I added 5 vital macOS apps to Windows. I don't regret it a single bit.

Windows is currently the most popular operating system in the world, taking about 70% of the market.

But despite its popularity, it’s still lacking some features that Apple has already perfected on macOS. Many would recommend ditching your Windows PC for a Mac or MacBook if you want to get these functionalities, but that’s often easier said than done.

After all, MacBooks are often very expensive compared to their Microsoft counterparts, with hardware upgrades often costing 10x more.

Furthermore, owing to its wider reach, some apps and many games are only available on Windows. So, if you require using specialized software or if you’re a gamer, you’d probably want to just stick with a Windows PC.

However, that doesn’t mean you cannot get the best of Apple on your computer. So, I tried a few apps that make your Windows device feel more like macOS, and these are the best ones that made me more productive.

Flow Launcher will give you Spotlight Search

Flow Launcher makes search easier on Windows. (Image credit: Future)

Spotlight Search has always been considered superior to Windows Search, especially with its Command + Space shortcut and comprehensive results. Microsoft tried to emulate this with the Search Bar in the Start Menu — but as a user of both operating systems, I still find Apple’s implementation cleaner and more useful.

So, if you want to get Spotlight Search on your Windows PC, download the Flow Launcher app. This free app lets you assign a keyboard shortcut (Alt + Space by default) to allow you to quickly find anything. It goes through apps, files, and web results, making searching for anything you have on your mind faster. More than that, you can even launch system commands and find system settings straight from the search bar. And if you need simple calculations, you can also do so on Flow Launcher without needing to launch the Calculator app.

To make it even more effective, you should go to Windows Settings > Privacy & security > Searching Windows > Find my files. From there, ensure that Enhanced is selected so that Flow Launcher will have a much easier time finding your files and folders.

Microsoft Phone Link gives you Airdrop functionality on your devices

Microsoft Phone Link makes wireless file transfers a bit more seamless on Windows. (Image credit: Future)

AirDrop makes it easy to send files between iOS, iPadOS, macOS, and even visionOS devices. Since it’s not available on Windows, iPhone users often struggle with sending files between their phones and laptops.

Thankfully, Microsoft solved this itself with Phone Link, which is already built into Windows 11. However, you must download the Link to Windows app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store , depending on your device.

With the app installed, you can then easily connect your Windows PC to your iPhone or Android Phone, making file sharing between devices a breeze. If you’re transferring files from your phone to your computer, you just need to select the file or photo, tap share, and find Link to Windows.

From there, tap the icon of your connected Windows computer, and the file you sent will appear in the Phone Link subfolder in your PC’s Downloads folder.

It’s also relatively easy to send files from your PC to your phone. You must first open the Link to Windows app on the phone and ensure that it’s connected to your PC. From there, just select the file you want to send on File Explorer, click on Share, and choose My Phone. The file you sent should then appear in the Received files.

AirDrop is still much easier to use. But since that isn’t available for PCs, this is the next best thing.

Install the Apple Devices app if you have other Apple products

You need the Apple Devices app if you have a Windows PC and an iPhone or iPad. (Image credit: Future)

Managing your iPhone or iPad from a Windows PC was previously done through iTunes. It was effective but rather clunky, which is why I’m thankful that Apple decided to give Windows users Apple Devices on the Microsoft Store.

This app lets you transfer music, movies, TV shows, photos, and files from your phone or tablet to your PC so you can easily sync up your media between the two devices.

It also lets you back up your devices locally, which is great if you don’t want to pay for an iCloud subscription. And in case you run into any trouble with your phone or tablet, like a software problem, forgotten passcode, or recovery mode issue, you can use the app to fix the problem and restore it.

Use the Files App to get the Columns View

The Files App brings the best of Windows and Mac file management together. (Image credit: Future)

I prefer File Explorer over Finder, as I find it simpler to use and much easier to organize. However, if you prefer navigating using macOS’s Column View, you should install the Files App instead.

This third-party file explorer gives you that view, allowing you to easily see the structure of your drive and see multiple folder levels at a glance. Aside from that, it also gives you two panes simultaneously, making it much easier to transfer files via dragging and dropping.

Despite that, it still acts similarly to File Explorer, so you won’t get lost or confused when navigating it. So, if you’re looking for the best of both Apple and Microsoft, this is the file management app you should use.

MyDockFinder makes Windows 11 feel like macOS

(Image credit: Future)

This is the ultimate app to make your Windows PC feel like macOS. MyDockFinder replaces the Windows Taskbar and Start Menu with the dock that debuted with Mac OS X, and it also adds a menu bar at the top edge of the screen.

Aside from showing the menu items of the app you’re currently using, you will also see the system tray and notification area found on the taskbar right here. It also gives you the option to launch Stage Manager, allowing you to use Apple’s way of managing open apps and windows.

The only issue I have using this is that the menu bar (called myFinder) does not play well with multiple monitor setups. It lags whenever I switch to an app on another monitor; that’s why I just switched off the feature.

Other than that, this app is a great way for you to feel what it’s like using a Mac without dropping hundreds or thousands of dollars on new hardware. Or if you’ve recently switched from Mac to Windows and miss Apple’s interface, you’ll appreciate MyDockFinder.

This app is only available on Steam, though, so you need the launcher to install it on your PC. Aside from that, it doesn’t have a free trial, meaning you need to purchase it outright for $5 if you want to install it.