you have selected. Then, you can summarize, search the note, or combine it with other documents. This feature is also available directly through Voice Memos.

This is just one of many helpful updates the Notes app is getting too. You'll be able to highlight text, form collapsible section headers, and solve math problems.

(Image credit: Apple)

Apple is bringing new controls from different apps and new "groups of controls" to the Control Center, which will be more customizable than ever. With iOS 18, you can customize the layout of your controls and resize them.

iOS 18 also lets you swap out your Lock Screen controls, so if you want to replace your Flashlight and Camera app, you absolutely can.

1. Personalization for your Home Screen

(Image credit: Apple)

Apple fans, rejoice! It's the Home Screen customization you've been waiting for.

From the layout of your apps to individual icon design and size, you can give your Home Screen a unique style. There's still a grid you have to work in, but you'll have a lot more flexibility in deciding where apps can go.