Samsung Galaxy Ring 2: Expected price, release date, design and more

Samsung gave us a full rundown of the Galaxy Ring at its Unpacked event on July 10. Although the device had already been public knowledge for a long time, we finally have in-depth information on what to expect and when we'll see it.

With a release date of July 24 and a price point of $399, it's not remotely far from finally being in our hands.

Yet, we cannot help but look further into the future. Although Samsung's first wearable ring isn't out yet, there's a lot to speculate about the Samsung Galaxy Ring 2, with patents already giving us an idea of what its design and new features can offer.

Without further ado, here's what we know about the Samsung Galaxy Ring 2, including its anticipated release date, price, design, and more.

The Samsung Galaxy Ring 2 does not have an official release date, and since it's a new technology that has yet to find a launch pattern the company is comfortable with, we don't have a specific date to predict.

Samsung has a habit of launching its products at the exact time specified by the device line. For example, Samsung Galaxy phones like the S21, S22, S23, and S24 see yearly winter launches.

Smart rings are a different beast, however. The necessity of launching the Samsung Galaxy Ring every year is currently up in the air. While it's possible that Samsung would do this, it's far more likely that they'll stick to every two or three years between launches, as it's less urgent to launch these devices so frequently.

After all, it's hard to imagine that smart ring technology will advance so significantly in a year that it would require a refresh by 2025.

We see a release pattern like this with the Oura ring: Since 2015, a new generation has launched every three years, coming out in 2015, 2018, and 2021, with the next expected sometime this year.

For now, we expect the Samsung Galaxy Ring 2 to receive a summer release date either in 2026 or 2027.

Samsung Galaxy Ring 2: Price

The Samsung Galaxy Ring costs $399 and doesn't come with a subscription (whereas the Oura ring costs $5.99 monthly for its features). Considering that the Galaxy Ring 2 rumors are sparse, and we don't expect to see the successor for at least a couple of years, its price could go up or down depending on the success of this first launch.

It also depends entirely on the new features of the Galaxy Ring 2, but if we assume some leaks are accurate, it could get more expensive. It could also be that this is where more costly versions come in, as there's a possibility that future Galaxy Ring devices will feature a display.

Following the growing prices of the Oura Ring, its original launch cost in 2015 of $229 turned into $299 by its second generation in 2018. And with the third generation in 2021, a $5.99 monthly subscription fee was added for its features.

The Samsung Galaxy Ring's $399 price tag is already rather pricey, so if it does get more expensive, we don't expect it to get much more so (unless it gets a display).

The Samsung Galaxy Ring 2's price can be anywhere from $399 to $449. Including a subscription is unimaginable, considering how much backlash Oura got for it.

Samsung Galaxy Ring 2: Design

There's no confirmation on what the Samsung Galaxy Ring 2 will look like, but thanks to Samsung's patents, we have the most information on this category.

As discovered by 91mobiles, images in a Samsung patent published in May showcase two whole new Galaxy Ring designs.

Whereas the original Samsung Galaxy Ring features a simple circular shape, this curious device has a straightened-out top resembling a thick signet ring. Rather than having a signet at the top, it might be a display.

(Image credit: Samsung / 91mobiles)

Beyond this fascinating signet design, these patents reveal another version of the Galaxy Ring. This version has two displays acting as the ring's outer shell. According to 91mobiles, the first display would allow users to click on icons, and the second would showcase the relevant information.

(Image credit: Samsung / 91mobiles)

We see a display with symbols on the left and right side of the physical ring itself. Some example icons shown are for battery life, an unlock icon, chat messages, email, maps, and what looks like a camera.

These documents also apparently cite a total of 65 ring sizes in the United States.

Patents like these are best taken with a grain of salt, mainly when the concept of sticking displays on its Galaxy Ring is ambitious. Even if we don't see it with the Galaxy Ring 2, it may come in future iterations.

Samsung Galaxy Ring 2: Specs

Our speculation for the Samsung Galaxy Ring 2's specs is just that, but thanks to the aforementioned 91mobiles patent leak, there are a few possibilities.

Samsung has implemented plenty of AMOLED displays in its devices, and it even has a whole section of its website that explains what makes them special. Its lower power consumption could be a great asset on a Galaxy Ring if it gets a display, so that's a possibility.

The same patent shows that it could have sensors that detect new things, like galvanic skin response, which measures the skin's electrical charges and if your body is in an increased state of emotional stress or excitement. It might also have a fingerprint sensor.

This is in addition to the original Galaxy Ring's features, including SPO2, PPG, ECG, temperature measurement, and acceleration measurement.

If the Galaxy Ring 2 indeed does feature a display, we can't help but wonder what will become of its battery life. The current battery on the Galaxy Ring is rated between six and seven days before needing a charge, but including a display will shrink that considerably. However, if the aforementioned signet ring design is utilized, it could allow for the storage of a greater battery to offset this issue.